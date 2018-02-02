RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 1

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of January 31, 2018) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Global Llp Non-fund Based - ICRA A2+ 147.5 Upgraded (Erst Advance Valves Global) Working Capital Fac from ICRA A2 Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A4 15 Assigned Brij Engineering Works Non-Fund Based - ST ICRA A4 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - ST ICRA A4+ 190 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gallant Jewelry Packing Credit ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Gallant Jewelry PSDL ICRA A4 63 Reaffirmed Gallant Jewelry Gold Card* ICRA A4 24.6 Reaffirmed *Standby limits under Gold Card Scheme for exporters Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned Financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 outstanding Financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 outstanding Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 105 Assigned K.K. Builders ST-Non FB Fac ICRA A4 350 - Krishi Infratech LT-BG ICRA A4 230 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laborate Pharmaceuticals India ST FB ICRA A1 350 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A2+ Laborate Pharmaceuticals India ST non-fund based ICRA A1 50 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A2+ Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 30 - Maestro Fashions ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd Non-fund Based, ST FacICRA A4+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund Based - ST ICRA A4+ 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliance Commodities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Securities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 210 Assigned based-Working Capital Southern Power Equipment ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4 66.2 - Company Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Stci Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Thakar Dass Amp; Co. ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A4+ 20 Re-affirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 7.5 Re-affirmed based-Forward 0.3 Contract Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 102.5 Re-affirmed based-Unallocated Limit Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd FB – Pre-shipment ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed facility Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd FB – Post-shipment ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed facility Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FB Limits ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Tea Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A2+ 50 Re-assigned from ICRA A2+ (SO) Ginni Filaments Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 531 Withdrawn Fac Hanuman Foods ST FBL ICRA A4 30 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jay Formulations Ltd EPC/FBD-Sublimit to CCICRA A4 - Assigned / outstanding Jay Formulations Ltd Non-fund based-limits ICRA A4 132.5 Assigned / outstanding Jay Formulations Ltd BG-Sublimit to LC ICRA A4 - outstanding Jm Financial Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd LOC ICRA A3+ 90 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 6500 Assigned Financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 outstanding Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 120 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd Non-Fund ICRA A4+ 1.9 basedNotional Credit Exposure ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt ST fund based ICRA A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt ST non-fund based ICRA A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt ST non-fund based – ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd sublimit Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A4 75 Forward Contract Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A4 30 Revised from ICRA A4+ Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 160 Revised from ICRA A4+ Reliance Financial Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Instacash ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Global Llp Fund Based - Working ICRA BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed (Erst Advance Valves Global) Capital Fac A Shama Rao Foundation Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 697.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aasra Foundations (Regd.) Fund based-TL ICRA D 1123 Reaffirmed Aasra Foundations (Regd.) Fund based-optionally ICRA D 177 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt Fund Based: CC ICRA BBB- 2487.1 - Ltd Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt Fund Based: Demand ICRA BBB- 5612.9 - Ltd loan Anondita Healthcare Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Anondita Healthcare Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 12 Assigned Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd Fund based-Overdraft ICRA B 30 Assigned Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd Fund based-Temporary ICRA B 2 Assigned Overdraft Brij Engineering Works FBL - LT ICRA B+ 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd FBL - LT ICRA BB+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Guru Kirana Motors LT –Fund Based TL LT ICRA B - –Fund Based CC ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hari Kripa Business Ventures FB Limits - LT ICRA B 310 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hari Kripa Business Ventures Non-FBL -LT/ST ICRA B/A4 30 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jalan Synthetics Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 140 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BBB 390 Assigned Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA 5 Assigned BBB/ICRA A3+ K.K. Builders LT-TL ICRA B+ 73.5 - K.K. Builders LT-FB Fac ICRA B+ 230 - K.K. Builders LT/ Short- Term- ICRA 6.5 - Unallocated B+/ICRA A4 K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT-TL ICRA B- 142.7 - International Pvt Ltd K.K. Leisures & Tourism LT- Unallocated ICRA B- 7.3 - International Pvt Ltd Kalpana Wines FBL - LT ICRA BB+ 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kalpana Wines Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BB+ 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kamakhya Traders FBL - LT ICRA B 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kamakhya Traders Unallocated - LT ICRA B 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krishi Infratech LT– CC ICRA BB 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laborate Pharmaceuticals India LT FB ICRA A 600 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 - Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 62.4 - Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt CC ICRA B 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt TL ICRA B 21.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 58.3 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4 Lml Ltd Preference Share ICRA D 1250 - Capital Maestro Fashions LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 14.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Laminators Ltd FB, Longterm Fac ICRA BB+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Laminators Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 5.9 - /A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd. FBL - LT ICRA BB 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Vidya Niketan Society LT FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 63.5 Withdrawn Modern Vidya Niketan Society LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 286.5 Withdrawn Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud Fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- LC/BG ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 89.5 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FBL - LT ICRA BBB- 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LT ICRA BBB- 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based CC ICRA B+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And LT/ ST (Proposed ICRA 500 Reaffirmed Handling Pvt Ltd Fac) BBB+/ICRA A2+ Rsv Rice Industries Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA B Rsv Rice Industries Fund based- Working ICRA B+ 130 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA B Rsv Rice Industries Unallocated ICRA B+ 35 Upgraded from ICRA B Saratha Electro Plater LT –Fund Based (CC) ICRA B 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saratha Electro Plater LT fund based TL ICRA B 48 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saratha Electro Plater LT and ST unallocated ICRA B/ICRA 37 - limits A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sbk Properties Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1250 - (SO) Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB+ 75 Assigned Capital Fac Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 5 outstanding Southern Power Equipment LT– CC ICRA B- 30 - Company Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Southern Power Equipment LT-TL ICRA B- 3.8 - Company Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Stci Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 10000 outstanding Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA- 2000 outstanding Taj Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund based and ICRA BB- / 500 Reaffirmed Non-Fund based- CC/ ICRA LOC/ Buyers credit/ BG for ST Trade credit *Issuer did not co-operate; based on ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Thakar Dass Amp; Co. Overdraft Fac ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Thakar Dass Amp; Co. Unallocated Fac ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 0 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 120 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL ICRA A+ 4035.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FB Limits ICRA A+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Unallocated ICRA A+ / 54.8 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Apeejay Tea Ltd LT/ ST – Fund based/ ICRA A+ /A1+ 2000 Non-FBL Downgraded from ICRA AA- / Reaffirmed Baraka Overseas Traders LT – FB ICRA B+ 180 Review process underway Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 81.9 Assigned Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd FB – Working-Capital ICRA B- 40 Assigned Fac Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA D 55 Revised to ICRA D from ICRA B+ and removed from ‘issuer not cooperating category’ Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA D 115 Revised to ICRA D from ICRA B+ and removed from ‘issuer not cooperating category’ Embassy Property Developments NCD ICRA 5540 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook Embassy Property Developments NCD ICRA 1090 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook Embassy Property Developments TL ICRA 10000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA A- 600 Assigned Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA A- 1650 Re-assigned from ICRA A-(SO) Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd LT – Non-fund Based ICRA A- 100 Re-assigned from ICRA A-(SO) Ginni Filaments Ltd LT NCD ICRA BB+ 43 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Ginni Filaments Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 3519 Withdrawn Ginni Filaments Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BB+ 49 Withdrawn Fac Ginni Filaments Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 58 Withdrawn Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA 6000 outstanding AA+(SO) Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA 3600 outstanding AA+(SO) Hanuman Foods LT FBL ICRA B 120 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Hero Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (Earstwhile Hero Realty Ltd) Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BBB+ 2487 Reaffirmed Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Jay Formulations Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 130 Assigned / outstanding Jay Formulations Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 140 Assigned / Capital Fac outstanding Jay Formulations Ltd Unallocated-limits ICRA BB/ A4 0.7 Assigned Jhanavi Heights Pvt Ltd LT- TL Limits ICRA BB- - Assigned Jm Financial Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd CC# ICRA BBB 500 outstanding # consists fund based bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 5 crore Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd TL ICRA BBB 100 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 8761 outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 2519 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 412.5 outstanding Debentures AAA Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 90 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Leo Muthu Educational Trust TL ICRA BBB 251.2 Reaffirmed Leo Muthu Educational Trust Unallocated facility ICRA BBB 202.6 Reaffirmed Mrn Agro Industries LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB- 140 Assigned/ outstanding Mrn Agro Industries LT - Fund based - TL ICRA BB- 13.5 outstanding My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. Fund Based- Working ICRA B 92.5 Ltd. Capital Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category My Car Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working ICRA BB- 265 Capital Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Narula Tools International Fund Based- Working ICRA B/ 60 Capital Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Para Products Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 92 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Para Products Pvt Ltd CC cum LOC ICRA B+ 100 /ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd LT– CC ICRA BB+ 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB+ 95 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt TL ICRA AA- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt LT fund based ICRA AA- 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working ICRA B 300 Capital Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA B 26.9 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B/A4 98.1 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 60 Revised from ICRA BB+ Religare Finvest Ltd- Divine PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) 565 Loan Securitisation Series Iii Rating placed on ‘Watch with developing implications’ Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt LT– CC ICRA BB 180 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt LT/Short- ICRA BB 20 Ltd Term-Unallocated /ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 240 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Savidha Medical Center And LT – TL ICRA B 50 Hospital ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Savidha Medical Center And LT – Unallocated ICRA B 50 Hospital Limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 45 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 15 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd Fund Based TL ICRA B+ 39.7 Reaffirmed Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 130.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 