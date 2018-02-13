RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 12

(Repeating to add additonal ratings) Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. Fund based- Working ICRA A4+ Ltd Capital Fac Assigned/ outstanding Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. Non- fund based- Bk ICRA A4+ 19 outstanding Ltd Fac Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ Short- term Debt ICRA A2+ 6000 Downgraded from ICRA A1+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non- fund- based ICRA A2+ 200 Limits Downgraded from ICRA A1+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd CDs ICRA A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed K V Aromatics Pvt Ltd Fund based ST ICRA A3+ 1940 Reaffirmed K V Aromatics Pvt Ltd Non- Fund based ST ICRA A3+ 120 Reaffirmed K V Aromatics Pvt Ltd Unallocated- ST ICRA A3+ 293.6 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Non- fund Based Bill ICRA A2+ - Upgraded Discounting Limit from ICRA A3 Milacron India Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based ICRA A2 120 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non- Fund Based ICRA A2 250 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated ICRA A2 6.9 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Patron Industries Pvt Ltd Short- term: Non ICRA A4 75 fund- based limits Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category S.S. Timber Traders NFBL ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Shiva Global Agro Industries Non- fund- based ICRA A4+ 120 Ltd Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category MB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Shri Haridarshan Jewellers ST FBL ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating South India Paper Mills Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A2+ 255 Reaffirmed Rating watch with negative implications removed Suhani Trading And Investment Short- term, Non- FB ICRA A3+ 1300 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Fac V K Industrial Corporation Ltd Short- term non- FBL ICRA A2+ 2600 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP / Short- term Debt ICRA A1+ 5000 Re- affirmed Programme Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Short- term, Fund- ICRA A1+ 2000 Re- affirmed based Bk Fac Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3+ 100 Revised from A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd Fixed deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed programme Shiva Global Agro Industries Medium- term Fixed MB+ 20 Ltd Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. Fund based- TL ICRA BB+ Assigned Ltd Al- Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B 100 Info provided recently. Surveillance under progress Al- Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 200 Info provided recently. Surveillance under progress Alapatt Jewels LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA B 55 Reaffirmed Bharat Bijlee Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA A / 2250 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non- fund- based ICRA A / 4000 Reaffirmed Limits ICRA A1 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer Rating ICRA BBB Palike Upgraded from ICRA BB Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Fund based- Term- Provisional 12570 Assigned Palike loans ICRA A- (SO) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Unallocated Fac Provisional 8430 Assigned Palike ICRA A- (SO) C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd LT Loan ICRA D 50 Reaffirmed C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL ICRA D 300 Reaffirmed C.S. Infraconstruction Ltd NFBL ICRA D 1250 Reaffirmed Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Debentures Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non- convertible ICRA A- 2500 Debentures Downgraded from ICRA A+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA A- 1050 Downgraded from ICRA A+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A- 1950 Downgraded from ICRA A+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA BB- / 80 Reaffirmed Term Unallocated Bk ICRA A4 Fac Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA AA+ / 300 Reaffirmed term, Fund- ICRA A1+ basedWorking Capital Fac Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA AA+ / 1700 Reaffirmed term, Non- fund ICRA A1+ based- Working Capital Fac Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA AA+ / 18000 Reaffirmed term, Fundbased/ Non- ICRA A1+ fund based- Working Capital Fac Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA 135000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier I AA+(hyb) Bonds Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 144510 Reaffirmed Programme Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable ICRA AAA 350000 Reaffirmed LT Bonds Programme (Infrastructure Bonds Programme) Icici Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 888 Reaffirmed Programme* *taken over from erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan Limited Icici Bank Ltd LT Bonds Programme# ICRA AAA 6886.8 Reaffirmed #from erstwhile ICICI Limited; Amount outstanding as on November 30, 2016 including accrued interest on zero coupon bonds Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA - Withdrawn Programme Icici Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA - Withdrawn Programme Icici Bank Ltd LT Bonds Programme# ICRA AAA - Withdrawn #from erstwhile ICICI Limited; Amount outstanding as on November 30, 2016 including accrued interest on zero coupon bonds Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA 100000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd Fund- based – TL ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed K V Aromatics Pvt Ltd Fund based LT ICRA BBB 80 Reaffirmed K V Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL- LT ICRA BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Fund- based External ICRA A- 80 Upgraded Commercial Borrowing from ICRA BBB Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Fund- based CC ICRA A- 30 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Non- fund Based LOC (LC) Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Fund- based – TL ICRA AA 2000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Fund- based – Working ICRA AA 450 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Fund- Based / Non- ICRA AA 120 Reaffirmed fund Based – Working Capital Fac Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA AA / 500 Reaffirmed term, Fund- based/ A1+ Non- FBL Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA AA / 430 Reaffirmed term, Unallocated A1+ Limit Mangal & Mangal Fund- based- Working ICRA BBB 200 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Mangal & Mangal Fund- based- Proposed ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Milacron India Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA A 240 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ozone Homes Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA 1800 Reaffirmed debenture BB+(SO) Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 750 Revised from ICRA C- and continues to remain in the ’Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 226 Revised from ICRA C- and continues to remain in the ’Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Patron Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term/ ST: FBL ICRA B+ / 120 ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Patron Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term/ ST: ICRA B+ / 5 Unallocated ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL ICRA AA- 21904.2 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL ICRA AA- 8700 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd Non convertible bonds ICRA AA- 5500 Provisional (SO) Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 19291 Provisional (SO) Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd Rating ICRA B / A4 No Default Statement Shiva Global Agro Industries TL ICRA BB 50 Ltd Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shiva Global Agro Industries CC ICRA BB 320 Ltd Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category MB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Shri Haridarshan Jewellers CC ICRA BB- 105 Issuer not cooperating Singla Rice Oil & General Mill Long- Term: FundBased ICRA B 75 Issuer not cooperating South India Paper Mills Ltd TL ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed Rating watch with negative implications removed and ‘Stable’ , outlook South India Paper Mills Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA A- 330 Reaffirmed Rating watch with negative implications removed and ‘Stable’ , outlook South India Paper Mills Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 65 Reaffirmed Rating watch with negative implications removed and ‘Stable’ , outlook Suhani Trading And Investment Non- Convertible ICRA BBB 5550 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Debenture Programme (NCD) Suhani Trading And Investment Principal Protected ICRA BBB 6000 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Market Linked Debenture Programme Suhani Trading And Investment Long- TL ICRA BBB 7368 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Suhani Trading And Investment Long- term, Fund- ICRA BBB 700 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd based Fac Tata Aig General Insurance Co. CPA rating iAAA Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Aig General Insurance Co. Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 1780 Reaffirmed Ltd programme Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL – TL ICRA BB- 325.9 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL – Unallocated ICRA BB- 24.1 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category V K Industrial Corporation Ltd Long- term fund- ICRA BBB+ 525 Reaffirmed based limits – CC Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Long- term / short- ICRA AA/ A1+ 13250 term, Fund- based / Non- fund Based Bk Fac Long- term rating ICRA AA placed on ‘rating watch with positive implications’; short- term rating re- affirmed at ICRA A1+ Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Long- term / Short- ICRA AA/ A1+ 857 term Unallocated Long- term rating ICRA AA placed on ‘rating watch with positive implications’; short- term rating re- affirmed at ICRA A1+ Vitp Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 3500 Reaffirmed Agrawal Oil And General BLR ICRA D 100 Industries Issuer not cooperating Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB 125 Review process is underway Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB 650 Revised from BBB- Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Unsecured Redeemable ICRA BBB 160 NonConvertible Debenture Programme Revised from BBB- Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Secured Redeemable ICRA BBB 170 NonConvertible Debenture Programme Revised from BBB- Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB 2250 /A3+ Revised from BBB- / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)