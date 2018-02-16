RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 15

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adino Telecom Ltd Non-Fund based-LOC ICRA A4 10 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 40 Withdrawn Atom Ceramic Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn Iifl Alternate Asset Advisors ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 3000 - Ltd Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 - (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate financing) Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 7000 - (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 - (Erstwhile Chephis Capital financing) Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 - (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 - financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 - India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 1000 - India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 - financing) India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 70000 - India Infoline Insurance ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 1000 - Brokers Ltd India Infoline Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 - India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 - India Infoline Media And ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 1000 - Network 18 Media & Investments CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Research Services Ltd Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3+ 630 Reaffirmed Prakash Oils Ltd Non-fundbased limits ICRA A4 670 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Samasta Microfinance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1 2000 - Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, Fundbased Fac ICRA A1+ 1100 - Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, NonFB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 - Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3+ 730 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2080 Reaffirmed Yogesh Construction Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adino Telecom Ltd Fund based CC ICRA B+ 40 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Adino Telecom Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 30 - ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rating action Adino Telecom Ltd Non-Fund based-BG ICRA B+ 40 - /ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA B 315 Withdrawn Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA B 100 Withdrawn Atom Ceramic Fund based- CC ICRA B 40 Withdrawn Atom Ceramic Fund based- TL ICRA B 12.3 Withdrawn Atom Ceramic Unallocated Limits ICRA B 29.1 Withdrawn /ICRA A4 Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 1568 outstanding Aye Finance Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 556 outstanding Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 100 ISSUER NOT Himghar Pvt Ltd A4 COOPERATING* *moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity. Bharat Iron Syndicate Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB 160 - /ICRA A4+ Issuer delayed in giving information Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility ICRA AA(SO) Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Instrument Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A ICRA Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd AAA(SO) Evan Multispecialty Hospital LT Fund based – TL ICRA D 257 Assigned And Research Centre Pvt Ltd /Outstanding Evan Multispecialty Hospital LT Fund based – CC ICRA D 13.5 Assigned And Research Centre Pvt Ltd French Motor Car Co. Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 150 - A4 Ganga Dairy Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB 140 - Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 - (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate programme Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 - (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 - (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 - (Erstwhile Chephis Capital programme Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 27500 - (Erstwhile Chephis Capital protected market ICRA AA Markets Ltd) linked debenture programme Network 18 Media & Investments LT Borrowing ICRA AAA 5000 outstanding Ltd Programme (Bk Loan / NCD Programme) Network 18 Media & Investments LT/ ST, FB Limits/ ICRA AAA / 5000 outstanding Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 - India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 - India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 - India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 - India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 - India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 - programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 5000 - protected equity ICRA AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 1000 - protected market ICRA AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Housing Finance NCD programme ICRA AA 40000 - Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 6000 - Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance LT Fund Based Bk ICRA AA 50000 - Ltd Lines programme India Infoline Ltd LT principal PP-MLD 1000 - protected equity ICRA AA linked debenture programme Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B-/ 165 - ICRA A4 Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd LT FB limits – CC ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 100 ISSUER NOT A4 COOPERATING* *moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity. Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami LT – FB ICRA BBB 237.5 Withdrawn Educational Trust Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA 450 ISSUER NOT B+/ICRA A4 COOPERATING* *moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity. Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA Final Rating AAA(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA Final Rating AAA(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA Final Rating AAA(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA Final Rating AAA(SO) Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- 120 - Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 1057.5 Withdrawn Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-fund based ICRA BB- 62.5 Withdrawn /ICRA A4 Motil Devi Organic Food TL ICRA B 50 - Industries Pvt Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food CC ICRA B 20 - Industries Pvt Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food Unallocated limits ICRA B 30 - Industries Pvt Ltd Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 90 - Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based/TL ICRA BBB 3090 Upgraded from ICRA BBB - Prakash Oils Ltd CC ICRA BB 220 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Capital Fac Rsv Hospital Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB 74.5 - Review process is underway Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA A 1500 - Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA A 2000 - Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 264.5 Reaffirmed Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB 15.5 Reaffirmed Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT fundbased limits ICRA B 569.6 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT/Shortterm non-FBL ICRA B/A4 17.5 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shree Navkar Tex Creations Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Shree Somnath Iron & Power Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 - Pvt Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA 0 Withdrawn Ltd AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA 0 Withdrawn Ltd BBB(SO) Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 100 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A- 580 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd FB Limit- CC ICRA A- 630 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG ICRA A- / 160 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ Tapti Agro Industries Proposed TL ICRA B 145 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Tv18 Broadcast Ltd LT/ ST FB / Non-FBL ICRA AAA 3540 outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA AA 2686.2 - Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm, ICRA AA / 4.8 - Unallocated ICRA A1+ Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd LT FB limits – CC ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd LT FB limits – CC ICRA BBB 20 Reaffirmed Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA 150 ISSUER NOT B+/ICRA A4 COOPERATING* *moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity Yogesh Construction Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)