ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstone International Non-FBL ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A3 280 outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd ST – Fund based ICRA BBB- 350 Assigned Mag India Industrial ST - Unallocated ICRA A3 50 Assigned Automation Systems Pvt Ltd Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 50 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting ICRA A3+ 110 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Parvathi Dyeing ST –Non-fund based ICRA A4 2 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Standby Limit ICRA A4+ 30 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Reliance Chemotex Industries Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 355 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Renite Vitrified Llp Non-FB ST - BG ICRA A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Issuer removed from non-cooperation category Rungta Irrigation Ltd Non-fund based –BG ICRA A4 140 Reaffirmed (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rungta Irrigation Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt Non-Fund based-BG ICRA A4 110 Revised from Ltd ICRA A4+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vlcc Health Care Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A2+ 141.7 Downgrade from ICRA A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Agro Chemicals India Pvt TL ICRA BB- 57.8 Assigned Ltd Aegis Agro Chemicals India Pvt CC ICRA BB- 30 Assigned Ltd Aegis Agro Chemicals India Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 2.2 Assigned Ltd /ICRA A4 Alstone International FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 355.5 Assigned ICRA A-(SO) Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB- 3000 Upgraded (SO) from ICRA BB+ (SO) (Reduced from 375.00) Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 160 Reaffirmed Capital Fac 16.00 Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Developers D N FB-TL ICRA BB- 1250 Revised from Nagar Project ICRA B+ Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme ICRA AA 10200 outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB- 180 Assigned / Outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated - - (Proposed) Lendingkart Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 177.6 - ICRA BBB(SO) confirmed as final Amount Mag India Industrial LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Automation Systems Pvt Ltd Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 240.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1.1 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB 18.3 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 97.6 Reaffirmed Mini Construction CC ICRA BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Mini Construction BG ICRA BB+ / 110 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ Parvathi Dyeing LT – FB ICRA BB 115 Reaffirmed Parvathi Dyeing LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 8 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries TL ICRA BB+ 300.3 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Reliance Chemotex Industries CC ICRA BB+ 330 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Reliance Chemotex Industries Unallocated Limit ICRA 213.9 Downgraded Ltd BB+/ICRA A4+ from ICRA BBB / ICRA A3 Renite Vitrified Llp FB LT - TL ICRA B+ 290 Upgraded from ICRA B Issuer removed from non-cooperation category Renite Vitrified Llp FB LT - CC ICRA B+ 100 Upgraded from ICRA B Issuer removed from non-cooperation category Renite Vitrified Llp Unallocated – LT/ST ICRA B+ / 7.5 Upgraded ICRA A4 from ICRA B / Reaffirmed Issuer removed from non-cooperation category Rungta Irrigation Ltd FB – Cash ICRA B 140 Downgrade from ICRA BB- (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rural Fairprice Wholesale Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB(SO) 3200 Upgraded from ICRA BBB-(SO) Sah Polymers Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA B+ 40.7 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Sah Polymers Ltd Fund based- ICRA B+ /A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Servocontrols Amp; Hydraulics FB Fac ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Amp; Hydraulics TL ICRA B+ 8.3 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Fund Based – TL ICRA D 15 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Fund Based – CC ICRA D 250 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Fund Based – ICRA D 3.5 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt Fund based-CC ICRA BB 30 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ssbm Realty And Hospitality LT – FB ICRA BB 142.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ssbm Realty And Hospitality LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vlcc Health Care Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A- 600 Downgrade from ICRA A+ Vlcc Health Care Ltd LT proposed Bk Fac ICRA A- 158.3 Downgrade from ICRA A+ Vlcc Personal Care Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A- 500 Downgrade from ICRA A+ Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB 140 Reaffirmed Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB 0 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.