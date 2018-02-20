ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arohan Financial Services (P) Social Performance SP2+ - - Ltd Assessment Reason for delay in carrying Bhadra International (India) ST- Non-fund Based ICRA D 780 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 25 Assigned Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 6750 Outstanding Working Capital Limits Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd ST Loan - - Outstanding DH Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A3 90 Assigned DH Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A3 10 Assigned DH Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3 305 Assigned Globe Capital Market Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Globe Fincap Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Limit CP programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned/ outstanding Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 67 outstanding Maruti Papers Ltd Non Fund based- LOC ICRA A4+ 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Outlook Publishing (India) Pvt Non FB LOC ICRA A3 50 outstanding Ltd Padia Exports Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4 12 Withdrawn Pnb Gilts Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Prabhat Dairy Ltd ST - Non Fund Based – ICRA A1 450 Outstanding LC/BG Punjab National Bank CDs ICRA A1+ 600000 Outstanding Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Interval ICRA A1+mfs - Assigned Management Ltd Fund - Quarterly Interval Fund - Series II Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquidity ICRA A1+mfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Outstanding Management Ltd – Treasury Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Outstanding Management Ltd - Cash Plan Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Righill Electrics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -/ST ICRA A4 45 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Snj Sugars & Products Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A2 38.4 Reaffirmed Snj Sugars & Products Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST Fund based ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed (Sublimit) Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvtltd ST - Non-Fund Based – ICRA A1 450 Outstanding LC/BG Yes Bank Ltd CD Programm ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank Fixed deposit MAAA - programme Under Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Oil & General Industries Fund based - Working ICRA B+ 125 Assigned/ Ltd Capital Fac outstanding Ajab Singh And Company LT FB Limit ICRA BB- 182 Reaffirmed Ajab Singh And Company LT Non-FBL ICRA BB- 200 Reaffirmed Arya Cotton Industries FB – CC ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Removed from issuer not cooperating category Atpac Industries Fund Based: LT ICRA BB+ 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving informatio Bhadra International (India) FB TL ICRA D 3045.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhadra International (India) LT Non-fund Based ICRA D 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 150 Assigned Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 75 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit -Ii FB ICRA BB- 80.3 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit -Ii Unallocated ICRA BB- 14.7 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit -Ii Non-fund Based ICRA BB- 35 Assigned Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA AA 3750 Outstanding Limits Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd TL ICRA AA 26220.9 Outstanding Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd Unallocated FB Limits ICRA AA 250 Outstanding Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD ICRA AA 11820 Outstanding Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD ICRA AA - Outstanding Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD ICRA AA - Outstanding Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 88.4 - Removed from Issuer not cooperating and Withdrawn Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA BB 35 - Removed from Issuer not cooperating and Withdrawn Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB 1.6 - Removed from Issuer not cooperating and Withdrawn Dh Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB- 70 Assigned Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ / 150 - ICRA A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Good Luck Financial Inclusion Issuer Rating ICRA B+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd Govind Cable Industries Fund Based: LT ICRA B 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Govind Cable Industries Non-fund Based: ST ICRA B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt TL ICRA BBB 11100 outstanding Ltd Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt NCD (NCD) ICRA BBB 981.4 outstanding Ltd Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB ICRA BB+ 130 outstanding Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA BB+ 3 outstanding Karna International Fund based- Packing ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed Credit (PC)/Foreign Bills Discounting (FDB)/Foreign Bills of Exchange (FBE) Maruti Papers Ltd Fund basedCC ICRA BB 65 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maruti Papers Ltd Fund basedTL ICRA BB 85.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mirae Asset Global Investment Mirae Asset Savings ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Outlook Publishing (India) Pvt FB CC ICRA BBB- 175 Assigned/ Ltd outstanding Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB-/ 132 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 29000 Outstanding Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 2000 Outstanding Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT - Fund Based – TL ICRA A+ 455 Outstanding Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC / ICRA A+ 1750 Outstanding WCD Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA A+ 220 Outstanding Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB / 645 - ICRA A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA+ 30000 - Programme Under Rating Watch with Negative Implications Punjab National Bank Basel III Compliant ICRA 10000 - Tier II Bonds AA+(hyb) Under Rating Watch with Negative Implications Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Money ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Manager Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Income Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Floating ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Rate Fund – ST Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Medium Term ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Dynamic Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Bking & PSU ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Debt Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Corporate ICRA AAmfs - Outstanding Management Ltd Bond Fund Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA BB 55 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving informatio Righill Electrics Pvt Ltd FB Limits -LT ICRA B 35 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving informatio Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Social Performance - - - Assessment / SP2+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Satya Microcapital Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Shree Jagannath Expressways Fund based-TL ICRA A- 11100 - Pvt Ltd Reassigned from A- Snj Sugars & Products Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BBB+ 431.6 Reaffirmed Snj Sugars & Products Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 4582.8 Assigned ICRA AAA Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA 275.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed/ Unallocated ICRA AA 2 Reaffirmed limits Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvtltd LT - Fund Based- CC / ICRA A+ 2100 Outstanding WCDL Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvtltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA A+ 200 Outstanding Visage Holdings And Finance PTC Series A1 Provisional 227.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A- Visage Holdings And Finance PTC Series A2 Provisional 18.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB- Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 15441 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 108000 Outstanding Additional Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 70300 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 25306 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 30000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 79000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.