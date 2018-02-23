ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd LOC ICRA A2+ 253 Reaffirmed Aarti Steels Ltd LOC ICRA A1 1900 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd ST: Non-Fund based – ICRA A4 800 Reaffirmed LOC Bharat Electronics Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Farmers Agriculture Credit ST Bk Loan ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd ST Unallocated ICRA A4 86.7 Issuer Not Cooperating H.K. Agro Impex ST – Pledge Loan ICRA A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K. M. Fisheries ST, Non-fund Based ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Transmission ST Non fund based ICRA A4 300 Issuer Not Cooperating Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A4 5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Manipal Academy Of Higher Non-fund ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Education based-Working Capital Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of CreditICRA A1 20 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 40 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Polymer Technologies FB – Packing ICRA A4 60 Assigned International Credit(PCFC) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4 101 Reaffirmed facility Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST Fund Based ICRA A1+ 525 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 550 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 150 Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 19.6 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd Unallocated - - - Aarti International Ltd CC ICRA A- 2334 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd TL ICRA A- 1650.7 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd BG ICRA A- 20 Reaffirmed - Aarti Steels Ltd CC ICRA A 2700 Upgraded from ICRA A- Aarti Steels Ltd TL ICRA A 331.6 Upgraded from ICRA A- Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 Prov 219.8 Final Pvt Ltd rating of ICRA A(SO) Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A2 Prov rating 19.3 Final Pvt Ltd of ICRA BBB(SO) Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd TL ICRA AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB 95 Issuer Not Cooperating Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Care Group India FB – Working Capital ICRA B+ 200 Assigned Fac Care Group India FB – TL ICRA B+ 50 Assigned Fino Finance Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB- 2995 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd) Fino Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA BBB- 1005 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd) Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Non-fund Based ICRA BBB- 785 Reaffirmed /A3 Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B 243.3 Issuer Not Cooperating H.K. Agro Impex LT – TL ICRA B 23.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING H.K. Agro Impex LT – CC ICRA B 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING H.K. Agro Impex LT/Short- term – ICRA B / 36.2 ISSUER NOT Unallocated TL ICRA A4 COOPERATING Hitech Hydraulics Fund based ICRA BB- 39.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Hitech Hydraulics Non fund based ICRA BB- 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Hitech Hydraulics Unallocated ICRA BB- 30.5 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA D(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Oceania Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A3 ICRA D(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Oceania Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 C(SO) K. M. Fisheries LT, TL - - - K. M. Fisheries LT, Unallocated - - - K. M. Fisheries LT, FB Fac ICRA B+ 153.5 Reaffirmed K.R.K Educational Trust LT – FB TL ICRA C 300 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA B/ 100 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Laxmi Transmission LT Fund based ICRA B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Lml Ltd Preference Share ICRA D 1250 ISSUER NOT Capital COOPERATING M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 51.5 Issuer Not Cooperating M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA B+ / 45 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 3.5 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries LT – FB – CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries LT – FB – TL ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 11 Issuer Not (Running & Cooperating Maintenance) Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 64.3 Issuer Not (Marketing) Cooperating Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 23.636 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA B+ / 1.064 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA B+ 65 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST, proposed FB FacICRA B+/ 90 ISSUER NOT ICRA A4 COOPERATING Manipal Academy Of Higher Fund based-TL ICRA AA 3325 Reaffirmed Education Manipal Academy Of Higher Unallocated limits ICRA AA 4125 Reaffirmed Education Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing ICRA A 150 Upgraded Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac from ICRA A- Motherson Sumi Infotech & Unallocated LT ICRA A 15 Upgraded Designs Ltd from ICRA A- Murli Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Polymer Technologies FB – TL/FCTL ICRA B+ 50 Assigned International Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd TL - - - Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility ICRA BB-/ 20.9 Upgraded A4 from ICRA B+/ Reaffirmed Pure N Sure Food Bites Pvt Ltd LT fund based – TL 1 ICRA 120 Upgraded The rated instrument A+(SO) from ICRA does not involve a structured payment mecha A(SO) Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund based CC ICRA BB- 80 Upgraded from ICRA B Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund based TL ICRA BB- 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Shri Krishna Agro Industries Fund basedCC ICRA B- 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Krishna Agro Industries Unallocated ICRA B- 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddipet Municipality - ICRA BB - No Default Statement Removed from ‘Issuer Non-cooperating category’ Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT – FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT – FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 53.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2449.9 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA AA- 813.5 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- 749.5 Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT – Fundbased CC ICRA BB- 75 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT – Fundbased TL ICRA BB- 55.4 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT / Shortterm – ICRA BB-/ 16.7 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A4 COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.