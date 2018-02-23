FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 23, 2018 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 23

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti International Ltd                 LOC                   ICRA A2+     253     Reaffirmed
Aarti Steels Ltd                        LOC                   ICRA A1      1900    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd                 ST: Non-Fund based –  ICRA A4      800     Reaffirmed
                                        LOC
Bharat Electronics Ltd                  Non-fund based        ICRA A1+     35000   Reaffirmed
Bharat Electronics Ltd                  CP                    ICRA A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Farmers Agriculture Credit              ST Bk Loan            ICRA A4      75      Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Society Ltd
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd            ST Non fund based     ICRA A4      10      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd            ST Unallocated        ICRA A4      86.7    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
H.K. Agro Impex                         ST – Pledge Loan      ICRA A4      10      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
K. M. Fisheries                         ST, Non-fund Based    ICRA A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
Laxmi Transmission                      ST Non fund based     ICRA A4      300     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               ST, Non-FBL           ICRA A4      5       ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Manipal Academy Of Higher               Non-fund              ICRA A1+     550     Reaffirmed
Education                               based-Working Capital
                                        Fac
Motherson Sumi Infotech &               Standby Line of CreditICRA A1      20      Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd
Motherson Sumi Infotech &               Non-FB Fac            ICRA A1      40      Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd
Polymer Technologies                    FB – Packing          ICRA A4      60      Assigned
International                           Credit(PCFC)
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based        ICRA A4      101     Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          ST Fund Based         ICRA A1+     525
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          ST Non-fund Based     ICRA A1+     550
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          CP                    ICRA A1+     150
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills            ST – Non-fund based   ICRA A4      19.6    ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti International Ltd                 Unallocated           -            -       -
Aarti International Ltd                 CC                    ICRA A-      2334    Reaffirmed
Aarti International Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A-      1650.7  Reaffirmed
Aarti International Ltd                 BG                    ICRA A-      20      Reaffirmed -
Aarti Steels Ltd                        CC                    ICRA A       2700    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Aarti Steels Ltd                        TL                    ICRA A       331.6   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A1         Prov         219.8   Final
Pvt Ltd                                                       rating of
                                                              ICRA A(SO)
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A2         Prov rating  19.3    Final
Pvt Ltd                                                       of ICRA
                                                              BBB(SO)
Bharat Electronics Ltd                  FBL                   ICRA AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Bharat Electronics Ltd                  TL                    ICRA AAA     1000    Reaffirmed
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd           Fund based – CC       ICRA BB      95      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd           Fund based – TL       ICRA BB      25      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Care Group India                        FB – Working Capital  ICRA B+      200     Assigned
                                        Fac
Care Group India                        FB – TL               ICRA B+      50      Assigned
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                    LT FB Fac             ICRA BBB-    2995    Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Intrepid Finance
& Leasing Pvt Ltd)
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Lines           ICRA BBB-    1005    Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Intrepid Finance
& Leasing Pvt Ltd)
Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd            LT Fund Based         ICRA BBB-    65      Reaffirmed
Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd            LT/ST Non-fund Based  ICRA BBB-    785     Reaffirmed
                                                              /A3
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd            LT Fund based         ICRA B       243.3   Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
H.K. Agro Impex                         LT – TL               ICRA B       23.8    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
H.K. Agro Impex                         LT – CC               ICRA B       30      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
H.K. Agro Impex                         LT/Short- term –      ICRA B /     36.2    ISSUER NOT
                                        Unallocated TL        ICRA A4              COOPERATING
Hitech Hydraulics                       Fund based            ICRA BB-     39.5    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Hitech Hydraulics                       Non fund based        ICRA BB-     30      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Hitech Hydraulics                       Unallocated           ICRA BB-     30.5
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA D(SO)   -       Downgraded
Ltd-Oceania Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA  
Capital 2016                                                                       B(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A3         ICRA D(SO)   -       Downgraded
Ltd-Oceania Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                       C(SO)
K. M. Fisheries                         LT, TL                -            -       -
K. M. Fisheries                         LT, Unallocated       -            -       -
K. M. Fisheries                         LT, FB Fac            ICRA B+      153.5   Reaffirmed
K.R.K Educational Trust                 LT – FB TL            ICRA C       300     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd                 Unallocated limit     ICRA B/      100     Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA A4
Laxmi Transmission                      LT Fund based         ICRA B       100     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Lml Ltd                                 Preference Share      ICRA D       1250    ISSUER NOT
                                        Capital                                    COOPERATING
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd         Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      51.5    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd         Non-fund based – BG   ICRA B+ /    45      Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd         Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+ /    3.5     Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries             LT – FB – CC          ICRA B+      60      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries             LT – FB – TL          ICRA B+      10      Reaffirmed
Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd             Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      11      Issuer Not
                                        (Running &                                 Cooperating
                                        Maintenance)
Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd             Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      64.3    Issuer Not
                                        (Marketing)                                Cooperating
Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd             Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+ /    23.636  Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd             Non-fund based – BG   ICRA B+ /    1.064   Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               LT, FB Fac            ICRA B+      65      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd               LT/ST, proposed FB FacICRA B+/     90      ISSUER NOT
                                                              ICRA A4              COOPERATING
Manipal Academy Of Higher               Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      3325    Reaffirmed
Education
Manipal Academy Of Higher               Unallocated limits    ICRA AA      4125    Reaffirmed
Education
Motherson Sumi Infotech &               Export Packing        ICRA A       150     Upgraded
Designs Ltd                             Credit/CC Fac                              from ICRA A-
Motherson Sumi Infotech &               Unallocated LT        ICRA A       15      Upgraded
Designs Ltd                                                                        from ICRA A-
Murli Cold Storage Pvt Ltd              Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      100     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Polymer Technologies                    FB – TL/FCTL          ICRA B+      50      Assigned
International
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd               TL                    -            -       -
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA BB-     5       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd               Unallocated facility  ICRA BB-/    20.9    Upgraded
                                                              A4                   from ICRA
                                                                                   B+/
                                                                                   Reaffirmed
Pure N Sure Food Bites Pvt Ltd          LT fund based – TL 1  ICRA         120     Upgraded
                                        The rated instrument  A+(SO)               from ICRA
                                        does not involve a structured payment mecha A(SO)
Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd              Fund based CC         ICRA BB-     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd              Fund based TL         ICRA BB-     50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Shri Krishna Agro Industries            Fund basedCC          ICRA B-      50      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shri Krishna Agro Industries            Unallocated           ICRA B-      20      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Siddipet Municipality                   -                     ICRA BB      -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
Removed from ‘Issuer Non-cooperating category’
Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd                  LT – FB – CC          ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd                  LT – FB – TL          ICRA BBB+    53.4    Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          TL                    ICRA AA-     2449.9
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          LT Fund Based         ICRA AA-     813.5
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA AA-     749.5
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills            LT – Fundbased CC     ICRA BB-     75      ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills            LT – Fundbased TL     ICRA BB-     55.4    ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills            LT / Shortterm –      ICRA BB-/    16.7    ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                 Unallocated limits    ICRA A4              COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.