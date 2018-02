RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 26

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FB ICRA A2 588.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & ST Non- fund based ICRA A2 142.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Axis Bank Ltd CD ICRA A1+ 600000 Assigned / Outstanding Capital Steel Corporation LOC ICRA A4 550 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4 11 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based FacilityICRA A3 150 Downgrade from ICRA A2 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A3 180 Downgrade Facility from ICRA A2 Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Limits- Non-fund ICRA A1+ 34400 outstanding Based Limits Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST – CP ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding programme Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A4 280 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – BG & LOC ICRA A4 70 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Fund based SLC ICRA A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non-fund based ICRA A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhal Strips Ltd Non-fund Based: LOC ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned United Spirits Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt Unallocated ICRA A2+ 35 Assigned Ltd (SO) Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt FB limits ICRA A2+ 1965 Assigned Ltd (SO) Art India ST Fund Based ICRA A4 36 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Dharti Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Non Fund basedBG ICRA A4 20.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Peninsula Land Ltd CP ICRA A1 0 Withdrawn Peninsula Land Ltd CP ICRA A2+ 1000 Downgrade from ICRA A1 Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 62.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 180 Upgraded (sub-limit) from ICRA A2+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt ST/LT fundbased and ICRA D 720 - MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 5000 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & TL ICRA BBB+ 154 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & Long-tern FB/CC ICRA BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & LT FB- unallocated ICRA BBB+ 0 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 70000 outstanding Tier I Bonds AA+(hyb) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA 142050 outstanding Programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 59250 outstanding Programme Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 123500 outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Capital Steel Corporation CC ICRA B+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based ICRA BBB 350 Downgrade Facility from ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based ICRA BBB 667 Downgrade Facility from ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA BBB / 6 Downgrade ICRA A3 from ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated Bk ICRA BB- 80 Withdrawn Fac /ICRA A4 Good Shepherd Educational Fund based-TL ICRA A- 500 Assigned Trust (Good Shepherd International School) Good Shepherd Educational Fund based- Working ICRA A- 100 Assigned Trust (Good Shepherd Capital Fac International School) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed NCD programmeICRA AA- 10000 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Limits- TL ICRA AA- 41621.5 outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Limits-FB ICRA AA- 3130 outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA- - outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA AA-/ 21428.5 outstanding ICRA A1+ Jharkhand Infrastructure Fund Based – TL ICRA BBB+ 4800 Assigned Implementation Co. Ltd Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd FB- CC ICRA BB- 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 300 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Mantra Buildcrafts Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded from ICRA BB Mantra Earth Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 112.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mantra Earth Llp Unallocated ICRA BBB 37.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mantra Erectors And Builders FB Facility ICRA BBB 250 Upgraded Llp from ICRA BBB- Mantra Greens Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 250 Upgraded from ICRA BB Mantra Insignia Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 233.2 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp Unallocated ICRA BBB 116.8 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mantra Island Homes Talegaon FB Facility ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded Llp from ICRA BBB- Mantra Residencies Llp FB Facility ICRA BBB 49.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Oil Country Tubular Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 1250 Reaffirmed Art India LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 15.8 - Dharti Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 330.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Dharti Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Ifmr Investment Managers Pvt Fund Manager Quality - - - Ltd Rating Review process is underway Peninsula Land Ltd NCD ICRA A 0 Withdrawn Peninsula Land Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A- 7612 Downgrade from ICRA A Raj Ratan Smelter Ltd LT/ ST - Fund Based/ ICRA C+ / 185 - Non-fund Based ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund basedTL ICRA B+ 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 900 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 422 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd TL Facility ICRA BBB+ 196.3 Upgraded from ICRA BB Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Faclity ICRA BBB+ 350 Upgraded from ICRA BB Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB+ 25.37 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT-TL Fac ICRA A- 2888 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA A- 9800 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA A- / 88.7 Upgraded ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB+ 2537 Upgraded from ICRA BB Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA A- 2519.6 Reaffirmed Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD ICRA A- 2135 Reaffirmed Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Sub. Debt Programme# ICRA A- 350 Reaffirmed previously rated as Non-Convertible Debenture Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed Programme Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Programme United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Non Convertible Bonds ICRA D 1550 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Ltd Non-FBL ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd LT TL ICRA B- 270 - Information not yet received from the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 