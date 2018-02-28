FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 27

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of February 26, 2018)
    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beko Dimon Fishing Company              ST Fund based FacilityICRA A4      25      -
Information yet to be received
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          ST, FB/Non-FBL        ICRA A2+     80      -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Ganapathi Stone Crusher                 Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4+     70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gmw Pvt Ltd                             ST FB and non-FBL     ICRA A4      681.4   Withdrawn
Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd                  Non-Fund basedLOC     ICRA A4      85      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd            LOC                   ICRA A4      1250    Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category
M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd                 Non-fund Based - LC & ICRA A4      700     Reaffirmed
                                        Buyer’s Credit Limit
P.K. Mookanambalam & Co.                BG                    ICRA A4+     100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           ST borrowing          ICRA A1+     200000^ Outstanding
                                        programme FY2018
^ Short-term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total
borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 84,000 crore
Quadgen Wireless Solutions Pvt          ST – Unallocated      Provisional  575     Assigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA A3
Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd                  FBL – Bill discountingICRA A4      125     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd                  Non-FB                ICRA A4      -       -
                                        limits(Sub-limits of
                                        bill discounting)
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt          Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      25      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd           Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4+     20      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information
Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL- LC           ICRA A3      130     Reaffirmed
Ssr Crest Engineers And                 Non-fund based        ICRA A4      250     -
Constructions Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avr Overseas Pvt Ltd                    LT– Non-FBL           ICRA A4+     250     -
Review process is underway
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd            Non-FBL               ICRA A4      1230    Reaffirmed
Rating downgraded from ICRA A3 ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt           Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      25.5
Ltd
Reassigned from ICRA A3+ (SO)
Blde University                         Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      20
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          ST- Nonfund based     ICRA A4      133.1
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Tata Steel Processing And               Non-FB Fac            ICRA A1+     950     Reaffirmed
Distribution Ltd
Tata Steel Processing And               CP                    ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Distribution Ltd
Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd                     ST Non-FB             ICRA A4+     7       Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd               Fixed Deposits        ICRA MA-     -       -
Review process is underway


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust August           Second Loss Facility  ICRA A+      118.7   Reaffirmed
2016
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust August           PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     1121.4  Reaffirmed
2016
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  Second Loss Facility  ICRA A+      67.2    Reaffirmed
December 2016- Tranche -Ii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     783.7   Reaffirmed
December 2016- Tranche -Ii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  Second Loss Facility  ICRA A       295.9   Reaffirmed
42767
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     3076.4  Reaffirmed
42767
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  Second Loss Facility  ICRA A       113.3   Reaffirmed
February 2017- Tranche Iii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  PTC Series A1         ICRA AAA     64      Reaffirmed
February 2017- Tranche Iii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  PTC Series A2         ICRA AAA     1599.5  Reaffirmed
February 2017- Tranche Iii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust January          Second Loss Facility  ICRA A       83      Reaffirmed
2017
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust January          PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     1115.9  Reaffirmed
2017
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust June             PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     883.5   Reaffirmed
2016
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust June             Second Loss Facility  ICRA A       136.9   Reaffirmed
2017
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust June             PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     2825.3  Reaffirmed
2017
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust March            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A       212.4   Reaffirmed
2017- Tranche Ii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust March            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     2703.4  Reaffirmed
2017- Tranche Ii
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  Second Loss Facility  ICRA A+      119.5   Reaffirmed
42614
(Cifcl) Platinum Trust                  PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     906.7   Reaffirmed
42614
Aarvee Associates Architects            Bk loan Ratings       ICRA A+ / A1 840     -
Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd
Review process is underway
Ab & Co Global Pvt Ltd                  Bk Loans              ICRA D       500     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BBB-    1250    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Avr Overseas Pvt Ltd                    LT– FB limits         ICRA BB      100     -
Review process is underway
Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi                  Fund based-TL         ICRA D       123.5   -
Industries Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi                  Fund based-CC         ICRA D       180     -
Industries Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi                  Non FB                ICRA D       84.5    -
Industries Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bansal Brothers                         BLR                   ICRA BB/A4   80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Beko Dimon Fishing Company              LT Unallocated        ICRA BB-     20      -
Information yet to be received
Clean Max Power Projects Pvt            Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB-    1000    Assigned
Ltd
Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd         Fund based-CC (PC cum ICRA B       37.5    -
                                        FBP/FBD
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd         Fund based-TL         ICRA B       55      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Flemingo (Dfs) Pvt Ltd                  LT/ST, Fund           ICRA A- /    110     -
                                        Based/Non-FBL         A2+
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo (Dfs) Pvt Ltd                  LT/ST, Unallocated    ICRA A- /    140     -
                                        limits                A2+
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA A-      800     -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          LT, FB Limits         ICRA A-      70      -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          LT, FB Limits ^       ICRA A-      -       -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications / 
^sub-limit of Long-term/Short-Term, Non-fund Based Limits
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          LT, Unallocated LimitsICRA A-      76.5    -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd          LT/ST, Non-fundbased  ICRA A- /    1913.5  -
                                        Limits                A2+
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Travel Retail Ltd              TL                    ICRA BBB+    2350    -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Flemingo Travel Retail Ltd              LT/ST, Fund Based/    ICRA BBB+ /  750     -
                                        Non-FBL               A2
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Ganapathi Stone Crusher                 FB - CC               ICRA BB+     60      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ghanshyamdas & Company                  Fund- based- Working  ICRA BB-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Gmw Pvt Ltd                             Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      170     Withdrawn
Gmw Pvt Ltd                             Fund based- TL        ICRA BB      31.5    Withdrawn
Gmw Pvt Ltd                             LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BB / A4 67.1    Withdrawn
Golden Tobacco Ltd                      Bk Loans              ICRA D       538     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gomatha Cotton Industries               Fund based – CC       ICRA B       80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gomatha Cotton Industries               Fund based – TL       ICRA B       40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gopal Oil Industries                    Fund- based- Working  ICRA BB-     99      Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-CC         ICRA B       5       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jay Palghar Net Co.                     FB – CC               ICRA B       7.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jay Palghar Net Co.                     FB – TL               ICRA B       22.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kmg Infotech Ltd                        LT Fund Based - CC    ICRA B-      55      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kmg Infotech Ltd                        LT Fund Based - TL    ICRA B-      73      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA BB+     52.5    Withdrawn
Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd               Unallocated           ICRA BB+ /   75.4    Withdrawn
                                                              A4+
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd            CC                    ICRA BB      250     Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category
M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based - CC       ICRA BB-     125     Reaffirmed
Merck Ltd                               LT fund based         ICRA AA      167.5   Reaffirmed
Merck Ltd                               LT non-fund based     ICRA AA      135     Reaffirmed
Miraj Metals                            BLR                   ICRA D       150     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd               BG                    ICRA A       70      -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA B       15      -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd               Unallocated           ICRA B       150     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           LT borrowing          ICRA AAA     640000^ Assigned
                                        programme FY2018
^ Short-term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total
borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 84,000 crore
Quadgen Wireless Solutions Pvt          LT – Unallocated      Provisional  175     Assigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA BBB-
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt          Fund based - TL       ICRA BB-     30      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt          Fund based - CC       ICRA BB-     80      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     25      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Umavanshi Industries              FB – CC               ICRA B       100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA BB+     360     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA BB+     152.1   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Fac       ICRA BB+     217.9   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information
Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd               Fund based- CC        ICRA BBB-    380     Reaffirmed
Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd               Fund based – Standby  ICRA BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
                                        Line of Credit
Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd               Fund based –          ICRA BBB-    41.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Corporate Loan
Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Lim       ICRA BBB-    280.7   Reaffirmed
Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA BB-     150     Reassigned
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Soham Phalguni Renewable                TL                    ICRA B       352.3   Upgraded
Energy Pvt Ltd                                                                     from ICRA D
Soham Renewable Energy India            TL                    ICRA D       387     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sp Solren Pvt Ltd                       TL                    ICRA BBB+    600     Reaffirmed
Ssr Crest Engineers And                 Fund based            ICRA BB-     50      -
Constructions Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ssr Crest Engineers And                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     10      -
Constructions Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA B+      300     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Tamilnadu Industrial                    Bond Programme        ICRA A-      1500    Reaffirmed
Investment Corporation Ltd
Tn Solar Power Energy Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA AA-     1450    Reaffirmed
Tn Solar Power Energy Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA AA-     50      Reaffirmed
Tril Infopark Ltd                       Fund based-TL         ICRA AA-     10000   Assigned
Tril Infopark Ltd                       NCD (NCD)             ICRA AA-     9000    Assigned
Tulsi Corporation                       Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      250     Assigned
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd           FBL                   ICRA BB+     100     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd           FBL – Proposed        ICRA BB+     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd            Fund based-TL         ICRA BB      440     Reaffirmed
Rating downgraded from ICRA BBB- ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd            Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      530     Reaffirmed
Rating downgraded from ICRA BBB- ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt           TL                    ICRA BB      151.8
Ltd
Reassigned from ICRA BBB (SO)
Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt           FB Fac                ICRA BB      90
Ltd
Reassigned from ICRA BBB (SO)
Andhra Expressway Ltd                   Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      445     Reaffirmed
Blde University                         TL                    ICRA BB      40
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Blde University                         FB Fac                ICRA BB      40
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt            Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      128.4   Outstanding
Ltd
Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt            Fund based- CC        ICRA B+      600     Assigned/
Ltd                                                                                outstanding
Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt            Non-Fund based – BG   ICRA B+      10      Assigned
Ltd
Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt            Unallocated           ICRA B+      96.7    Assigned
Ltd
Malpefresh Marine Export Pvt            TL                    ICRA B       100
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd              Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      460     Reaffirmed
Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          LT –Fund Based        ICRA B       549.6
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          LT – Unallocated      ICRA B       450
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Tata Steel Processing And               TL                    ICRA AA-     4200    Reaffirmed
Distribution Ltd
Tata Steel Processing And               FB Fac                ICRA AA-     3500    Reaffirmed
Distribution Ltd
Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd                     LT FB - TL            ICRA BB      32.1    Reaffirmed
Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd                     LT FB - CC            ICRA BB      75      Reaffirmed
Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd                     LT FB –               ICRA BB              Reaffirmed
                                        Interchangeable
Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated           ICRA BB /A4+ 8.1     Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

