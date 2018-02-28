RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 27

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of February 26, 2018) Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beko Dimon Fishing Company ST Fund based FacilityICRA A4 25 - Information yet to be received Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, FB/Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 80 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Ganapathi Stone Crusher Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gmw Pvt Ltd ST FB and non-FBL ICRA A4 681.4 Withdrawn Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd Non-Fund basedLOC ICRA A4 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 1250 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - LC & ICRA A4 700 Reaffirmed Buyer’s Credit Limit P.K. Mookanambalam & Co. BG ICRA A4+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 200000^ Outstanding programme FY2018 ^ Short-term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 84,000 crore Quadgen Wireless Solutions Pvt ST – Unallocated Provisional 575 Assigned Ltd ICRA A3 Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd FBL – Bill discountingICRA A4 125 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd Non-FB ICRA A4 - - limits(Sub-limits of bill discounting) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Polyester Industries Pvt Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 25 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- LC ICRA A3 130 Reaffirmed Ssr Crest Engineers And Non-fund based ICRA A4 250 - Constructions Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avr Overseas Pvt Ltd LT– Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 250 - Review process is underway Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 1230 Reaffirmed Rating downgraded from ICRA A3 ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 25.5 Ltd Reassigned from ICRA A3+ (SO) Blde University Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST- Nonfund based ICRA A4 133.1 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Steel Processing And Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB ICRA A4+ 7 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits ICRA MA- - - Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- (Cifcl) Platinum Trust August Second Loss Facility ICRA A+ 118.7 Reaffirmed 2016 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust August PTC Series A ICRA AAA 1121.4 Reaffirmed 2016 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust Second Loss Facility ICRA A+ 67.2 Reaffirmed December 2016- Tranche -Ii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust PTC Series A ICRA AAA 783.7 Reaffirmed December 2016- Tranche -Ii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust Second Loss Facility ICRA A 295.9 Reaffirmed 42767 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust PTC Series A ICRA AAA 3076.4 Reaffirmed 42767 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust Second Loss Facility ICRA A 113.3 Reaffirmed February 2017- Tranche Iii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA 64 Reaffirmed February 2017- Tranche Iii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA 1599.5 Reaffirmed February 2017- Tranche Iii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust January Second Loss Facility ICRA A 83 Reaffirmed 2017 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust January PTC Series A ICRA AAA 1115.9 Reaffirmed 2017 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust June PTC Series A ICRA AAA 883.5 Reaffirmed 2016 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust June Second Loss Facility ICRA A 136.9 Reaffirmed 2017 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust June PTC Series A ICRA AAA 2825.3 Reaffirmed 2017 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust March Second Loss Facility ICRA A 212.4 Reaffirmed 2017- Tranche Ii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust March PTC Series A ICRA AAA 2703.4 Reaffirmed 2017- Tranche Ii (Cifcl) Platinum Trust Second Loss Facility ICRA A+ 119.5 Reaffirmed 42614 (Cifcl) Platinum Trust PTC Series A ICRA AAA 906.7 Reaffirmed 42614 Aarvee Associates Architects Bk loan Ratings ICRA A+ / A1 840 - Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Ab & Co Global Pvt Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1250 Revised from ICRA BBB Avr Overseas Pvt Ltd LT– FB limits ICRA BB 100 - Review process is underway Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi Fund based-TL ICRA D 123.5 - Industries Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi Fund based-CC ICRA D 180 - Industries Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi Non FB ICRA D 84.5 - Industries Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bansal Brothers BLR ICRA BB/A4 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Beko Dimon Fishing Company LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 20 - Information yet to be received Clean Max Power Projects Pvt Fund based - TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC (PC cum ICRA B 37.5 - FBP/FBD ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Eastmade Spices & Herbs Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 55 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Flemingo (Dfs) Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Fund ICRA A- / 110 - Based/Non-FBL A2+ Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo (Dfs) Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Unallocated ICRA A- / 140 - limits A2+ Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 800 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits ICRA A- 70 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits ^ ICRA A- - - Placed on rating watch with developing implications / ^sub-limit of Long-term/Short-Term, Non-fund Based Limits Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated LimitsICRA A- 76.5 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Non-fundbased ICRA A- / 1913.5 - Limits A2+ Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Travel Retail Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 2350 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Flemingo Travel Retail Ltd LT/ST, Fund Based/ ICRA BBB+ / 750 - Non-FBL A2 Placed on rating watch with developing implications Ganapathi Stone Crusher FB - CC ICRA BB+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ghanshyamdas & Company Fund- based- Working ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Gmw Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 170 Withdrawn Gmw Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB 31.5 Withdrawn Gmw Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB / A4 67.1 Withdrawn Golden Tobacco Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 538 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gomatha Cotton Industries Fund based – CC ICRA B 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gomatha Cotton Industries Fund based – TL ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gopal Oil Industries Fund- based- Working ICRA BB- 99 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jay Palghar Net Co. FB – CC ICRA B 7.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jay Palghar Net Co. FB – TL ICRA B 22.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kmg Infotech Ltd LT Fund Based - CC ICRA B- 55 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kmg Infotech Ltd LT Fund Based - TL ICRA B- 73 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 52.5 Withdrawn Krishna Polypacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 75.4 Withdrawn A4+ Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 250 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Merck Ltd LT fund based ICRA AA 167.5 Reaffirmed Merck Ltd LT non-fund based ICRA AA 135 Reaffirmed Miraj Metals BLR ICRA D 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A 70 - Issuer delayed in giving information Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 15 - Issuer delayed in giving information Pmj Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 150 - Issuer delayed in giving information Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 640000^ Assigned programme FY2018 ^ Short-term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 84,000 crore Quadgen Wireless Solutions Pvt LT – Unallocated Provisional 175 Assigned Ltd ICRA BBB- Shree Polyester Industries Pvt Fund based - TL ICRA BB- 30 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Polyester Industries Pvt Fund based - CC ICRA BB- 80 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Polyester Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 25 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Umavanshi Industries FB – CC ICRA B 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 360 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 152.1 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA BB+ 217.9 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer delayed in giving information Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd Fund based – Standby ICRA BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd Fund based – ICRA BBB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Corporate Loan Sivaswati Textile Pvt Ltd Unallocated Lim ICRA BBB- 280.7 Reaffirmed Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 150 Reassigned from ICRA B+ Soham Phalguni Renewable TL ICRA B 352.3 Upgraded Energy Pvt Ltd from ICRA D Soham Renewable Energy India TL ICRA D 387 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sp Solren Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ssr Crest Engineers And Fund based ICRA BB- 50 - Constructions Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ssr Crest Engineers And Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 10 - Constructions Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 300 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tamilnadu Industrial Bond Programme ICRA A- 1500 Reaffirmed Investment Corporation Ltd Tn Solar Power Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tn Solar Power Energy Pvt Ltd CC ICRA AA- 50 Reaffirmed Tril Infopark Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 10000 Assigned Tril Infopark Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA AA- 9000 Assigned Tulsi Corporation Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 250 Assigned Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 100 Upgraded from ICRA BB Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd FBL – Proposed ICRA BB+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA BB Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 440 Reaffirmed Rating downgraded from ICRA BBB- ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 530 Reaffirmed Rating downgraded from ICRA BBB- ; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt TL ICRA BB 151.8 Ltd Reassigned from ICRA BBB (SO) Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt FB Fac ICRA BB 90 Ltd Reassigned from ICRA BBB (SO) Andhra Expressway Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA 445 Reaffirmed Blde University TL ICRA BB 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Blde University FB Fac ICRA BB 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 128.4 Outstanding Ltd Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 600 Assigned/ Ltd outstanding Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt Non-Fund based – BG ICRA B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt Unallocated ICRA B+ 96.7 Assigned Ltd Malpefresh Marine Export Pvt TL ICRA B 100 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA 460 Reaffirmed Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT –Fund Based ICRA B 549.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA B 450 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Steel Processing And TL ICRA AA- 4200 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And FB Fac ICRA AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd LT FB - TL ICRA BB 32.1 Reaffirmed Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd LT FB - CC ICRA BB 75 Reaffirmed Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd LT FB – ICRA BB Reaffirmed Interchangeable Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB /A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.