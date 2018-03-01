FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 28

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annur Satya Textile Ltd                 Non- fund based       ICRA A4      29      Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd            Non- fund based – LOC ICRA A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd            Non- fund based – BG  ICRA A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Chennai Textiles                        Fund- based facility  ICRA A4      250     Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd                  CP                    ICRA A1+     500     Assigned
Gouttephone Technology Pvt Ltd          Short- TL             ICRA A2+(SO) -       Assigned
Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd                Fund- based – Pre     ICRA A4+     87.7
                                        Shipment Export
                                        Credit^
Assigned/ outstanding, ^ Sub-limits of pre shipment export credit are as follows: Fund-based –
Post Shipment Credit of Rs. 8.77 crore and fund based Overdraft of Rs. 8.77 crore, which are
fully interchangeable, fund-based Buyer’s credit of Rs. 5.00 crore, non-fund based Letter of
Credit of Rs. 5.00 crore and non-fund based Bank Guarantee of Rs. 1.25 crore
Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd                  Non- FBL              ICRA A4      105     Reaffirmed
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd                Short- term –         ICRA A4+     27.5
                                        Fundbased
Issuer not cooperating
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd                    Non fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      20
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   ST NFBL               ICRA A2+     150     Outstanding
Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt.           LOC                   ICRA A4      950     Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd              Non-fund based        ICRA A1 (SO) 50      Withdrawn
                                        working capital Fac
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd                  Short- term – Non- FBLICRA A4      15
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sukhmani Cotton Industries              Short- term Fund-     Provisional  16
                                        based Facility        ICRA A3 (S)
Provisional rating confirmed as final
Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd            Non-fund based – BGs  ICRA A2+     125     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd            Non-fund based –      ICRA A2+     25      ISSUER NOT
                                        Proposed limits                            COOPERATING
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   BLR                   ICRA B/      124.6
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Annur Satya Textile Ltd                 TL                    ICRA B-      14.8    Reaffirmed
Annur Satya Textile Ltd                 CC                    ICRA B-      120     Reaffirmed
Annur Satya Textile Ltd                 Non- fund based       ICRA B-      -       Reaffirmed
                                        facility - Sublimit
Annur Satya Textile Ltd                 Unallocated facility  ICRA B-      9       Reaffirmed
Arcelormittal India Pvt Ltd             Issuer Rating         ICRA AA      -       Assigned
Aristo Industries                       Unallocated           ICRA B+/     120
                                                              ICRA A4
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd                   Fund based – TL       ICRA BB-     227.5
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd                   Fund based – CC       ICRA BB-     50
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    250     Assigned
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    1768    outstanding
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     Fund based- TL        ICRA BBB-    556     outstanding
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd            Fund- based- TL       ICRA BB      57.5    Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd            Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      105     Reaffirmed
Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB/     4       Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4+
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA (SO) 4068.7  Assigned
- Indian Microfinance Loan                                                         Provisional
Receivables Trust Jan 2018
Assigned Provisional
Bodhre Dhule Highway Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL           Provisional  3000
                                                              ICRA BBB+
Bodhre Dhule Highway Pvt Ltd            Proposed Non- FBL     Provisional  1080
                                                              ICRA BBB+
Chitradurga City Municipal              Issuer rating         ICRA BBB-    -       Assigned
Council
Expert Educational And                  Long- term – Fund-    ICRA BBB     500
Charitable Foundation                   based TL
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCD Programme         ICRA AA (SO) 5650    Outstanding
Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd              NCD Programme         Provisional  3000    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA(SO)
Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd                Fund- based – TL      ICRA BB+     33.4    outstanding
                                        Unallocated
Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd                  Fund- based Limits    ICRA BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd                Long- term –          ICRA BB      40
                                        Fundbased CC
Issuer not cooperating
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd                Long- term –          ICRA BB      29.3
                                        Fundbased TL
Issuer not cooperating
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd                Long- term –          ICRA BB      13.2
                                        Unallocated
Issuer not cooperating
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd                    Fund based – CC       ICRA B-      50
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
K.D.Iron & Steel Co.                    FBL                   ICRA BBB     410     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Karvy Data Management Services          LT Bk Lines (Fund     ICRA A+      2233
Ltd                                     Based/ Non- Fund      (SO)
                                        Based)
Review process is underway
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd                      Long- Term- CC        ICRA D       220
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd                      Long- Term- TL        ICRA D       80
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd                      Short- Term- LOC      ICRA D       50
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd                      Short- Term- BG       ICRA D       70
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd                      Long- term/           ICRA D       165.7
                                        STUnallocated
Issuer not cooperating
Lakshmi Cot- Gin Pvt Ltd                CC                    ICRA B+      220
Issuer not cooperating
Maruti Ginning And Pressing             Fund- based – CC      ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Industries
Maruti Ginning And Pressing             Fund- based- TL       ICRA B+      10.5    Reaffirmed
Industries
R.K. Transport Co.                      BG                    ICRA BBB- /  400
                                                              ICRA A3
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   NCD (proposed)        ICRA A-      2580    Assigned
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A-      2000    Outstanding
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   LT Fund Based- CC     ICRA A-      1850    Outstanding
Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd              Fund based working    ICRA A (SO)  40      Withdrawn
                                        capital Fac
Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           ICRA A-(S)   10      Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A1(S)
Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt.           CC                    ICRA BB      150     Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Sharifa Agrotech And Food               Fund based- TL        ICRA B       80
Processing Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Withdrawn
Sharifa Agrotech And Food               Fund based- CC        ICRA B       36
Processing Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Withdrawn
Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA B       5623
Review process is underway
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd                  Long- term            ICRA BB      110
                                        fund—Working capital
                                        limits
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd                  Long- term- TL        ICRA BB      40
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sri Karpagam Steels                     Long- term, FB Fac    ICRA B+      60
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sri Sai Leela Electrical                BLR                   ICRA B+      120
Projects
Issuer not cooperating on fee and information
Sri Venkateswara Aerospace              BLR                   ICRA B+/     240
(Pvt) Ltd                                                     ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating on fee and information
Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd                Long- Term Fund       ICRA D       164
                                        based/ TL
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd                Long- Term Fund       ICRA D       35
                                        based/ TL
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd                Long- Term Fund       ICRA D       19.8
                                        based/ TL
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sukhmani Cotton Industries              Long- term Fund-      Provisional  160
                                        based Facility        ICRA BBB-
                                                              (S)
Provisional rating confirmed as final
Sukhmani Cotton Industries              Long- term Fund-      Provisional  20
                                        based Facility        ICRA BBB-
                                                              (S)
Provisional rating confirmed as final
Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd              Fund based- TL        ICRA BBB     1500
Upgraded from ICRA BBB-
Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd              Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     1550
Upgraded from ICRA BBB-
Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd            Fund based - TL       ICRA A-      250     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd            Fund based – Proposed ICRA A-      250     ISSUER NOT
                                        limits                                     COOPERATING

Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd             Fund- Based- TL       ICRA A-      110     Reaffirmed
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA B/      136.7
                                                              ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
