FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 5, 2018 / 10:35 AM / 2 days ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 5

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

   Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barclays Investments And;               CP programme          ICRA A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd
Barclays Securities (India)             CP programme          ICRA A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd’S
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons           ST- Fund Based        ICRA A2      90      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons           ST- Non-fund Based    ICRA A2      20      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd          Non Fund Based-BG     ICRA A3      6       Assigned
Geetanjali University                   BG                    ICRA A3      20      Assigned
outstanding
Nezone Strips Ltd                       Non-FB Fac            ICRA A1      54.14   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Nezone Strips Ltd                       ST-Unallocated Limit  ICRA A1      28.26   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Patel Micron Llp                        Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      0.5     Assigned
                                                                           Rating
                                                                           Action
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt           ST non-FB limit       ICRA A4      8       Assigned
Ltd
Servocontrols Aerospace India           FB Fac                ICRA A4      0.5     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
removed from Issuer not cooperating category
Servocontrols Aerospace India           Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      2.13    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
removed from Issuer not cooperating category
Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt           FB Fac                ICRA A4      29      Re-affirmed
Ltd
Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt           Unallocated Limits    ICRA A4      1       Re-affirmed
Ltd
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd                    Non-fund Based –      ICRA A4      13      -
                                        LC(Import/Inland),
                                        FCL/Buyer’s Credit
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                NFBL                  ICRA A3      3.25    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Fund based – Forward  ICRA A3      1.23    Downgraded
                                        Contract                                   from ICRA A3+

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashiana Housing Ltd                     Fund based – TL       ICRA A       50      outstanding
Ashiana Housing Ltd                     NCDs*                 ICRA A (SO)  100     Assigned
*proposed
Barclays Investments And;               NCD programme         ICRA AAA     745     Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd
Barclays Investments And;               Bk lines              ICRA AAA/    150     Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd                                             ICRA A1+
Barclays Investments And;               LT equity linked      PP-MLDICRA   1589.6  Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd                       debenture programme   AAA
Blb Commodities Ltd                     Fund Based - Working  ICRA BB-     10      Withdrawn
                                        Capital Facility
Blb Commodities Ltd                     Unallocated           ICRA BB-     15      Withdrawn
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons           LT- Fund Based        ICRA BBB+    7       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Chennai Radha Engineering               TL                    ICRA A-      21.67   Reaffirmed
Works Pvt Ltd
Chennai Radha Engineering               LT fund based ST non  ICRA A-      40      Reaffirmed -
Works Pvt Ltd                           fund based
Chennai Radha Engineering               LT/ST non fund based  ICRA A-/     115     Reaffirmed
Works Pvt Ltd                                                 ICRA A2+
Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd          Fund Based-CC         ICRA BBB-    21      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd          Fund Based-TL         ICRA BBB-    106     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd          Unallocated-LT/ ST    ICRA BBB-    13      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BB+/ICRA A3
Cholamandalam Investment &              PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) 4359.9  Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum
Trust – December 2013 Tranche Ii
Cholamandalam Investment &              PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) 4487.5  Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum
Trust – December 2013 Tranche Iv
Cholamandalam Investment &              PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) 1001.6  Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum
Trust – December 2014 Tranche Ii
Geetanjali University                   Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB-    21.16   Assigned
Geetanjali University                   TL                    ICRA BBB-    43.84   Assigned
outstanding
Gujarat Road And                        NCDs                  ICRA AAA     300     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Co. Ltd                                        (SO)
Watch with developing implications has been removed and Stable , outlook has been
Jainalco Industries Pvt Ltd             FB CC                 ICRA BB      7       Assigned
Jainalco Industries Pvt Ltd             FB TL                 ICRA BB      8       Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA         1.15    Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           BBB-(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA         51.13   Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           BBB+(SO)
Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari               LT - Fund Based – CC  ICRA BBB-    52.15   Reaffirmed
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari               LT – Fund based – TL  ICRA BBB-    440     Reaffirmed
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Livingstones                            Fund based- LT        ICRA B+      48      Reaffirmed
Livingstones                            Unallocated- LT       ICRA B+      0.82    Reaffirmed
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd          Fund based- LT        ICRA B       12.5    Reaffirmed
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd          Fund based-           ICRA B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated
Nezone Strips Ltd                       Fund Based- CC        ICRA A       75      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Nezone Strips Ltd                       LT-Unallocated Limit  ICRA A       17.36   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Nezone Strips Ltd                       Fund based- Stand-by  ICRA A       5       Upgraded
                                        Line of Credit#                            from ICRA A-
#can be used as non-fund based limit if required
Patel Micron Llp                        FB – TL               ICRA B       4.68    Assigned
Patel Micron Llp                        FB – Working Capital  ICRA B       2       Assigned
                                        Fac
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt           LT FB limit           ICRA B+      26      Assigned
Ltd
Servocontrols Aerospace India           FB Fac                ICRA B       2.5     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA B-
removed from Issuer not cooperating category
Servocontrols Aerospace India           TL                    ICRA B       9       Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA B-
removed from Issuer not cooperating category
Servocontrols Aerospace India           Interchangeable       ICRA B-      -0.95   Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA B-
removed from Issuer not cooperating category
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd                    FB – CC               ICRA B+      2       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Tata Housing Development Co.            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      1300    Reaffirmed
Ltd
United Builders                         LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA B       15      Assigned
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB-    11.83   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Fund based – Working  ICRA BBB-    24      Downgraded
                                        capital Fac                                from ICRA BBB
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB- /  1.69    Downgraded
                                                              ICRA A3              from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB/ ICRA A3+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.