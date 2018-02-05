ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Investments And; CP programme ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Barclays Securities (India) CP programme ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd’S Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons ST- Fund Based ICRA A2 90 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons ST- Non-fund Based ICRA A2 20 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG ICRA A3 6 Assigned Geetanjali University BG ICRA A3 20 Assigned outstanding Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 54.14 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Nezone Strips Ltd ST-Unallocated Limit ICRA A1 28.26 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Patel Micron Llp Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 0.5 Assigned Rating Action Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt ST non-FB limit ICRA A4 8 Assigned Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India FB Fac ICRA A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd removed from Issuer not cooperating category Servocontrols Aerospace India Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 2.13 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd removed from Issuer not cooperating category Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt FB Fac ICRA A4 29 Re-affirmed Ltd Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 1 Re-affirmed Ltd Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 13 - LC(Import/Inland), FCL/Buyer’s Credit ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 3.25 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund based – Forward ICRA A3 1.23 Downgraded Contract from ICRA A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashiana Housing Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA A 50 outstanding Ashiana Housing Ltd NCDs* ICRA A (SO) 100 Assigned *proposed Barclays Investments And; NCD programme ICRA AAA 745 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Barclays Investments And; Bk lines ICRA AAA/ 150 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd ICRA A1+ Barclays Investments And; LT equity linked PP-MLDICRA 1589.6 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd debenture programme AAA Blb Commodities Ltd Fund Based - Working ICRA BB- 10 Withdrawn Capital Facility Blb Commodities Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 15 Withdrawn Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons LT- Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Chennai Radha Engineering TL ICRA A- 21.67 Reaffirmed Works Pvt Ltd Chennai Radha Engineering LT fund based ST non ICRA A- 40 Reaffirmed - Works Pvt Ltd fund based Chennai Radha Engineering LT/ST non fund based ICRA A-/ 115 Reaffirmed Works Pvt Ltd ICRA A2+ Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BBB- 21 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB- 106 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated-LT/ ST ICRA BBB- 13 Upgraded from ICRA BB+/ICRA A3 Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 4359.9 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust – December 2013 Tranche Ii Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 4487.5 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust – December 2013 Tranche Iv Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 1001.6 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust – December 2014 Tranche Ii Geetanjali University Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB- 21.16 Assigned Geetanjali University TL ICRA BBB- 43.84 Assigned outstanding Gujarat Road And NCDs ICRA AAA 300 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Co. Ltd (SO) Watch with developing implications has been removed and Stable , outlook has been Jainalco Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB 7 Assigned Jainalco Industries Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 8 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA 1.15 Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA 51.13 Withdrawn Ltd BBB+(SO) Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT - Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB- 52.15 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT – Fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 440 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Livingstones Fund based- LT ICRA B+ 48 Reaffirmed Livingstones Unallocated- LT ICRA B+ 0.82 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund based- LT ICRA B 12.5 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund based- ICRA B 2 Reaffirmed Unallocated Nezone Strips Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA A 75 Upgraded from ICRA A- Nezone Strips Ltd LT-Unallocated Limit ICRA A 17.36 Upgraded from ICRA A- Nezone Strips Ltd Fund based- Stand-by ICRA A 5 Upgraded Line of Credit# from ICRA A- #can be used as non-fund based limit if required Patel Micron Llp FB – TL ICRA B 4.68 Assigned Patel Micron Llp FB – Working Capital ICRA B 2 Assigned Fac Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt LT FB limit ICRA B+ 26 Assigned Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India FB Fac ICRA B 2.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B- removed from Issuer not cooperating category Servocontrols Aerospace India TL ICRA B 9 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B- removed from Issuer not cooperating category Servocontrols Aerospace India Interchangeable ICRA B- -0.95 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B- removed from Issuer not cooperating category Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Housing Development Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA 1300 Reaffirmed Ltd United Builders LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA B 15 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BBB- 11.83 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund based – Working ICRA BBB- 24 Downgraded capital Fac from ICRA BBB Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 1.69 Downgraded ICRA A3 from ICRA BBB/ ICRA A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)