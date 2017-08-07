FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments for Aug 3
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments for Aug 3

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Industrial Corporation           Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Action Industrial Corporation           Unallocated Limits –  ICRA A4+     0.43    Reaffirmed
                                        ST
Avantor Performance Materials           Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4+     20      Downgraded
India Ltd                                                                          from ICRA A3
Bahl Paper Mills Ltd                    NFBL                  ICRA A2+     -       Withdrawn
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd            ST Non-fund based     ICRA A3      25.09   Withdrawn
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd             ST Non-fund based     ICRA A3      13.49   Withdrawn
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd              LOC                   ICRA A4+     600     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd              Stand-by Line of      ICRA A4+     30      -
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Defiance Knitting Industries            Non-FBL               ICRA A3      1.2     Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA A3+
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd               ST FB – Packing creditICRA A3+     16      Reaffirmed
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd               ST Fund Based –       ICRA A3+     14      Reaffirmed
                                        FDB/FBE*
Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd                     Non-FBL               ICRA A3      1.5     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A3+
Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd                     ST FB Working Capital ICRA A3      11.6    Revised from
                                        Limits                                     ICRA A3+
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd                      Non –FBL              ICRA A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company              ST, non fund based -  ICRA A3      5       Upgraded
                                        LOC                                        from ICRA A4+
Indian Construction Company             Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      3.25    Reaffirmed
Karan Development Services Pvt          Non-FBL               ICRA A4      57.78   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd                FB PCL/FDBD/FDBN/FDBP#ICRA A3      -       Withdrawn
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd                Non-fund Based        ICRA A3      2.5     Withdrawn
                                        Forward Cover Contract
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              LOC (Import/Inland)   ICRA A2      100     Withdrawn
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              BG                    ICRA A2      1300    Withdrawn
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A2      10      Withdrawn
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Non –FBL              ICRA A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Sanchit Polymers                        Non –FBL              ICRA A4+     5.5     Reaffirmed
Sanchit Polymers                        Unallocated Limits- STICRA A4+     0.45    Reaffirmed
Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd         Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A3      3.25    Reaffirmed
Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd         Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A3      6.5     Reaffirmed
Texplas India Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund Based LOC    ICRA A4      3.5     Assigned
The Kothari Wheels                      ST FB Inventory       ICRA A4+     17      Reaffirmed
                                        Funding
Tide Water Oil Company (India)          Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt           ST non-fundbased      ICRA A4      17.5    -
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Industrial Corporation           FB TL                 ICRA BB+     0.85    Reaffirmed
Avantor Performance Materials           FB Fac                ICRA BB+     15      Downgraded
India Ltd                                                                          from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Bahl Paper Mills Ltd                    FB – CC               ICRA A       26      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd            LT FB                 ICRA BBB-    76.67   Withdrawn
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd             LT FB                 ICRA BBB-    49.55   Withdrawn
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd              TL                    ICRA BB+     49.4    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd              CC                    ICRA BB+     100     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd              Proposed facility     ICRA BB+ /   40.6    -
                                                              ICRA A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Defiance Knitting Industries            TL                    ICRA BBB-    0       Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BBB
Defiance Knitting Industries            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB-    13.3    Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BBB
Defiance Knitting Industries            FB LT/Shortterm       ICRA BBB- /  5.5     Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                 Interchangeable LimitsA3                   ICRA BBB /
                                                                                   A3+
Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA BBB-    2.7     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB-    1.33    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd                      FB- Working Capital   ICRA BB+     8       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd                      Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB+     0.44    Reaffirmed
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd                      Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BB+     2.87    Reaffirmed
Farooq Constructions                    LT – FB               ICRA B+      120     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Feedback Brisa Highways Omt             FB Bk Limits          ICRA BB+     7       Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd.
Feedback Brisa Highways Omt             Non-fund Based Bk     ICRA BB+     8       Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd.                               Limits
Feedback Energy Distribution            FB Bk Limits          ICRA BB+     25.5    Withdrawn
Company Ltd.
Feedback Energy Distribution            TL                    ICRA BB+     78.29   Withdrawn
Company Ltd.
Gloria Engineering Company              FB – CC               ICRA BBB-    13      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Gloria Engineering Company              FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    3.67    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Gloria Engineering Company              LT, ST - unallocated  ICRA BBB-    1.33    Assigned
                                                              / A3
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA A       48.21   Withdrawn
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB+    1.8     Withdrawn
Hemang Resources Ltd                    LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA D       12      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Hemang Resources Ltd                    LT non-fund based Bk  ICRA D       6.28    Downgraded
                                        Fac                                        from ICRA B
Hemang Resources Ltd                    ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA D       77      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                        from ICRA B
Hemang Resources Ltd                    ST                    ICRA D       104.72  Downgraded
                                        unallocated/proposed                       from ICRA B
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Feb   ICRA A(SO)   80      Upgraded
                                        2016 Second Loss                           from ICRA
                                        Facility                                   BBB+(SO)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Dec   ICRA AAA(SO) 950.3   Reaffirmed
                                        14 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Mar   ICRA AAA(SO) 1301    Reaffirmed
                                        2015 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Sep   ICRA AAA(SO) 1405.1  Reaffirmed
                                        2015 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Dec   ICRA AAA(SO) 912.6   Reaffirmed
                                        2015 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Feb   ICRA AAA(SO) 2000.5  Reaffirmed
                                        2016 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Aug   ICRA AAA(SO) 2216.4  Reaffirmed
                                        2016 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Dec   ICRA AAA(SO) 2678.7  Reaffirmed
                                        2016 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Mar   ICRA AAA(SO) 1040    Reaffirmed
                                        2017 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Jun   ICRA AAA(SO) 1006.6  Reaffirmed
                                        2017 PTC Series A
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Robust CV Trust Mar   ICRA BBB(SO) 55.8    Reaffirmed
                                        2015 PTC Series A
Indian Construction Company             FB –optionally        ICRA B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        convertible debenture
Indian School Finance Company           PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   125.9   Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
Indian School Finance Company           PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB(SO) 7.2     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   BB+(SO)
Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd               LT - Fund Based       ICRA BB      21      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd               LT - Non Fund Based   ICRA BB      76      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd               LT - Unallocated      ICRA BB      3       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Karan Development Services Pvt          FB limits             ICRA BB-     10      Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B+
Karan Development Services Pvt          Unallocated limits    ICRA BB- /   30.22   Upgraded
Ltd                                                           A4                   from ICRA B+
                                                                                   / Reaffirmed
Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd               NCD                   Provisional  500     Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA-
Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd               NCD                   Provisional  205     Outstanding
                                                              ICRA AA-
Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd               NCD                   Provisional  193     Outstanding
                                                              ICRA AA-
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd                FB CC                 ICRA BBB-    6.6     Withdrawn
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB- /  0.74    Withdrawn
                                                              A3
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              CC Limits             ICRA BBB+    1200    Withdrawn
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              Corporate loan        ICRA BBB+    77.8    Withdrawn
M.V. Omni Projects (India)              TL                    ICRA BBB+    25      Withdrawn
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd                  FB- Working Capital   ICRA BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB+     1.31    Reaffirmed
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     2.45    Reaffirmed
Micro Precision                         LT: CC                ICRA B+      3.25    Reaffirmed
Micro Precision                         LT: TL                ICRA B+      3.5^    Reaffirmed
^ Newly rated
Micro Precision                         LT: Non-fund Based    ICRA B+      -       Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
(revised from 2.50)
Micro Precision                         LT: Unallocated       ICRA B+      0.75    Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
(revised from 2.00)
Rithwik Power Projects Ltd              LT -Fund Based        ICRA BB+     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Rithwik Power Projects Ltd              LT -Unallocated       ICRA BB+     77      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Sanchit Polymers                        FB- Working Capital   ICRA BB+     8.75    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A2         ICRA A       102.85  Withdrawn
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A1         ICRA A       52.98   Withdrawn
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A1         ICRA A       42.25   Withdrawn
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A2         ICRA A-      7.66    Withdrawn
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A1         ICRA A-      48.57   Withdrawn
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.           PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-     96.29   Withdrawn
Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries         FB TL                 ICRA B       1.23    Withdrawn
Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries         FB CC                 ICRA B       5       Withdrawn
Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd.               FB – CC               ICRA BBB+    35      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd.               FB – TL               ICRA BBB+    7.65    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd.               Unallocated           ICRA BBB+    10.35   Upgraded
                                                              /A2                  from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB /A3+
Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd         FB – CC               ICRA BBB-    10      Outlook
Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd         Unallocated           ICRA BBB- /  0.25    Outlook
                                                              A3
Texplas India Pvt Ltd                   FB CC                 ICRA B-      11.5    Assigned
Texplas India Pvt Ltd                   FB TL                 ICRA B-      2       Assigned
The Kothari Wheels                      LT FB CC              ICRA BB+     3       Reaffirmed
Thirumala Knit Finisher                 LT – TL               ICRA B       37.8    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Knit Finisher                 LT – CC               ICRA B       20      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Knit Finisher                 Long /ST –            ICRA B       42.2    -
                                        Unallocated facility
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tide Water Oil Company (India)          FB Limits             ICRA AA      57.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-     60.78   Withdrawn
Water And Sanitation Pooled             LT Bond Programme     ICRA AA(SO)  80      Reassigned
Fund
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt           LT FB CC              ICRA BB      87.5    -
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt           LT FB TL              ICRA BB      14.5    -
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      20.5    -
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.