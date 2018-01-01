FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1
January 1, 2018

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd                    ST FB                 ICRA A4      6.5     -
Review process is underway
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                NFBL                  ICRA A4      15      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd            BG                    ICRA A4      70      -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd            Unallocated           ICRA A4      30      -

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Review process is underway
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd                    LT FB CC              ICRA BB-     55      -
Review process is underway
Banas Stones Pvt Ltd                    LT FB TL              ICRA BB-     12.5    -
Review process is underway
Kbr Agro Industries                     Fund Based- CC        ICRA B       80      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Kbr Agro Industries                     Fund Based- TL        ICRA B       20      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Ravindra Energy Ltd                     Bk loan Ratings       ICRA B-/     293     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Review process is underway
Surana Solar Ltd (Surana                Bk loan Ratings       ICRA BB+/    800     Issuer Not
Ventures Ltd)                                                 ICRA A4+             Cooperating
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                Fund Based- CC        ICRA BB      65      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB      16      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB /A4  4       Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd            CC                    ICRA B+      20      -
Issuer delayed in giving information 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

