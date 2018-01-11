ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhammanagi Developers Pvt Ltd Dhammanagi Kings ICRA - - Ville project Bengaluru Four-Star1 grading Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-limits ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP programme 900.00 ICRA A1+ 12000 Assigned /Outstanding Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 3500 outstanding Rbl Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned/ outstanding Rbl Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ outstanding Programme Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA D 500 Revised from (ST) ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA D 15300 Revised from Limits (ST) ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA D 85 Revised from ICRA A4 Tube Investments Of India Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd CP (Proposed) ICRA A1+ 1000 # Warren Tea Ltd Non-FBL. ICRA A2 26.4 Downgraded from ICRA A1 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rbl Bank Ltd Medium Term Fixed MAA - Outstanding Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Developers Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 1975 Issuer Not Cooperating Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt LT FBL ICRA BB- 30 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt LT Non- FBL Name of ICRA BB- 32 Issuer Not Ltd the rated entity Cooperating Badepally Municipality Issuer Rating ICRA B+ Assigned Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB- 750 Withdrawn Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits - - - Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 15 Reaffirmed Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd Volga CV PTC Series A1 Provisional 436.5 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2017 ICRA A-(SO) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd Volga CV PTC Series A2 Provisional 46.7 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2017 ICRA BB(SO) Ganga Developers Fund based-TL ICRA BB 125 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. Fund based- - 60 Issuer Not Post-shipment Limit Cooperating Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. Fund ICRA B 80 Issuer Not based-Pre-shipment /ICRA A4 Cooperating Limit Lubi Industries Llp BLR ICRA A/ 650 Review ICRA A1 process is underway Mauli Fresh Agro Industries Unallocated amount ICRA B 250 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Maza Developers Pvt. Ltd. Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 75.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Maza Developers Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limit ICRA BB+ 24.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 3 Issuer Not Cooperating Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 7 Issuer Not Cooperating Nagarkurnool Municipality Issuer Rating ICRA B+ Assigned Oswal Minerals Ltd LT, CC Fac ICRA BB 300 Assigned Rbl Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA- 80000 outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 250 Revised from ICRA BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA D 3500 Revised from (LT) ICRA BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliable Exports (India) Pvt TL ICRA B 5750 Withdrawn Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA D 300 Revised from ICRA B- Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA D 25 Revised from ICRA B- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) Withdrawn Ltd Sansar Trust Mar 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) Withdrawn Ltd-Sansar Trust Mar 2015 Siddhi Cotton Industries CC ICRA B+ 120 Review process is Underway The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Unallocated Limit ICRA 500 Assigned Co. Ltd BBB-/ICRA A3 Tube Investments Of India Ltd CP - 5250 - Tube Investments Of India Ltd LT fund based ICRA AA+ 5250 Assigned Warren Tea Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 140 Downgraded from ICRA A Warren Tea Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 100 Downgraded from ICRA A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.