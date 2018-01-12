ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1 20 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A4 130 Withdrawn Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 25 Withdrawn Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST unallocated ICRA A4 5 Withdrawn Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based-LOC ICRA A4 15 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based-BG ICRA A4 15 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Enterprising Enterprises Non-fund based- ST ICRA A4 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Goa Carbon Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3 2050 Withdrawn Goa Carbon Ltd ST unallocated ICRA A3 400 Withdrawn Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Polysol Industries Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed removed from non cooperation category Polysol Industries Non-fund based – ICRA A4 8 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Exposure removed from non cooperation category Rajasthan International Non-fund Based ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd NFBL-Bills DiscountingICRA A4+ 50 Issuer not Cooperating Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG ICRA A4+ 1200 Issuer not Cooperating Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 170 based-Working Capital Fac Upgraded from ICRA A4 Suresh Exports Fund based ICRA A4 85 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Non fund based ICRA A4 44 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Non Fund Based ICRA A4 Reaffirmed (sublimit of CC) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations (Regd.) LT - Fund based ICRA D 1300 Issuer not Cooperating Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 70 Upgraded from ICRA A Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Limits ICRA A+ /A1 60 Unallocated Upgraded from ICRA A; Reaffirmed Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 158 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 45 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Enterprising Enterprises Fund based-TL ICRA B 295 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Goa Carbon Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 80 Withdrawn Il&Fs Solar Power Ltd NCD ICRA A+ (SO) 2100 Assigned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds ICRA AAA 10700 Reaffirmed - Series-VIIIB Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible ICRA AAA Withdrawn Bonds- Series- IX Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible ICRA AAA Withdrawn Bonds- V Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B- 542 Reaffirmed National Polyplast (India) Ltd TL ICRA D^ 305.1 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended National Polyplast (India) Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA D^ 73 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended National Polyplast (India) Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA D^ 15 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended National Polyplast (India) Ltd Unallocated ICRA D^ 34.1 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended Polysol Industries Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Facility removed from non cooperation category Rajasthan International Fund Based ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ratabhe Renewable Energy Pvt Issuer Rating ICRA BBB+ Assigned Ltd S.S. Construction -- -- Submitted its ‘No Default Statement’ Shankar Parvati Industries Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 6.2 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shankar Parvati Industries Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 70 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shankar Parvati Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 6.9 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd FBL-CC ICRA BB+ 60 Issuer not Cooperating Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd FBL-TL ICRA BB+ 44 Issuer not Cooperating Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 36 Issuer not Cooperating Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 50 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits^ ICRA B+ / Withdrawn ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; ^Rs. 1 crore non fund-based limit is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility. Overall ratings are assigned for Rs. 5 crore bank limits only. Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB+ 70 Capital Fac Upgraded from ICRA BB Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA BB Suresh Exports CC ICRA B 9 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Unallocated Limits ICRA B/ A4 62 Reaffirmed United India Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAA+ Downgraded from iAAA Yogesh Construction BLR ICRA B+ / ICRA A4 Issuer not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 