ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 4 - Credit Exposure Limit ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Clean Max Enviro Energy ST - Non-FBL ICRA A2 2950 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3+ Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Geo Foundations & Structures ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 250 - Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Godrej Agrovet Ltd FB-Working Capital FacICRA A1+ 5250 Assigned / Outstanding Godrej Agrovet Ltd Non-fund ICRA A1+ 700 Outstanding based-Working Capital Fac Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding Growmore International Ltd ST- Non Fund Based ICRA A4 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- BG ICRA A4 15 Withdrawn Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Fund based – PC / ICRA A4 # - PCFC / FBP / FBD / FCBP / FCBD # Sublimit of cash credit facility / Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 # - # Sublimit of cash credit facility / Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Prj Polymers Non Fund Based ICRA A4 60 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based - ICRA A2+ 2390 Outstanding Working Capital Fac Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST fund based facilityICRA A4+ 170 Withdrawn Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST Non- FBL ICRA A4+ 160 Withdrawn Sushil Financial Services Pvt ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Sushil Financial Services Pvt ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Tcpl Packaging Ltd ST, Non-fund Based Bk ICRA A2+ 200 Revised from Fac ICRA A1 Tdi International India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4 690 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3D Plm Software Solutions Ltd Non-Convertible ICRA AA 2085.7 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS Ambition Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 602.2 Assigned Bhansali Diamonds BLR ICRA BB-/A4 115 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review- Issuer delayed in giving information Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 400 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 330 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Clean Max Enviro Energy LT - FB Limits - CC - - - Solutions Pvt Ltd Clean Max Enviro Energy LT/ST - Proposed - - - Solutions Pvt Ltd Limits Clean Max Enviro Energy LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 1491.9 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Clean Max Enviro Energy LT- Proposed Limits ICRA BBB+ 998.1 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A 800 Outstanding Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd Unallocated Provisional 200 Outstanding ICRA A Ds Toll Road Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ 3320 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – Long ICRA BB/A4 335 Reaffirmed and ST Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- / 915 - A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Geo Foundations & Structures LT, FB Fac ICRA BB+ 50 - Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA D 750 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT/ ShortTerm Fund ICRA D 150 - based/ Non-Fund Based ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Godrej Agrovet Ltd FB-Working Capital FacICRA AA 600 Outstanding Growmore International Ltd LT- Fund Based ICRA BB 100 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Growmore International Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BB 26.9 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Indian Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indospace Industrial Park Pune TL ICRA BBB 1131.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jayant Snacks And Beverages - ICRA BB- / - - Pvt Ltd A4 No Default Statement Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd TL Limit ICRA D 15 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA D 400 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Krishna Cotton Fund based-TL ICRA D 2 Revised from ICRA B- Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Cotton Fund based-CC ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA B- Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Cotton Unallocated Limits ICRA D 8 Revised from ICRA B- Issuer Not Cooperating Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA D 75 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB- 35 Withdrawn Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB- 55.2 Withdrawn Maharishi Markandeshwar Fund based-TL ICRA A+ 600 Upgraded University Trust from ICRA A Maharishi Markandeshwar Non-fund based- BG ICRA A+ 415 Upgraded University Trust from ICRA A Maharishi Markandeshwar Unallocated ICRA A+ 1885 Upgraded University Trust from ICRA A Maheshwari Industries Fund based-CC ICRA B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maini Group Of Educational LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 90 - Society ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maini Group Of Educational Unallocated ICRA B+ 5 - Society ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mas Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA A 600 Upgraded programme from ICRA A- Mas Financial Services Ltd LT fund based TL ICRA A 571.9 Upgraded from ICRA A- Mas Financial Services Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA A- - Withdrawn Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage LT fund based Bk linesICRA A 1500 Upgraded Finance Ltd from ICRA A- Mass Cashews LT, FB Fac ICRA BB- 75 - Issuer Not Cooperating Mass Cashews LT, proposed FB Fac ICRA BB- 15 - Issuer Not Cooperating Moraj Building Concepts Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / A4 110 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB / A4 150 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Neotech Education Foundation Fund based-TL ICRA D 159 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 70 - Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facility ICRA B+ / A4 0.5 - Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 325 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prj Polymers Fund Based ICRA B+ 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review / Issuer not cooperating Raipur Bottling Co Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review / Issuer delayed in giving information Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd FB-TL ICRA A- 4430 Assigned / Outstanding Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A- 4600 Assigned / Capital Fac Outstanding Regen Infrastructure And Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA C 200 - Services Pvt Ltd (LT) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Regen Infrastructure And Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA C / A4 200 - Services Pvt Ltd Limits (ST) Long-term rating revised from BB- Short term rating reaffirmed. Ratings continue to remain in ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Royal Power Turnkey Implements - ICRA B- / A4 - - Pvt Ltd No Default Statement Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 103 - And Welfare Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund Based– CC ICRA BB- 21 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund Based – TL ICRA BB- 65 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarv India Home Furnishing LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 14 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Hans Rice & General Mills FBL ICRA B+ 744 - Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Hans Rice & General Mills Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ / 6 - Limits) A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA B- Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 15 Revised from ICRA B- Skylink Hospitality Llp Proposed TL Provisional 1000 Withdrawn ICRA BBB- Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL facility ICRA BB 230.9 Withdrawn Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT fund based facilityICRA BB 240 Withdrawn Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT / ST - Proposed ICRA BB / 101.5 Withdrawn Facility A4+ Tcpl Packaging Ltd TL ICRA A 1888.6 Reaffirmed Tcpl Packaging Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac ICRA A 1200 Reaffirmed Tcpl Packaging Ltd LT / ST, Unallocated ICRA A / A2+ 157.3 Reaffirmed / Revised from ICRA A1 Tdi International India Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 472 Upgraded from ICRA B- Tdi International India Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA B+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA B- Tdi International India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / A4 54.2 Upgraded from ICRA B-/ ICRA A4 Tirupati Cotex BLR ICRA B 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.