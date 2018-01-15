FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15
#Company News
January 15, 2018 / 10:32 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               Non-fund Based –      ICRA A4      4       -
                                        Credit Exposure Limit
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Clean Max Enviro Energy                 ST - Non-FBL          ICRA A2      2950    Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA A3+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     63500   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Geo Foundations & Structures            ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4+     250     -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      FB-Working Capital FacICRA A1+     5250    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      Non-fund              ICRA A1+     700     Outstanding
                                        based-Working Capital
                                        Fac
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      CP Programme          ICRA A1+     6500    Outstanding
Growmore International Ltd              ST- Non Fund Based    ICRA A4      70      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Non-fund Based- BG    ICRA A4      15      Withdrawn
Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd                   Fund based – PC /     ICRA A4      #       -
                                        PCFC / FBP / FBD /
                                        FCBP / FCBD
# Sublimit of cash credit facility / Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available
information
Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      #       -
# Sublimit of cash credit facility / Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available
information
Prj Polymers                            Non Fund Based        ICRA A4      60      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 Non-fund based -      ICRA A2+     2390    Outstanding
                                        Working Capital Fac
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd                ST fund based facilityICRA A4+     170     Withdrawn
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd                ST Non- FBL           ICRA A4+     160     Withdrawn
Sushil Financial Services Pvt           ST FB Bk Fac          ICRA A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sushil Financial Services Pvt           ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
Tcpl Packaging Ltd                      ST, Non-fund Based Bk ICRA A2+     200     Revised from
                                        Fac                                        ICRA A1
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd         Non-fund Based        ICRA A4      690     Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital Fac


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3D Plm Software Solutions Ltd           Non-Convertible       ICRA AA      2085.7  Reaffirmed
                                        Redeemable PS
Ambition Logistics Park Pvt Ltd         TL                    ICRA BBB     602.2   Assigned
Bhansali Diamonds                       BLR                   ICRA BB-/A4  115     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review- Issuer delayed in giving information
Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt           Fund based-TL         ICRA BB+     400     -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BB-     330     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               Fund based – CC       ICRA BB-     120     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Clean Max Enviro Energy                 LT - FB Limits - CC   -            -       -
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Clean Max Enviro Energy                 LT/ST - Proposed      -            -       -
Solutions Pvt Ltd                       Limits
Clean Max Enviro Energy                 LT - TL               ICRA BBB+    1491.9  Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA BBB
Clean Max Enviro Energy                 LT- Proposed Limits   ICRA BBB+    998.1   Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA BBB
Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd              FB Fac                ICRA A       800     Outstanding
Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           Provisional  200     Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A
Ds Toll Road Ltd                        Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB+    3320    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /    110000  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd                Non-fund Based – Long ICRA BB/A4   335     Reaffirmed
                                        and ST
Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd                    BLR                   ICRA BB- /   915     -
                                                              A4
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Geo Foundations & Structures            LT, FB Fac            ICRA BB+     50      -
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd                      LT Fund Based         ICRA D       750     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd                      LT/ ShortTerm Fund    ICRA D       150     -
                                        based/ Non-Fund Based
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Godrej Agrovet Ltd                      FB-Working Capital FacICRA AA      600     Outstanding
Growmore International Ltd              LT- Fund Based        ICRA BB      100     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Growmore International Ltd              LT: Unallocated       ICRA BB      26.9    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Indian Bank                             Lower Tier-II Bonds   ICRA AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
Indospace Industrial Park Pune          TL                    ICRA BBB     1131.8  Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jayant Snacks And Beverages             -                     ICRA BB- /   -       -
Pvt Ltd                                                       A4
No Default Statement
Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd                    TL Limit              ICRA D       15      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd                    CC Limit              ICRA D       400     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Krishna Cotton                          Fund based-TL         ICRA D       2       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Cotton                          Fund based-CC         ICRA D       50      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Cotton                          Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       8       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd                   LT Fund Based         ICRA D       75      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA D       25      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Fund based- CC        ICRA BB-     35      Withdrawn
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Fund based- TL        ICRA BB-     55.2    Withdrawn
Maharishi Markandeshwar                 Fund based-TL         ICRA A+      600     Upgraded
University Trust                                                                   from ICRA A
Maharishi Markandeshwar                 Non-fund based- BG    ICRA A+      415     Upgraded
University Trust                                                                   from ICRA A
Maharishi Markandeshwar                 Unallocated           ICRA A+      1885    Upgraded
University Trust                                                                   from ICRA A
Maheshwari Industries                   Fund based-CC         ICRA B       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Maini Group Of Educational              LT Fund Based         ICRA B+      90      -
Society
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Maini Group Of Educational              Unallocated           ICRA B+      5       -
Society
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mas Financial Services Ltd              Subordinated debt     ICRA A       600     Upgraded
                                        programme                                  from ICRA A-
Mas Financial Services Ltd              LT fund based TL      ICRA A       571.9   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Mas Financial Services Ltd              Issuer Rating         ICRA A-      -       Withdrawn
Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage          LT fund based Bk linesICRA A       1500    Upgraded
Finance Ltd                                                                        from ICRA A-
Mass Cashews                            LT, FB Fac            ICRA BB-     75      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mass Cashews                            LT, proposed FB Fac   ICRA BB-     15      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Moraj Building Concepts Pvt Ltd         BLR                   ICRA B+ / A4 110     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA BB / A4 150     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Neotech Education Foundation            Fund based-TL         ICRA D       159     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd                   FB – CC               ICRA B+      70      -
Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated Facility  ICRA B+ / A4 0.5     -
Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-CC         ICRA BB      325     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Prj Polymers                            Fund Based            ICRA B+      80      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review / Issuer not cooperating
Raipur Bottling Co                      Bk Fac                ICRA B+      100     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review / Issuer delayed in giving information
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 FB-TL                 ICRA A-      4430    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd                 Fund based- Working   ICRA A-      4600    Assigned /
                                        Capital Fac                                Outstanding
Regen Infrastructure And                Fund Based Bk Limits  ICRA C       200     -
Services Pvt Ltd                        (LT)
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Regen Infrastructure And                Non-Fund Based Bk     ICRA C / A4  200     -
Services Pvt Ltd                        Limits (ST)
Long-term rating revised from       BB- 
Short term rating reaffirmed. Ratings continue to remain in ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Royal Power Turnkey Implements          -                     ICRA B- / A4 -       -
Pvt Ltd
No Default Statement
Saanj Aur Savera Educational            LT Fund Based         ICRA BB-     103     -
And Welfare Trust
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT Fund Based– CC     ICRA BB-     21      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT Fund Based – TL    ICRA BB-     65      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT – Unallocated      ICRA BB-     14      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Hans Rice & General Mills         FBL                   ICRA B+      744     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Hans Rice & General Mills         Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ /    6       -
                                        Limits)               A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd                 Fund based-TL         ICRA D       50      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B-
Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd                 Fund based-CC         ICRA D       15      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B-
Skylink Hospitality Llp                 Proposed TL           Provisional  1000    Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA BBB-
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd                TL facility           ICRA BB      230.9   Withdrawn
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd                LT fund based facilityICRA BB      240     Withdrawn
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd                LT / ST - Proposed    ICRA BB /    101.5   Withdrawn
                                        Facility              A4+
Tcpl Packaging Ltd                      TL                    ICRA A       1888.6  Reaffirmed
Tcpl Packaging Ltd                      LT, FB Bk Fac         ICRA A       1200    Reaffirmed
Tcpl Packaging Ltd                      LT / ST, Unallocated  ICRA A / A2+ 157.3   Reaffirmed /
                                                                                   Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd         FB TL                 ICRA B+      472     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd         FB Working Capital FacICRA B+      200     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd         Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+ / A4 54.2    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   B-/ ICRA A4
Tirupati Cotex                          BLR                   ICRA B       70      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
