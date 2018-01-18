FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 17

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings.)
    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amv Tel Pvt Ltd                         ST - Unallocated      ICRA A4      -       Withdrawn
Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd                Non-Fund based BG     ICRA A4+     50
Rating moved to the Issuer Not Cooperating category
Everest Industries Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A1      3000    Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  CP                    ICRA A1      400     Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                ST: Non FB Fac        ICRA A1      100
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                ST: Fund based / Non  ICRA A1      -
                                        fund based sub limits
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            LOC                   ICRA A4+     25      Withdrawn
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            LOC*                  ICRA A4+     -       Withdrawn
*Sub Limit of Bank Guarantee
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            BG                    ICRA A4+     440     Withdrawn
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd                Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Distilleries Pvt Ltd            -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Amv Tel Pvt Ltd                         LT - Unallocated      ICRA B+      -       Withdrawn
Amv Tel Pvt Ltd                         LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4  -       Withdrawn
Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And             -                     -            -       No Default
Allied Industries Ltd                                                              Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd                Fund based-CC         ICRA BB+     170
Rating moved to the Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Buddha Sortex Rice Industries           -                     -            -       No Default
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd          FB limits             ICRA D       61.4
Downgraded from  ICRA B+
Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd          Non-FBL               ICRA D       4.5
Downgraded from  ICRA A4
Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd          Unallocated limits    ICRA D /     59.1
                                                              ICRA D
Downgraded from  ICRA B+/ ICRA A4
Dinodia Fashion                         -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Dinodia Fashion                         -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Everest Industries Ltd                  External Commercial   ICRA A       -       Reaffirmed
                                        Borrowings
Everest Industries Ltd                  TL                    ICRA A       650     Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA A/ICRA  1900    Reaffirmed
                                                              A1
Everest Industries Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA A/ICRA  92      Reaffirmed
                                                              A1
Goldlites India Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac                ICRA A-      120
                                                              /ICRA A2+
Review process is underway
Govind Cable Industries                 -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Green Farm Agri Exports                 -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Growmore International Ltd              -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Hari Kripa Business Ventures            -                     -            -       No Default
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Indian Furniture Products Ltd           -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jampana Constructions Pvt Ltd           -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                LT: TL                ICRA A       1000
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                LT: FB Fac            ICRA A       12900
Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd               LT FB CC              ICRA BBB     400     Outstanding
Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd               LT FB TL              ICRA BBB     50      Outstanding
Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd               LT FB CC              ICRA BBB     400
Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd               LT FB TL              ICRA BBB     50
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills           -                     -            -       No Default
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            CC                    ICRA BB+     50      Withdrawn
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            CC*                   ICRA BB+     -       Withdrawn
*Sub Limit of Bank Guarantee
Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd.            Unallocated           ICRA BB+     5       Withdrawn
                                                              /A4+
Kogta Financial India Ltd-              PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   322.5
Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017
Provisional rating of  ICRA A(SO) confirmed as final
Kogta Financial India Ltd-              PTC Series A3         ICRA BB(SO)  37.9
Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017
Provisional rating of  ICRA BB(SO) confirmed as final
Kogta Financial India Ltd-              PTC Series A2         ICRA         19
Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017                                     BBB-(SO)
Provisional rating of  ICRA BBB-(SO) confirmed as final
Kolar Paper Mills Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Krishna Cotton (Tankara)                -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd            LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA BBB-    100     Withdrawn
P C Chandra Jewellery Apex Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA A-      150
Ltd
Review process is underway
P.C. Chandra Juels                      Bk Fac                ICRA         120
International Pvt Ltd                                         A-/ICRA A2+
Review process is underway
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Perfecto Electricals                    -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Purnea Municipal Corporation            -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt           -                     -            -       No Default
Ltd                                                                                Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
R. S. Melgiri And Company               -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Raj Kumar Goel Educational              -                     -            -       No Default
Foundations                                                                        Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store            -                     -            -       No Default
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ramana Educational Trust                -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd                  -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Reliable Agencies                       -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   Bk Fac                ICRA         -       Outstanding
                                                              A-/ICRA A2+
Sasaram Municipal Council               -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd                FB – Working Capital  ICRA B       30
                                        Fac
Upgraded from  ICRA B-
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd                FB – TL               ICRA B       2.5
Upgraded from  ICRA B-
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits -  ICRA B       12.5
Upgraded from  ICRA B-
Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shiv Krupa Industries                   Fund based- CC        ICRA B       45      Withdrawn
Shiv Krupa Industries                   Fund based- TL        ICRA B       18      Withdrawn
Shree Chanakya Education                Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BBB-    1000
Society                                                       (SO)
Issuer delayed in giving information
Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mills         -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Rajendra Agro Industries          -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Ram Kripa Buildhome Pvt           -                     -            -       No Default
Ltd                                                                                Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Siddhi Industries                       -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Siddipet Municipality                   -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd             -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Svr Motors                              -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
T.K. International Ltd                  -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox                Bk Loan Ratings       ICRA BBB+    2100
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd                                      /ICRA A2+
Rating withdrawal process is underway
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd             -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd-              PTC Series A          ICRA A(SO)   147.8   Withdrawn
Sosec Vii
Velammal Educational Trust              -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Vijay Engineering Equipment             -                     -            -       No Default
India Pvt.Ltd                                                                      Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Vijayapura City Corporation             -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Wallmark Ceramic Industr                -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
