RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 17

(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amv Tel Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 - Withdrawn Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based BG ICRA A4+ 50 Rating moved to the Issuer Not Cooperating category Everest Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 3000 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A1 100 Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A1 - fund based sub limits Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. LOC ICRA A4+ 25 Withdrawn Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. LOC* ICRA A4+ - Withdrawn *Sub Limit of Bank Guarantee Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. BG ICRA A4+ 440 Withdrawn Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Distilleries Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA B+ - Withdrawn Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 - Withdrawn Babanraoji Shinde Sugar And - - - No Default Allied Industries Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 170 Rating moved to the Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Buddha Sortex Rice Industries - - - No Default Pvt Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA D 61.4 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 4.5 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Diligent Scm Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA D / 59.1 ICRA D Downgraded from ICRA B+/ ICRA A4 Dinodia Fashion - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dinodia Fashion - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Everest Industries Ltd External Commercial ICRA A - Reaffirmed Borrowings Everest Industries Ltd TL ICRA A 650 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA A/ICRA 1900 Reaffirmed A1 Everest Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A/ICRA 92 Reaffirmed A1 Goldlites India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A- 120 /ICRA A2+ Review process is underway Govind Cable Industries - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Green Farm Agri Exports - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Growmore International Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hari Kripa Business Ventures - - - No Default Pvt Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Indian Furniture Products Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jampana Constructions Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 1000 Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A 12900 Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB 400 Outstanding Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BBB 50 Outstanding Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB 400 Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BBB 50 K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills - - - No Default Pvt Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BB+ 50 Withdrawn Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC* ICRA BB+ - Withdrawn *Sub Limit of Bank Guarantee Kataria Industries Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA BB+ 5 Withdrawn /A4+ Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 322.5 Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Provisional rating of ICRA A(SO) confirmed as final Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A3 ICRA BB(SO) 37.9 Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Provisional rating of ICRA BB(SO) confirmed as final Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A2 ICRA 19 Tern Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 BBB-(SO) Provisional rating of ICRA BBB-(SO) confirmed as final Kolar Paper Mills Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krishna Cotton (Tankara) - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA BBB- 100 Withdrawn P C Chandra Jewellery Apex Pvt Bk Fac ICRA A- 150 Ltd Review process is underway P.C. Chandra Juels Bk Fac ICRA 120 International Pvt Ltd A-/ICRA A2+ Review process is underway Patanjali Ayurved Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Perfecto Electricals - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Purnea Municipal Corporation - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt - - - No Default Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R. S. Melgiri And Company - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raj Kumar Goel Educational - - - No Default Foundations Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store - - - No Default Pvt Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ramana Educational Trust - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliable Agencies - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sanghi Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA - Outstanding A-/ICRA A2+ Sasaram Municipal Council - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA B 30 Fac Upgraded from ICRA B- Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 2.5 Upgraded from ICRA B- Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - ICRA B 12.5 Upgraded from ICRA B- Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Krupa Industries Fund based- CC ICRA B 45 Withdrawn Shiv Krupa Industries Fund based- TL ICRA B 18 Withdrawn Shree Chanakya Education Bk Loan Rating ICRA BBB- 1000 Society (SO) Issuer delayed in giving information Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mills - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Rajendra Agro Industries - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Ram Kripa Buildhome Pvt - - - No Default Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Siddhi Industries - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Siddipet Municipality - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Svr Motors - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING T.K. International Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB+ 2100 Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd /ICRA A2+ Rating withdrawal process is underway Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd- PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) 147.8 Withdrawn Sosec Vii Velammal Educational Trust - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vijay Engineering Equipment - - - No Default India Pvt.Ltd Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vijayapura City Corporation - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Wallmark Ceramic Industr - - - No Default Statement ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.