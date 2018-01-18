ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital First Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Celestial Knits And Fabs Pvt ST FB ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Celestial Knits And Fabs Pvt ST Non FB ICRA A4 21 Reaffirmed Ltd K2 Metals Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOCs ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ Category Kalol Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed ILC/FLC/BG Satin Creditcare Network Ltd ST ICRA A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn The Indian Card Clothing Co. Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alsthom Industries Ltd TL Prov ICRA AA 500 Final (SO) Alsthom Industries Ltd FB working capital Prov ICRA AA 100 Final limits (SO) Anishka Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 400 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt PTC Series A1 Prov rating 207.1 confirmed as Ltd-Tyrion Ifmr Capital 2017 of ICRAA(SO) final Annapurna Trading Company Fund Based – CC ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Annapurna Trading Company Fund Based – CC ICRA B 20 Reaffirmed against pledge of /ICRA A4 warehouse receipts Asa International India PTC Series A1 Prov ICRAA- 271.7 confirmed as Microfinance Pvt Ltd-Altair (SO) final Ifmr Capital 2017 Asa International India PTC Series A2 Prov ICRA 23.4 confirmed as Microfinance Pvt Ltd-Altair BBB-(SO) final Ifmr Capital 2017 Bharat Financial Inclusion PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+ Withdrawn Ltd- Imlrt February 2016 A (SO) Celestial Knits And Fabs Pvt LT Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 34 Reaffirmed Ltd Electronic Payment and TL ICRA BBB 802.5 # Services Pvt Ltd Electronic Payment and Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 247.5 # Services Pvt Ltd Friends Land Developers Fund based - Bk Fac - - Friends Land Developers Unallocated - 1000 - Future Education And Research FB – TL ICRA BB+ 1079.8 Assigned Trust Future Education And Research FB - Overdraft ICRA BB+ 65 Assigned Trust Future Education And Research Unallocated ICRA BB+ 55.2 Assigned Trust Future Education And Research Fund based/ non-FBL ICRA BB+ / Assigned Trust ICRA A4+ Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt TL ICRA BBB 3384.1 Assigned Ltd Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt NCD ICRA BBB 981.4 Assigned Ltd Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd-Indo-Mim Pvt BLR ICRA AA 4613.4 Ltd Review Process is Under-way Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd-Indo-Mim Pvt NCD(proposed) ICRA AA 600 Ltd Review Process is Under-way Jai Krishan-Svp Jv Fund based - TL ICRA B+ 300 Downgraded from ICRA BB Jai Krishan-Svp Jv Unallocated ICRA B+ 50 Downgraded from ICRA BB K2 Metals Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CCs ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ Category K2 Metals Pvt Ltd Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ Category Kalol Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd FB – TL - - Kalol Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed - Kalol Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FBL ICRA BBB-/ 200 Assigned ICRAA3 Rmz Azure Projects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 1800 confirmed as final The Indian Card Clothing Co. Unallocated - - Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. TL ICRA A- 56 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. WCDL ICRA A- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. FB working capital ICRA A-/ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A2+ , outlook revised to negative from stable Utkarsh Small Finance Bank NCD Programme ICRA A- Withdrawn Utkarsh Small Finance Bank NCD Programme ICRA A- 1170 outstanding Vidya Sanskaar Educational And LT-TL ICRA B+ 56.9 Charitable Trust Issuer not cooperating Vidya Sanskaar Educational And LT- Unallocated ICRA B+ 1.1 Charitable Trust Charitable Trust Issuer not cooperating Wires And Cables (India) LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 100 Review process is underway -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 