ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding financing) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A4+ 270 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- High Point Properties Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA(SO) 4250 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 429.8 Reaffirmed (SO)# Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft ICRA A+ 30 Reaffirmed (SO)# Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-funds-based LimitsICRA A+ 0.2 Reaffirmed (SO) # Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 2000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd NDS ICRA B- - - Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA D(SO) - Downgraded Ltd- Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA C+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA D(SO) - Downgraded Ltd- Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA C-(SO) Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA D 129520 Reaffirmed Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA D 11200 Reaffirmed Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-fund based ICRA D 8570 Reaffirmed facility Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-fund based ICRA D 7730 Reaffirmed facility Madhucon Sugar And Power Fund Based – TL ICRA D 212.9 Downgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B+ Madhucon Sugar And Power Fund Based – CC ICRA D 988.9 Downgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B+ Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated Limits ICRA D 379 Downgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA B+ Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - - Reaffirmed Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Raghbir Singh Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 154.1 Reaffirmed Educational Society Saya Automobiles Ltd Fund Based - Working ICRA BB- 550 Assigned Capital Fac Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Outstanding Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Prov ICRA 2000 Assigned AA(SO) Swaraj India Industries Ltd LT - Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB 125 Assigned Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit - - - Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 10.9 Revised from ICRA BB+ Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating’ category Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA BB 35.7 Revised from Loan ICRA BB+ Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating’ category Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd FB – Overdraft ICRA BB 99 Revised from ICRA BB+ Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating’ category -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)