ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd ST - Non-fund based- ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed - Working Capital Fac N.D. Gupta & Sons ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Narendra Dev Girrajji ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 50 - Constructions (Jv) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Narendra Dev Railways ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 287 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Safeflex International Ltd NFBL 3.00 ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5600 - placed on ratings watch with developing implications Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BGs ICRA A2+ Assigned # Rs. 6 crore of bank guarantee can be used as a fund-based working capital facility. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B / 160 - ICRA A4 Review process is underway Gopalan Enterprises LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 439.6 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises LT – Overdraft ICRA BBB+ 2000 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises LT - unallocated ICRA BBB+ 10.4 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 4618.4 Assigned Ltd Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt LT - unallocated ICRA BBB+ 1881.6 Assigned Ltd Gopalan Foundation LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 130 Assigned Hero Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. NCD ICRA A 1750 - Review process is underway Hero Wind Energy Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A 3150 - Review process is underway Hindustan Petroleum Issuer Rating ICRA AAA - Corporation Ltd Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd LT – FB – 5 CC ICRA BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd LT – FB – 19.9 TL ICRA BBB- 179 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics (P) Ltd Unallocated 0.22 ICRA 7.2 Reaffirmed BBB-/A3 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 1015.7 Assigned confirmed as final Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) 68.5 Assigned confirmed as final Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 57.4 - Mad Studios Pvt Ltd FB- CC ICRA D 25 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mad Studios Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- TL ICRA D 130 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mad Studios Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 20 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category N.D. Gupta & Sons LT Fund Based– CC ICRA BB- 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed issuer Non- cooperating Narendra Dev Girrajji LT Fund Based– CC ICRA BB- 25 - Constructions (Jv) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Narendra Dev Railways LT Fund Based– CC ICRA BB 119.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt NCD ICRA BB 1350 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Psa Construction Bk Fac ICRA BB / 215 - ICRA A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B ICRA AA-(SO) 77.8 - placed on watch with developing implications Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B ICRA AA-(SO) 40.5 - placed on watch with developing implications Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 1478.1 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 770 Reaffirmed Rijiya Brothers FB- CC ICRA BBB- 270 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rijiya Brothers Non-fund Based- CC ICRA BBB- 17 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rijiya Brothers Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 63 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Safeflex International Ltd FBL – Term 35.5 Loan ICRA BBB- 355 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB-/A3 312.5 Reaffirmed Capital 31.25 Fac Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers CC TL ICRA B+ 180 Reaffirmed - Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 92 Reaffirmed Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt TL ICRA B- 29 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA C+ Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt CC ICRA B- 145 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA C+ Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt BG Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 6 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA C+ Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD ICRA AA 31000 - placed on ratings watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBTL ICRA AA 1976.7 - placed on ratings watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB CC ICRA AA 17950 - placed on ratings watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT ICRA AA 16000 - placed on ratings watch with developing implications Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA A- Assigned capital Fac *Fund-based working-capital limit of Rs. 5 crore can be used as bank guarantee Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 341.2 - ICRA A4 Review process is underway -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 