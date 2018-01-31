RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 30

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Cottage Industries LOC(LC) ICRA A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Cottage Industries Letter of Guarantee ICRA A4 2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co. Ltd Non Fund based- BG ICRA A1 1500 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A1 4514 Reaffirmed Dnh Projects Ltd Non-fund based BG ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Hariom Pulses Demand Loan ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST –Fund Based ICRA A4 62.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 340 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd Non FB ICRA A3+ 400 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Naturefresh Industries Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 7.7 Withdrawn Polyplastics Industries India Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd /Outstanding Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST nonFB ICRA D 500 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Walplast Products Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG ICRA A3+ 20 Adani Gas Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ & 550 - Placed on watch with developing implications Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1+ & - Placed on watch with developing implications,#-Contains Rs 75 Cr interchangeability with FB limits Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 190 re-affirmed Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated limitsICRA A2 689.7 outstanding Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 3490 outstanding Hcl Technologies Ltd ST FB Fac - 0 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - 0 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Fund Based/Non-FB - 0 Reaffirmed Fac Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Fundbased Fac ICRA A4 170 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST: NonFB Fac ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata International Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1 1000 Withdrawn Tata International Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 2300 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Cottage Industries TL ICRA B- 7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Cottage Industries CC ICRA B- 85 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Cottage Industries Unallocated limits ICRA 9 B-/ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharath Agro Agencies Fund based ICRA B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Bharath Agro Agencies Non-Fund based ICRA B+ 17 Issuer Not Cooperating Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co. Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A 55986 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co. Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA A 6000 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 2000 Reaffirmed Deepak Foods Fund Based – CC ICRA D 5 Issuer Not Cooperating Deepak Foods Fund Based – TL I ICRA D 2.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Deepak Foods Fund Based – TL II ICRA D 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Deepak Foods Fund Based – EPC cum ICRA D 15 FBP/FBD# Issuer Not Cooperating/#Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD) Desai Distributors FB – CC ICRA BB- 175 Reaffirmed Dnh Projects Ltd FB CC ICRA C 120 Reaffirmed removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category Dnh Projects Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA C/ICRA 100 Reaffirmed A4 removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 outstanding Ltd Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 3000 Review process is underway Goverdhan Transport Company TL ICRA BB 670 Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Hariom Pulses CC ICRA B 90 Reaffirmed Hariom Pulses TL ICRA B 3.2 Reaffirmed Hpcl Shapoorji Energy Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB+ 29970 Assigned Jayalaxmi Enterprises LT –Fund Based (CC) ICRA B+ 12.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1383.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 850 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 626.4 /ICRA A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA A- 350 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 4450 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Mspl Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 3150 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Naturefresh Industries Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB+ 50.7 Withdrawn Naturefresh Industries Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB+ 40 Withdrawn Capital Naturefresh Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA 81.6 Withdrawn BB+/ICRA A4+ Padigela Ginning Industries Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 750 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Padigela Ginning Industries Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Padigela Ginning Industries Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 440 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Polyplastics Industries India Unallocated Limits - - - Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries India FB – TL ICRA A- 850 Assigned Pvt Ltd /Outstanding Polyplastics Industries India FB – CC ICRA A- 800 Assigned Pvt Ltd /Outstanding Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Bk Lines ICRA A+ 35000 Reaffirmed Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 5000 Assigned Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 449.9 Reaffirmed Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 0.1 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments Fund Based ICRA D 30 Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments Non-fund Based ICRA D 30 Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 4210 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sri Murari Pavan Agrotech BLR ICRA B+ 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Union Enterprises ( Sachdev Fund based-CC ICRA D 64 Steel Works Pvt Ltd) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Union Enterprises ( Sachdev Unallocated ICRA D 69.2 Steel Works Pvt Ltd) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Union Enterprises ( Sachdev Fund based-TL ICRA D 95.7 Steel Works Pvt Ltd) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT fundbased ICRA D 4640 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Walplast Products Pvt Ltd FB -CC ICRA BBB 40 Walplast Products Pvt Ltd FB -TL ICRA BBB 5 Wonder Signs BLR ICRA B/ 70 ICRA A ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Adani Gas Ltd TL ICRA A+ 3940 - Placed on watch with developing implications Adani Gas Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ / 240 - ICRA A1+ Placed on watch with developing implications Amgoorie India Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A+/ 50 - ICRA A1+ Appl Industries Ltd Unallocated - - Appl Industries Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 960 re-affirmed Appl Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 650 re-affirmed Goodricke Group Ltd Bk Fac ICRA AA- / 830 - ICRA A1+ Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST FB Fac - 0 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd CC Fac ICRA AAA 600 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST Non-FB Fac ICRA 11670 Reaffirmed AAA/ICRA A1+ Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST Fund Based & ICRA 17440 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Fac AAA/ICRA A1+ Hcl Technologies Ltd CP 2000 Reaffirmed Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A+/ 41 - ICRA A1+ Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ Withdrawn Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 1858 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA Withdrawn Programme Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill CC TL Unallocated LT ICRA BB 200 Upgraded Fund based – TL from ICRA BB Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 750 Revised from ICRA A- Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A 41.1 Revised from ICRA A- Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) ICRA BBB+ 650 outstanding Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (TL) ICRA BBB+ 140.3 outstanding Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB limits ICRA BBB+ / 450 outstanding ICRA A2 Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd LT: Fundbased Fac ICRA B 20 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A+/ 49.2 - ICRA A1+ Tata International Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA A - placed on notice of withdrawal for one month Tata International Ltd TL ICRA A 480.7 Withdrawn Tata International Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A 3750 Withdrawn Tirupati Shelters Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 155.2 Assigned Tirupati Shelters Ltd FB – Unallocated ICRA 34.8 Assigned Limits BB+/ICRA A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 