ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Telecom Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned / (SO) Outstanding Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based ICRA A4 1250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Newgen Software Technologies FB ICRA A2+ 600 - Ltd Newgen Software Technologies Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 105 - Ltd Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt Non-fund based - ICRA A1 1495 revised from Ltd LC/BG/STL ICRA A1+ Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned based-Working Capital NA Fac Repco Home Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST, Non- FBL ICRA A3 370 - Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BB 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD 12750 Programme ICRA AAA 127500 outstanding Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 23476 outstanding Debenture AAA Programme Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Assigned Debenture - Programme AAA Ecgc Ltd CPA Type iAAA - Review process is underway Hll Medipark Ltd LT, Proposed Bk Fac Provisional 750 confirmed as ICRA BBB+ final (S) Kerala Infrastructure LT Bond (proposed) Provisional 35000 Assigned Investment Fund Board ICRA A+(SO) Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt Fund based - Working ICRA A+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital R.K. Steels Fund Based ICRA BB 550 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 278.1 Assigned Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA BB+ 100 Assigned Capital Fac NA Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT/ST) ICRA BB+ / 521.9 Assigned ICRA A4+ Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA B- 150 - Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Type ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shrishti Technologies Fund Based: LT ICRA B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL ICRA 1500 - A-(SO) Review process is underway Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT, Fund- Based LimitsICRA BBB- 400 - Review process is underway Swaraj India Industries Ltd LT - Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB 1250 Assigned Swaraj India Industries Ltd - LT – Fund based – TLICRA BBB 620 Assigned Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 115 confirmed as ICRA AAA(SO) final Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme - Provisional 140 confirmed as Unallocated ICRA AAA(SO) final Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 945 confirmed as ICRA final AAA(SO) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 749.4 Withdrawn Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA 840 Withdrawn A+(SO) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 492.8 Withdrawn AA(SO) Vijay Builders Amp; Fund based-CC ICRA BB 30 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Vijay Builders Amp; Fund based- BG ICRA BB 80 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)