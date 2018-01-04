ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd ST-Non-BG [ICRA A3 20 Reaffirmed Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed E-Pack Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Hariom Polypacks Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 outstanding India Infoline Finance PTC Series A Provisional 450 Assigned Ltd-Shining Metal Trust Dec ICRA A1+(SO) 2017 Gold Ptc Xiii A Katira Construction Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A3+ 976.5 Downgraded from ICRA A2 Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST FB Limit- Packing ICRA A4 285 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd ST-Fund Based ICRA A4 400 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 41.4 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT: Non-Fund based ICRA A3 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Limits Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. ST-Non-FBL ICRA A3 70 Reaffirmed Suncore Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /ICRA A3 Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A 366.4 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A 2000 Reaffirmed Desai Textiles CC ICRA B- 50 Assigned Desai Textiles TL ICRA B- 18.7 Assigned Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA C 9.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.32 earlier) Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA C 70 Reaffirmed Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA C/ICRA 13.6 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from Nil earlier) E-Pack Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 505.3 Reaffirmed E-Pack Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BBB 24.7 Reaffirmed Limits) Gmax Auto Ltd TL ICRA AA 564 - (SO) Gmax Auto Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA 95 - (SO) Gmax Auto Ltd Non-fund Based Fac ICRA AA 350 - (SO) / ICRA A1+ (SO) Gmw Pvt Ltd NDS ICRA]BB Removed from (Stable)/A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 727.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 300 Issuer Not Cooperating Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based ICRA D 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Hariom Polypacks Ltd Unallocated - - Hariom Polypacks Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Hariom Polypacks Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 750 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 20000 outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 5750 outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 75 outstanding Karvy Fintech Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 4000 ICRA AA- Katira Construction Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BBB 190 Downgraded Limits from ICRA BBB+ Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST-Working - Reaffirmed Capital Limits (reduced from 21.00crs) Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 47 Reaffirmed (enhanced from nil) Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST-Unallocated ICRA 3 Reaffirmed Limit B+/ICRA A4; (enhanced from nil) P.R. Nayak Associates Pvt Ltd LT: FB Working ICRA BB+ 220 Assigned / capital limits Outstanding Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Fund based-UnallocatedICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Patel Cotton NDS ICRA B+ Removed from ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT: FB Working ICRA BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Limits Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 158.5 Reaffirmed removed from issuer non cooperating category Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt Fund based-CC ICRA B 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA B 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt CC ICRA BBB 100 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt TL ICRA BBB 100 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Suncore Tiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 100 Assigned Suncore Tiles Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 260 Assigned Suncore Tiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B/ICRA 5 Assigned A4 Tata Housing Development Co. NCD ICRA AA 13000 Ltd Review process is underway Three C Greens Developers Pvt NCD Programme ICRA D 2250 downgraded Ltd from ICRA B(SO) Issuer Not Cooperating Vsrk Constructions Fund based- Secured ICRA B+ 20 Outstanding Overdraft Vsrk Constructions Non-fund based-BG ICRA B+ 120 Assigned / Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)