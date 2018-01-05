ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Assigned Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A3+(SO) 155.5 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 10 Assigned Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A3 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemicals Non FB limits ICRA A4 41 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned (SO) Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 outstanding Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Fund based – ST ICRA A1+ 4000 outstanding Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Short -term – FB ICRA A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Short -term – ICRA A4+ 0 Reaffirmed Ltd Interchangeable Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Short -term – ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Non-fund based Janatics India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 40 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Katira Cube Transplaza (Bhuj) Non-fund Based BG Provisional 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Proposed) ICRA A3+ (SO) Katira Cube Transplaza (Patan) Non-fund Based BG Provisional 86.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Proposed) ICRA A3+ (SO) Lucky Exports FBL ICRA A4+ 460 Issuer delayed in giving information Lucky Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 1200 Issuer delayed in giving information Lucky Exports Unallocated limits ICRA A4+ 40 Issuer delayed in giving information Ravji Manji Sorathia And Co. Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 130 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed S&P Infrastructure Developers Non FB – BG ICRA A4+ 610 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S&P Infrastructure Developers ST Unallocated ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Name of the rated ICRA A2 500 Reaffirmed entity Shodhana Laboratories Ltd Fund Based- ST ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Shodhana Laboratories Ltd Non- fund Based- ST ICRA A2+ 62 Reaffirmed MFI Grading Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills Non FB Fac ICRA A4 10.6 Assigned Siddhartha Construction Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sun Enterprise FB – Export Packing ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sun Psyllium Industries FB – Export Packing ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 160 Upgraded from ICRA A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Motions Pvt Ltd FB – LRD Loan ICRA BB+ 732.9 Reaffirmed Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 48.8 Assigned Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB+ 30 Assigned Capital Fac Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA 50 Reaffirmed Capital Fac BBB(SO) Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA 6.5 Reaffirmed BBB(SO) Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 90 Assigned Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 60 Assigned Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA 12 Assigned B+/ICRA A4 Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 Provisional 219.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A(SO) Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A2 Provisional 19.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB(SO) Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemicals FB limit ICRA BB- 140 Revised from ICRA B+ D.M. Builders FB limit ICRA BB 98.3 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A+ 608.4 outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A+ 5650 Assigned/ Capital Fac Outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Non-fund ICRA A+ 50 outstanding based-Working Capital Fac Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits CP ICRA A+ 191.5 outstanding Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Proposed NCD ProgrammeICRA AA 5000 Assigned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 outstanding Energy Efficiency Services Ltd TL ICRA AA 1000 outstanding Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA AA /A1+ 5000 outstanding Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Long -term – FB ICRA BB+ 47 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Long -term - ICRA BB+ 29 Upgraded Ltd Unallocated from ICRA BB Gs Malls Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 700 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Indospace Rohan Industrial Fund based-TL# ICRA A+ 2620 Upgraded Park Khed Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- # The term loan facility, in the form of lease rental discounting (LRD) loan, is availed on a joint and several basis by consortium of four companies i.e. Indospace Rohan Industrial Park Private Limited, Indospace Rohan Industrial Park Mahalunge Private Limited, Indospace Rohan Industrial Park Khed Private Limited and Indospace Rohan Industrial Park Pune Private Limited, collectively referred to as Indospace Rohan Industrial Park (Indospace or the company). Indospace Rohan Industrial Fund based-TL# ICRA A+ 2620 Upgraded Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- Indospace Rohan Industrial Fund based-TL# ICRA A+ 2620 Upgraded Park Pune Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- Indospace Rohan Industrial Fund based-TL# ICRA A+ 2620 Upgraded Park Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- Jain Agencies FB limit ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, CC Fac ICRA A- 360 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA A- 156 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA A- 74 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Katira Cube Transplaza (Bhuj) FB TL (Proposed) Provisional 275 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB (SO) Katira Cube Transplaza (Patan) FB TL (Proposed) Provisional 255 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB (SO) Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB 147.5 (Stable) / ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Mana Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 550 Upgraded from [ICRABB Mana Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 950 Upgraded from [ICRABB Marketing Rex Bk Loan Rating Name ICRA 100 of the rated entity BB/ICRA A4+ Issuer delayed in giving information Ozone Homes Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) Name of the ICRA 1800 rated entity BB+(SO) Issuer delayed in giving information Ravji Manji Sorathia And Co. Fund based – CC ICRA BB 70 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Rk Babu Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating Name ICRA BB- /A4 142 of the rated entity Issuer delayed in giving information S&P Infrastructure Developers FB – CC ICRA BB 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sankalp Cotton Amp; Oil FB – TL II ICRA B 12 Rating moved Industries to the Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sankalp Cotton Amp; Oil FB – TL I ICRA B 2.9 Rating moved Industries to the Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sankalp Cotton Amp; Oil FB – CC ICRA B 50 Rating moved Industries to the Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share ICRA BBB 450 - Programme (hyb) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB+ 2580 - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB+ 1280 - Programme Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 90.6 / ICRA A4+ Review process is underway Shodhana Laboratories Ltd Fund Based- LT ICRA A- 37.5 Reaffirmed Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills Fund based- TL Fac ICRA BB- 62.9 Assigned Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills Fund based – Working ICRA BB- 50 Assigned capital Fac Siddhartha Construction FB limits ICRA BB- 20 upgraded from ICRA B+(Stable) and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Siddhartha Construction Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 160 upgraded from ICRA B+(Stable), ICRA A4; reaffirmed and removed from the ‘ ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sun Enterprise FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Sun Enterprise FB – Stand by Limit ICRA BB- 20 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Sun Psyllium Industries FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Sun Psyllium Industries FB – Stand by Limit ICRA BB- 20 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme ICRA AA-& 2550 placed on Fitness Ltd rating watch with developing implicatrions & Under rating watch with developing implications Talwalkars Better Value TL ICRA AA-& 2980.7 placed on Fitness Ltd rating watch with developing implicatrions & Under rating watch with developing implications Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB 23.9 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based – Working ICRA BBB 250 Upgraded capital Fac from ICRA BBB- White-Tone Micron Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 15 Assigned White-Tone Micron Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 62.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.