RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 8
#Company News
January 8, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 8

Reuters Staff

34 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings)
    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co.           Fund based- Working   ICRA A4+     320     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Capital Fac
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co.           Non-fund based- Bk FacICRA A4+     19      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    CP                    ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Non-fund              ICRA A1+     1300    outstanding
                                        based-Working Capital
B Vijaykumar Amp; Company               Working capital LimitsICRA A4      550     Reaffirmed
B Vijaykumar Amp; Company               Unallocated Limits    ICRA A4      150     Reaffirmed
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          Corporate Governance  CGR2+        -       Upgraded
                                        Rating                                     from CGR2
Cargill Global Trading India            Fund Based/Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+     700     -
Pvt Ltd
Cargill Global Trading India            Proposed cash-backed  ICRA A1+     2000    -
Pvt Ltd                                 letters of credit
                                        (LCs) 
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd               Fund based- Export    ICRA A4      250     Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
                                        Unallocated Limits
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd         Non- Fund based-LimitsICRA A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd                    ST: FB limits         ICRA A3+     670     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd                    ST: Non-FB limits     ICRA A3+     205     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Flometallic India Pvt Ltd               Non-fund Based –      ICRA A1+     300     Assigned
                                        Working Capital Fac
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd                    BG                    ICRA A4+     21.5    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd                    LOC                   ICRA A4+     25      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
India Infradebt Ltd                     CP programme          ICRA A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd             ST: FB limits         ICRA A3+     455     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd             ST: Non-FB limits     ICRA A3+     81.5    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt            Non-fund Based -      ICRA A4+     65      Upgraded
Ltd                                     Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A4
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             ST – Fund Based       ICRA A2      1150    Reaffirmed
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             ST – Interchangeable  ICRA A2      -       Reaffirmed
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             ST – Fund Based / Non ICRA A2      550     Reaffirmed -
                                        Fund Based
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd             Fund based- ST^       ICRA A2      -       Reaffirmed
^ sublimit of working capital facility
Kasturchand Fertilizers Pvt Ltd         Non Fund based – BG   ICRA A4      5       Assigned
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd         ST FBL                ICRA A3      83      Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd         ST non-FBL            ICRA A3      190     Reaffirmed
Mangalore Cashew Industries             ST - Fund based –     ICRA A4      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Midway Apparels India Pvt Ltd           FB Limits             ICRA A4      150     Assigned
(Erstwhile Midway Hosieries)
N G Projects Ltd                        BG                    ICRA A3+     1700    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    BG                    ICRA A4+     25
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    EPC cum FBP/FBD       ICRA A4+     140
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    FLC*                  ICRA A4+     -
                                                              Release
*Sublimit of Cash Credit
Payal International Ltd                 Fund based- ST Limits ICRA A4      180     Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Industries India           Non-FBL               ICRA A2+     80      Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA A2
Radiant Exports                         ST – Non-FBL          ICRA A2      41      Reaffirmed
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd                   FBL                   ICRA A3+     135     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info provided recently. Surveillance under
progress.
Reliance Communications Ltd             ST FB/Non-FBL         ICRA D       73140   -
                                        (including
                                        unallocated)
Reliance Infratel Ltd                   ST FB/Non-FBL         ICRA D       2450    -
Reliance Infratel Ltd                   ST Debt (STD)         ICRA D       10000   -
                                        Programme
Reliance Telecom Ltd                    ST Non-FBL            ICRA D       7840    -
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA A3+     5       -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info provided recently. Surveillance under
progress.
RR Construction And                     BG                    ICRA A4      570     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd               Non-fund Based-BG     ICRA A4      2.3     Reaffirmed
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd.                   ST Nonfund Based      ICRA A4      170     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Shilpa Medicare Ltd                     FB Fac                ICRA A1      1000    Assigned
Shilpa Medicare Ltd                     Non FB Fac            ICRA A1      200     Assigned
Sonrise Tea Processing Company          Non FB Fac            ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Sharadha Timbers                    Non-FBL               ICRA A4      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd               ST FB Fac             ICRA A4      105     Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd               ST Non-FB Fac         ICRA A4      110     Reaffirmed
Symcom Communication                    Non-fund Based- LOC   ICRA A4      -       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd                    NFBL                  ICRA A1+     3131.5  Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CP Programme          ICRA A1+     3000    Assigned/
                                                                                   Outstanding
Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd         Fund based-Bill       ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd         Non-fund based-LC/BG  ICRA A4      90      Reaffirmed
Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd              Non-fund              ICRA A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        based-Working Capital
                                        Fac
Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd                  Fund based –          ICRA A4+     -       Upgraded
                                        PC/FBP/FBD (Sublimit                       from ICRA A4
                                        of CC)
Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4+     10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            Fund based            ICRA A4+     110     Assigned

Deepak Nitrite Ltd                      Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     1700    Reaffirmed
Deepak Nitrite Ltd                      CP                    ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          CP                    ICRA A1+     5500    Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Ess Ess Kay Engineering                 ST FB                 ICRA A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Ess Ess Kay Engineering                 ST Non-fund Based     ICRA A4      5       Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ethos Ltd                               Fixed Deposits        MA-          220     Assigned
                                        


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Infracity Ltd                    Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      150     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd              Fund based-CC         ICRA BBB+    100     Withdrawn
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA BBB     6972.2  Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          Unallocated Bk Lines  ICRA BBB     27.8    Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB     3712.9  Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA BBB     890     Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Aparna Constructions And                Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB+    4471.8  Upgraded
Estates Pvt Ltd                                                                    from ICRA BBB
Aparna Constructions And                Fund based – Working  ICRA BBB+    605     Upgraded
Estates Pvt Ltd                         capital Fac                                from ICRA BBB
Aparna Constructions And                Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB+    470.7   Upgraded
Estates Pvt Ltd                                                                    from ICRA BBB
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Unallocated limits    -            -
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     1250    Outstanding
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Fund based-TL         ICRA AA-     1210    outstanding
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Fund based- Working   ICRA AA-     5100    outstanding
                                        Capital Fac           /ICRA A1+
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt            LT - Fund based – CC  ICRA BB      50      Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA BB-
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt            LT - Fund based – TL  ICRA BB      250     Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA BB-
Avanthi Warehousing Services            FB CC                 ICRA BBB     150     Assigned /
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Outstanding
Avanthi Warehousing Services            FB TermLoan           ICRA BBB     405     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Avanthi Warehousing Services            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     125     Assigned /
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Outstanding
Avanthi Warehousing Services            Non-FBL               ICRA         150     Assigned /
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB/ICRA A3+         Outstanding
Bharat Agro Impex                       Fund Based            ICRA B+      192.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bharat Agro Impex                       Non Fund based        ICRA B+      7       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bharat Agro Impex                       Proposed Limits       ICRA B+      100.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Blacksoil Capital Pvt Ltd               LT Borrowings         ICRA BBB-    500     Assigned
                                        Programme
Blacksoil Capital Pvt Ltd               LT Borrowings         ICRA BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Cargill Global Trading India            Fund Based/Non-FB Fac*ICRA AA+     -       -
Pvt Ltd                                                       /ICRA A1+
* interchangeable with Cargill India Private Limited (CIPL); the long-term rating is assigned to
the cash credit/over draft facility, a part of USD 238 million bank facilities rated on the
short-term scale.
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    -            -       -
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd               Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      126.5   Reaffirmed
Dantara Jewellers                       FB Limits             ICRA BB-     150     Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A4
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd         FBL                   ICRA BBB     300     Reaffirmed
Ethos Ltd                               Fund based – CC       ICRA BBB     510     Outstanding
Ethos Ltd                               Fund based – TL       ICRA BBB     36.5    Outstanding
Ethos Ltd                               Non Fund based – BG   ICRA A3+     53.5    Outstanding
Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd                    LT: Unallocated       ICRA BBB     10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Flometallic India Pvt Ltd               FB – Working Capital  ICRA A+      800     Assigned
                                        Fac
Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd          Fund based - PCFC/    ICRA B       64      Revised from
                                        FBD / optionally                           ICRA B+
                                        convertible debenture
Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd          Fund based-TL         ICRA B       20.8    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA B       10.2    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Harita Fehrer Ltd                       LT Fund based         ICRA A-      150     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB+
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd                    CC                    ICRA BB+     140     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BB+     100.8   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Il&Fs Wind Energy Ltd                   NCD Programme         ICRA A+      2000    Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     Subordinated debt     ICRA AAA     2500    Assigned
                                        programme
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD programme         ICRA AAA     90000   Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     Subordinated debt     ICRA AAA     1600    Reaffirmed
                                        programme
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd             LT: TL                ICRA BBB     39.3    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd             LT: Unallocated       ICRA BBB     4.8     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt            Fund Based –          -            -       -
Ltd                                     Unallocated
-
Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt            Fund Based - Working  ICRA BB      485     Upgraded
Ltd                                     Capital Fac                                from ICRA BB-
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             LT / ST – Unallocated -            -       -
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA BBB+    320     Reaffirmed
Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd             LT – Interchangeable  ICRA BBB+    -       Reaffirmed
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd             Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB+    800     Reaffirmed
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd             Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB+    556     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Kartikey Resorts And                    LT- Fund Based        ICRA D       125     -
Hospitality Pvt Ltd                     Hospitality Private
                                        Limited
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Kasturchand Fertilizers Pvt Ltd         Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      100     Assigned
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd         LT FBL – CC           ICRA BBB-    121.5   Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd         LT fund based – TL    ICRA BBB-    52.2    Reaffirmed
Khoday India Ltd                        Issuer Rating         ICRA BB-     -       Reaffirmed
Kissan Poultry (India) Pvt Ltd          Fund Based            ICRA D       136.1   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laxmi Cotton                            FBL                   ICRA B+      120     Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Man Cott Pvt Ltd                        LT FB                 Provisional  350     Assigned
                                                              ICRA BBB-
Mangalore Cashew Industries             LT - Fund based - CC  ICRA BB      190     Reaffirmed
Mangalore Cashew Industries             LT - Fund based - TL  ICRA BB      15      Reaffirmed
Maruti Meditech Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac                ICRA BB- /   64.4    -
                                                              ICRA A4
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
Mateswari Royalties                     NFBL                  ICRA B+      50      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info and fee not provided
Mewar Hitech Engineering Ltd            Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-     100     Upgraded
                                        Capital Fac                                from ICRA B
Mitcon Consultancy And                  BG Limits             ICRA BBB+ /  200     Assigned
Engineering Services Ltd                                      ICRA A2
Mrn Agro Industries                     LT - Fund based - CC  ICRA BB-     83.1    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Mrn Agro Industries                     LT - Fund based - TL  ICRA BB-     13.5    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
N G Projects Ltd                        CC                    ICRA BBB     300     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
New Asian Construction Company          LT FB Fac             ICRA B       30      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA D
New Asian Construction Company          LT Non FB Fac         ICRA B       80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA D
New Asian Construction Company          Unallocated limits    ICRA B /     110     Upgraded
                                                              ICRA A4              from ICRA D
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    CC                    ICRA BB+     125
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BB+     293.2
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Polyplastics Industries India           FB – TL               ICRA A-      200     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Polyplastics Industries India           FB – CC               ICRA A-      420     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Polyplastics Industries India           Unallocated Limits    ICRA A-      300     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Radiant Exports                         LT – FB Limits        ICRA BBB+    579     Reaffirmed
Raichur Roller Flour Mills              LT - Fund based - CC  ICRA B+      50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Raichur Roller Flour Mills              LT - Fund based - TL  ICRA B+      17.8    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Raichur Roller Flour Mills              LT - Unallocated      ICRA B+      7.2     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan                Fund based – TL       ICRA BB-     250     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan                Fund based – TL       ICRA BB      192.5   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan                Fund based –          ICRA BB      50      Upgraded
                                        Overdraft                                  from ICRA BB-
Reliance Communications Ltd             NCD (NCD) Programme   ICRA D       50000   -
Reliance Communications Ltd             LT FB/Non-FBL         ICRA D       281160  -
                                        (including
                                        unallocated)
Reliance Communications Ltd             CP (CP) Programme     ICRA D       20000   -
Reliance Infratel Ltd                   LT FB Limits          ICRA D       22710   -
                                        (including
                                        unallocated)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd               NCD (NCD) Programme   ICRA AAA     230000  -
Reliance Telecom Ltd                    LT FB Limits          ICRA D       8120    -
                                        (including
                                        unallocated)
Reliance Telecom Ltd                    CP (CP) Programme     ICRA D       5000    -
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd               LT / ST, Fund Based-  ICRA A- /    12300   Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital Fac   ICRA A2+
Rr Construction And                     CC                    ICRA BB      270     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
Rr Construction And                     Unallocated           ICRA BB      10      Reaffirmed
Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd
Saya Automobiles Ltd                    Issuer Rating         ICRA BB-     -       Assigned
Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd               Fund- based TL        ICRA BB      53.1    Reaffirmed
Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd               Fund- based Working   ICRA BB      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limit     ICRA BB      56.9    Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A4
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd.                   LT Fund Based         ICRA B+      174.8   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd.                   LT/ Shortterm         ICRA B+/A4   -       -
                                        Unallocated
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating
Shilpa Medicare Ltd                     FB Fac                ICRA A       200     Assigned
Shilpa Medicare Ltd                     Fund based - TL       ICRA A       1500    Assigned
Shri Balaji Industries                  LT-Fundbased Limits   ICRA B       150     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*
Silver Cotton                           FB – TL               ICRA B+      15      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Silver Cotton                           Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      40      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Sonrise Tea Processing Company          Fund based – Working  ICRA BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 capital Fac
Sri Sharadha Timbers                    FB Limits             ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd               LT FB Fac             ICRA BB      40      Reaffirmed
Symcom Communication                    Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      250     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd                    Fund Based – TL^      ICRA AA      3043.5  Reaffirmed
^proposed
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd                    Fund Based – CC       ICRA AA      1100    Reaffirmed
The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara             LT – Fund Based       ICRA C+      150     Reaffirmed
Sakkare Karkhane
Removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category
The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara             LT – Unallocated      ICRA C+      200     Reaffirmed
Sakkare Karkhane
Removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category
Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd         Fund based- Working   ICRA B+      200     Upgraded
                                        Capital Fac                                from ICRA B
Tuppadahalli Energy India Pvt           Fund based – TL       ICRA A       1176.8  Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           -            -       -
Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd              Fund based- Working   ICRA BB      325     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd              Fund based-TL         ICRA BB      170     Reaffirmed
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt            Fund Based -CC        ICRA A       10      Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt            Fund Based - TL BG    ICRA A       142.5   Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt            Unallocated Limits    ICRA A/ICRA  187.5   Upgraded
Ltd                                                           A1                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A-/ ICRA A2+
Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd                  Fund based - TL       ICRA BB      49      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd                  Fund based - CC       ICRA BB      128     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            CC                    ICRA BB+     240     Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            TL                    ICRA BB+     186     Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            Non fund based        ICRA BB+     93      Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            Interchangeable limitsICRA BB+ /   -       Assigned
                                                              A4+
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd            Unallocated           ICRA BB+ /   1       Assigned
                                                              A4+

Deepak Nitrite Ltd                      TL                    ICRA A+      4260    Reaffirmed
Deepak Nitrite Ltd                      FBL                   ICRA A+      3000    Reaffirmed
Deepak Nitrite Ltd                      Fund & Non-FBL        ICRA A+ /A1+ 2000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Interchangeable)
Deepak Phenolics Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BBB     8400    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          Bk Lines              ICRA AA-     5000    Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          NCD                   ICRA AA-     5000    Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          NCD                   ICRA AA (SO) 10500   Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          LT Principal          Provisional  5000    Final
Co. Ltd                                 Protected Market      PP-MLD ICRA
                                        Linked Debenture ProgrAA (SO)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          LT Principal          Provisional  2500    Outstanding
Co. Ltd                                 Protected Market      PP-MLD ICRA
                                        Linked Debenture ProgrAA (SO)
Ess Ess Kay Engineering                 LT FB                 ICRA B+      312.8   Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Ess Ess Kay Engineering                 LT Unallocated        ICRA B+      14.7    Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Healthcare Global Enterprises           TL                    ICRA A-      2457    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Healthcare Global Enterprises           LT FBL                ICRA A-      850     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Healthcare Global Enterprises           Unallocated limits    ICRA A-      2500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Healthcare Global Enterprises           Non-FBL (sub-limits)  ICRA A-              Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamala Ginning And Oil                  LT – Fund Based       ICRA B       300
Industries
Review process is underway
Kamala Ginning And Oil                  LT – Unallocated      ICRA B       20
Industries
Review process is underway
Mohan Rao And Company                   LT – Fund Based       ICRA B       100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Mohan Rao And Company                   LT – Unallocated      ICRA B       20
Issuer delayed in giving information
Vagdevi Food Products Pvt. Ltd.         TL                    ICRA B+      120     Assigned


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
