ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Fund based – ST loans ICRA A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund based - ICRA A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed BG/LC (ST) Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3+ 91.6 Reaffirmed Emerald Jewel Industry India Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 1175 Reaffirmed Ltd Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Sub-limits of FBL ICRA A2+ Withdrawn Ltd (Gold Metal loans / WCDL) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST: Gold Metal loans ICRA A2+ 2140 Withdrawn Ltd / WCDL Godrej Industries Ltd Fund based-ST Loans ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd Non-fund ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme^ ICRA A1+ 600 Reaffirmed ^earmarking above mentioned fund-based working capital facilities Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme ICRA A1+ 9400 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 11 Reaffirmed Review process is underway Indostar Home Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Limitorque India Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A4 21 Review process is underway Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3+ 15 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Working Capital TL ICRA A3+ Withdrawn Jewellers Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd) Master Capital Services Ltd ST-Non fund based Bk ICRA A2 1000 lines Review under process Oriental Hotels Ltd ST non-fund based – ICRA A1 Reaffirmed sub limit Pashupati Cotton Industries Non-fund Based- BG ICRA A4 5 Withdrawn Quess Corp Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 2320 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 542.5 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1 240 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd ST non-fund based – ICRA A1 Reaffirmed sub limit Rane (Madras) Ltd ST proposed Fac ICRA A1 120 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd CP ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Sabri Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned Sabri Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned Sepal Ceramic BG ICRA A4 7 Review under process Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2700 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST Unallocated Fac ICRA A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG ICRA A3 280 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC ICRA A3 20 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare BG ICRA A4+ 40 Review under process Wheels India Ltd ST -Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Industries Ltd Public Deposits MAA+ Withdrawn Programme Wheels India Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MA+ 1500 Reaffirmed deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD ICRA AA 4000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA AA 8000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Fund based - CC (LT) ICRA AA 14000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund based - ICRA AA 108500 Reaffirmed BG/LC (LT) Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1357 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Working-capital ICRA BBB 895 Reaffirmed Fundbased Limits Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB/ 170 Reaffirmed A3+ Dandona Finance Ltd Fund based – working ICRA BB 370 Reaffirmed capital Fac Dandona Finance Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Fund based - Export ICRA A /A1 13981.6 Reaffirmed Packing Credit/ Post Shipment Credit Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Limits ICRA A /A1 2268.4 Reaffirmed Diamond India Ltd Bk Loans ICRA BBB 2000 Review process is underway Emerald Jewel Industry India Fund based-TL ICRA A- 404.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Emerald Jewel Industry India Fund based- Working ICRA A- 1185 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Fac Emerald Jewel Industry India LT / ST: Fund based ICRA A- /A2+ 23.2 Withdrawn Ltd facility Emerald Jewel Industry India LT / ST: Unallocated ICRA A- /A2+ 1270.6 Withdrawn Ltd Floreat Investments Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Galina Consultancy Services NCD ICRA AA(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Godrej Industries Ltd FB-TL ICRA AA 12000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd FB-Working Capital ICRA AA 900 Reaffirmed Fac Godrej Industries Ltd Non-fund ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Godrej Industries Ltd LT Debt/ NCD ProgrammeICRA AA Withdrawn Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Review process is underway Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 30.1 Reaffirmed Review process is underway Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 270 Issuer not cooperating Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 270 Issuer not cooperating Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 150 Assigned Aye Finance Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 100 Assigned Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 100 Assigned Essel Finance Business Loan Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 150 Assigned Kogta Financial (India) Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 100 Assigned Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 50 Assigned Western India Transport Finance Company Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- Loan Fac ICRA A-(SO) 200 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd (Capital Float) Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 2430.5 Reaffirmed Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A 669.5 Reaffirmed Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd Buyer’s Credit ICRA A 760 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd FBL ICRA AA- 16000 Revised from A+ Kec International Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 2500 Revised from A+ Kec International Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA- 104000 Revised from /A1+ A+ , Reaffirmed Lasco Lifestyle Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA D 300 Issuer not cooperating Limitorque India Ltd LT: FBL ICRA B 289 Review process is underway Mahashakti Polycoat Fund based-TL ICRA B /A4 28.6 Issuer not cooperating Mahashakti Polycoat Fund based-CC ICRA B /A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Mahashakti Polycoat Unallocated ICRA B /A4 1.4 Issuer not cooperating Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 130 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Fund based - CC ICRA BBB 3125 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd) Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Fund based - TL ICRA BBB 28.8 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd) Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 550 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd) Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd LT fund based ICRA A+ 300 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd TL ICRA A+ Withdrawn Partap Spinex Pvt Ltd LT/ST fund based ICRA BBB+ 883.6 Assigned /A2 Partap Spinex Pvt Ltd LT/ST non fund based ICRA BBB+ 16.4 Assigned /A2 Pashupati Cotton Industries Fund based- CC ICRA B 195 Withdrawn Pashupati Cotton Industries Fund based- TL ICRA B 2.8 Withdrawn Quess Corp Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd TL ICRA A 1400 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd LT fund based ICRA A 1915 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd LT proposed ICRA A Reaffirmed Sabri Food Products Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 9.1 Assigned Sabri Food Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB /A4+ 0.9 Assigned Sandeep Rice Mill LT- Fund Based ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating Sepal Ceramic CC Limit ICRA B+ 44 Review under process Sepal Ceramic TL ICRA B+ 30.3 Review under process Shantol Green Energy (India) TL ICRA D 185 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shantol Green Energy (India) CC ICRA D 25 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL ICRA AA- 2400 Withdrawn (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD ICRA AA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Skaps Industries India Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB+ 1982.3 /A2 Review under process Spacetech Equipments & BLR ICRA D 60 Structurals Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ (SO) 3800 Assigned rating watch with developing implication Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL ICRA AA 515 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA 710 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd STD ICRA AA 200 Reaffirmed The Winning Edge Agro Products BLR ICRA B+ 97.5 Issuer not cooperating Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Redeemable preference ICRA AA- 1250 Withdrawn share programme Utkarsh Small Finance Bank NCD ICRA A- 1480 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 135 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 165 Assigned /A3 Vitromed Healthcare TL ICRA BB+ 30.3 Review under process Vitromed Healthcare CC ICRA BB+ 42.5 Review under process Vitromed Healthcare Unallocated ICRA BB+ 0.5 Review under process Wheels India Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 850 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A+ /A1+ 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)