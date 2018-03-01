ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST NonFB Limits ICRA A4 8.4 - (Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating Asm Technologies Ltd ST – Interchangeable^ ICRA A3+ - Reaffirmed ^ The short-term interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the cash credit limits Asm Technologies Ltd ST - Non-fund Based ICRA A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Auro Industries Ltd Non Fund basedLOC ICRA A4 22.5 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Auro Industries Ltd Non-Fund based- BG ICRA A4 7.5 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Bafna Enterprises ST - fund based ICRA A2+ 47.5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Information yet to be received Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 1.4 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Deccan Ispat Ltd ST NonFB Limits ICRA A4 70 - ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to non-submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) Deccan Ispat Ltd STUnallocated Limits ICRA A4 30 - ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to non-submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned / Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding financing Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt ST, FBL** ICRA D 50 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / **Sublimit of Fund Based Limits Harshita Polypack Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 0.9 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category India Dairy Products Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 16.5 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jay Metal ST Facility^ ICRA A4 - - Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category / ^Sublimit of term loan Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill BG* ICRA A4+ - Outstanding *Sub-limit of cash credit Marketing Rex ST-Fund Based ICRA A4+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Marketing Rex ST-Non fund based ICRA A4+ 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Non-Fund Based ICRA A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd –Foreign LOC Modern Communication And LOC (LC) ICRA A3 20 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And BG ICRA A3 25 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And Credit Exposure ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Limit-Sublimit to LC Modern Communication And Bill ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Discounting-Sublimit to LC Modern Communication And Buyer’s ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Credit-Sublimit to LC Ocl India Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 3510* Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac *earlier rated on both long term and short term scale Ocl India Ltd Unallocated – ST ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC ICRA A4 10 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prometrik Engineering Non-fund based ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd) R.K & Sons ST – non-fund based ICRA A4+ 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 1.2 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Suyash Polymer Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 1.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Swastik Enterprise BG ICRA A4 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Synco Industries Ltd Non-Fund based BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Veejay International (India) FBL – FDBP/FUDBP/ ICRA A4 70 ISSUER NOT AFDBC** COOPERATING **Foreign discount bill purchase/foreign usance discount bill purchase/ advance against foreign documentary bills for collection Veejay International (India) FBL –Packing Credit/ ICRA A4 - ISSUER NOT Packing Credit in COOPERATING Foreign Currency*** ***Packing credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency limit is a sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP/ AFDBC Veejay International (India) NFBL – Letter of ICRA A4 10 ISSUER NOT Guarantee COOPERATING Veejay International (India) NFBL – Imp/Inland ICRA A4 - ISSUER NOT LOC**** COOPERATING **** Letter of Credit is a sub limit of Letter of Guarantee Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd Non Fund based-BG ICRA A4 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT- Export Packaging ICRA BB- 150 - (Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd) Credit Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT- CC ICRA BB- 10 - (Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd LTUnallocated Limits ICRA BB- 1.6 - (Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating Archean Chemical Industries Bk Loans Ratings ICRA D 6980 - Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 56 Reaffirmed Asm Technologies Ltd LT - CC ICRA BBB 120 Reaffirmed Asm Technologies Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB 106.4 Reaffirmed Auro Industries Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 80 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Bafna Enterprises LT – fund based ICRA BBB 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Information yet to be received Basant City Centre Malls Pvt LT –Fund Based (TL) ICRA B+ 100 - Ltd Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 7.3 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 67.5 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Carona Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 41 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FBL ICRA D 145 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Facilties ICRA D 112.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Sublimit ICRA D - - Fac (ST) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) ICRA D 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST ICRA D 46.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Clp Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT, FBL ICRA D 240 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt Non-FBL ICRA D 192.8 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT/ST Unallocated ICRA D 32.6 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA D 34050 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd Non-fund based ICRA D 4500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Harshita Polypack Fund basedTL ICRA B+ 13.7 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Harshita Polypack Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 46 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Iced Desserts & Foods Parlours Fund based-TL ICRA D 150 - (India) Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING India Dairy Products Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 183 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category India Dairy Products Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BBB- / 0.5 - A3 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jay Metal CC ICRA B 25 - Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jay Metal TL ICRA B 28.5 - Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jay Umiya Industries CC ICRA B 55 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jay Umiya Industries TL ICRA B 13.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K. B. Products Pvt Ltd FB- CC ICRA B 54.5 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category K. B. Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B 15.5 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Khedut Decor Pvt. Ltd. FB - CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Education Trust Fund based-TL ICRA D 600 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kohinoor Education Trust Non-Fund based- BG ICRA D 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill Fund based-CC ICRA BB 250 Outstanding Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill Unallocated ICRA BB 50 Assigned M/S Jagatpal Singh FBL – CC ICRA B+ 6 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category M/S Jagatpal Singh Non-FBL – Bk Guarante ICRA B+ / 45 - A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category M/S Jagatpal Singh Fund Based/Non FBL – ICRA B+ / 4 - Untied Limits A4 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Maithan Ispat Ltd PS ICRA C 3576.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Marketing Rex Fund based-CC ICRA BB 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Fund Based- Working ICRA BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Limits Meera Casting CC ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Meera Casting TL ICRA B 26.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Melange Developers Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB- 400 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Modern Communication And CC ICRA BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And TL ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 25 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd A3 Ocl India Ltd FB TL ICRA AA 4587.9 Reaffirmed Ocl India Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA AA 4000* Reaffirmed *earlier rated on both long term and short term scale Ocl India Ltd Unallocated – LT ICRA AA - Reaffirmed Ocl India Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 Reaffirmed Orient Green Power Co. Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 1155 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. Pristine Developers Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 1450 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt Fund Based - CC ICRA B+ 25 - Ltd Revised from ICRA BB- (Stable) and moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG ICRA B+ 65 - Ltd Revised from ICRA BB- (Stable) and moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Prometrik Engineering FBL ICRA BB- 125 Upgraded Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd) from ICRA B+ Prometrik Engineering Unallocated ICRA BB- 125 Upgrade from Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd) ICRA B+ R.K & Sons LT – fund based ICRA BB+ 40 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway R.K & Sons LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 12.5 - A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 10.9 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 46 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning & CC ICRA D 200 - Pressing Pvt. Ltd. ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sbi Global Factors Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AAA 1598 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt. Ltd CC ICRA D 65 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt. Ltd TL ICRA D 18.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries CC ICRA B 45 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries TL ICRA B 14.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller FBL- CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Flour Mills Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller FBL- TL ICRA B+ 1 Reaffirmed Flour Mills Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 4 Reaffirmed Flour Mills Sunil And Company FB CC ICRA B- 75 Reaffirmed Sunil And Company FB Channel Funding ICRA B- 20 Reaffirmed Suyash Polymer Fund basedTL ICRA B+ 8.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Suyash Polymer Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 46 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Swastik Enterprise CC ICRA BB- 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Synco Industries Ltd FB CC ICRA C+ 85 Reaffirmed Tata International Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA A - Withdrawn Vasant Cotton CC ICRA B 47.5 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Vasant Cotton TL ICRA B 12.4 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 500 Assigned Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk lines ICRA BBB- 4500 Assigned Vishwasrao Naik Sahakari Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB- 100 - Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non Fund ICRA B / A4 5 - based-Unallocated ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Yash Pal & Sons Huf LT Fund based/TL ICRA B+ 195 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)