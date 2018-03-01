FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 1

    Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd                ST NonFB Limits       ICRA A4      8.4     -
(Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd)
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating
Asm Technologies Ltd                    ST – Interchangeable^ ICRA A3+     -       Reaffirmed
^ The short-term interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the cash credit limits
Asm Technologies Ltd                    ST - Non-fund Based   ICRA A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Auro Industries Ltd                     Non Fund basedLOC     ICRA A4      22.5    -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Auro Industries Ltd                     Non-Fund based- BG    ICRA A4      7.5     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Bafna Enterprises                       ST - fund based       ICRA A2+     47.5    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Information yet to be received
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      1.4     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Deccan Ispat Ltd                        ST NonFB Limits       ICRA A4      70      -
‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to non-submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’
(“NDS”)
Deccan Ispat Ltd                        STUnallocated Limits  ICRA A4      30      -
‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to non-submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’
(“NDS”)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1      1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     45000   Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   Outstanding
                                        financing
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt          ST, FBL**             ICRA D       50      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / **Sublimit of Fund Based Limits
Harshita Polypack                       Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      0.9     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
India Dairy Products Ltd                Non-FBL               ICRA A3      16.5    -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Jay Metal                               ST Facility^          ICRA A4      -       -
Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category / ^Sublimit of term loan
Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill             BG*                   ICRA A4+     -       Outstanding
*Sub-limit of cash credit
Marketing Rex                           ST-Fund Based         ICRA A4+     30      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Marketing Rex                           ST-Non fund based     ICRA A4+     40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt            Non-Fund Based        ICRA A3+     70      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     –Foreign LOC
Modern Communication And                LOC (LC)              ICRA A3      20      Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And                BG                    ICRA A3      25      Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And                Credit Exposure       ICRA A3      -       Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd               Limit-Sublimit to LC
Modern Communication And                Bill                  ICRA A3      -       Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd               Discounting-Sublimit
                                        to LC
Modern Communication And                Buyer’s               ICRA A3      -       Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd               Credit-Sublimit to LC
Ocl India Ltd                           Non-fund Based        ICRA A1+     3510*   Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital Fac
*earlier rated on both long term and short term scale
Ocl India Ltd                           Unallocated – ST      ICRA A1+     -       Reaffirmed
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt           Non-Fund Based - LOC  ICRA A4      10      -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Prometrik Engineering                   Non-fund based        ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd)
R.K & Sons                              ST – non-fund based   ICRA A4+     80      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      1.2     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Sbi Global Factors Ltd                  ST Bk lines           ICRA A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd                  ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Suyash Polymer                          Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      1.3     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Swastik Enterprise                      BG                    ICRA A4      50      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd               LOC                   ICRA A4      -       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Synco Industries Ltd                    Non-Fund based BG     ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Veejay International (India)            FBL – FDBP/FUDBP/     ICRA A4      70      ISSUER NOT
                                        AFDBC**                                    COOPERATING
**Foreign discount bill purchase/foreign usance discount bill purchase/ advance against foreign
documentary bills for collection
Veejay International (India)            FBL –Packing Credit/  ICRA A4      -       ISSUER NOT
                                        Packing Credit in                          COOPERATING
                                        Foreign Currency***
***Packing credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency limit is a sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP/ AFDBC
Veejay International (India)            NFBL – Letter of      ICRA A4      10      ISSUER NOT
                                        Guarantee                                  COOPERATING
Veejay International (India)            NFBL – Imp/Inland     ICRA A4      -       ISSUER NOT
                                        LOC****                                    COOPERATING
**** Letter of Credit is a sub limit of Letter of Guarantee
Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd                Non Fund based-BG     ICRA A4      35      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd                LT- Export Packaging  ICRA BB-     150     -
(Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd)          Credit
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating
Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd                LT- CC                ICRA BB-     10      -
(Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd)
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating
Anantha Seafoods Pvt Ltd                LTUnallocated Limits  ICRA BB-     1.6     -
(Formerly Supran Exim Pvt Ltd)
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating
Archean Chemical Industries             Bk Loans Ratings      ICRA D       6980    -
Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer non-cooperating
Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd         FB – CC               ICRA B       56      Reaffirmed
Asm Technologies Ltd                    LT - CC               ICRA BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Asm Technologies Ltd                    LT - Unallocated      ICRA BBB     106.4   Reaffirmed
Auro Industries Ltd                     Fund based- CC        ICRA B+      80      -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Bafna Enterprises                       LT – fund based       ICRA BBB     70      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Information yet to be received
Basant City Centre Malls Pvt            LT –Fund Based (TL)   ICRA B+      100     -
Ltd
Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd               Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      7.3     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd               Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      67.5    -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               TL Fac                ICRA D       41      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               LT, FBL               ICRA D       145     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Facilties ICRA D       112.7   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               Fund Based Sublimit   ICRA D       -       -
                                        Fac (ST)
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               FB Fac (ST)           ICRA D       15      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd               Non-FB Fac (ST        ICRA D       46.3    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Clp Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd          NCD                   ICRA AA      6000    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA      110000  Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt          LT, FBL               ICRA D       240     -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt          Non-FBL               ICRA D       192.8   -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt          LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA D       32.6    -
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd                Fund based - TL       ICRA D       34050   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd                Non-fund based        ICRA D       4500    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Harshita Polypack                       Fund basedTL          ICRA B+      13.7    -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Harshita Polypack                       Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      46      -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Iced Desserts & Foods Parlours          Fund based-TL         ICRA D       150     -
(India) Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
India Dairy Products Ltd                FBL                   ICRA BBB-    183     -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
India Dairy Products Ltd                Untied Limits         ICRA BBB- /  0.5     -
                                                              A3
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Jay Metal                               CC                    ICRA B       25      -
Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Jay Metal                               TL                    ICRA B       28.5    -
Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Jay Umiya Industries                    CC                    ICRA B       55      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jay Umiya Industries                    TL                    ICRA B       13.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
K. B. Products Pvt Ltd                  FB- CC                ICRA B       54.5
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
K. B. Products Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limit     ICRA B       15.5
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Khedut Decor Pvt. Ltd.                  FB - CC               ICRA BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Education Trust                Fund based-TL         ICRA D       600     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kohinoor Education Trust                Non-Fund based- BG    ICRA D       10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill             Fund based-CC         ICRA BB      250     Outstanding
Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill             Unallocated           ICRA BB      50      Assigned
M/S Jagatpal Singh                      FBL – CC              ICRA B+      6       -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
M/S Jagatpal Singh                      Non-FBL – Bk Guarante ICRA B+ /    45      -
                                                              A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
M/S Jagatpal Singh                      Fund Based/Non FBL –  ICRA B+ /    4       -
                                        Untied Limits         A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Maithan Ispat Ltd                       PS                    ICRA C       3576.6  -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Marketing Rex                           Fund based-CC         ICRA BB      30      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt            Fund Based- Working   ICRA BBB     450     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Capital Limits
Meera Casting                           CC                    ICRA B       40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Meera Casting                           TL                    ICRA B       26.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Melange Developers                      Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BB-     400     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information
Modern Communication And                CC                    ICRA BBB-    45      Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And                TL                    ICRA BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And                Unallocated           ICRA BBB- /  25      Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd                                     A3
Ocl India Ltd                           FB TL                 ICRA AA      4587.9  Reaffirmed
Ocl India Ltd                           FB Working Capital FacICRA AA      4000*   Reaffirmed
*earlier rated on both long term and short term scale
Ocl India Ltd                           Unallocated – LT      ICRA AA      -       Reaffirmed
Ocl India Ltd                           NCD                   ICRA AA      6000    Reaffirmed
Orient Green Power Co. Ltd              Bk Loans              ICRA D       1155    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review.
Pristine Developers                     Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     1450    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt           Fund Based - CC       ICRA B+      25      -
Ltd
Revised from ICRA BB- (Stable) and moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt           Non-Fund Based - BG   ICRA B+      65      -
Ltd
Revised from ICRA BB- (Stable) and moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Prometrik Engineering                   FBL                   ICRA BB-     125     Upgraded
Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd)                                                    from ICRA B+
Prometrik Engineering                   Unallocated           ICRA BB-     125     Upgrade from
Ltd(Formerly Andhra Sinter Ltd)                                                    ICRA B+
R.K & Sons                              LT – fund based       ICRA BB+     40      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway
R.K & Sons                              LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA BB+ /   12.5    -
                                                              A4+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd               Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      10.9    -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd               Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      46      -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning &          CC                    ICRA D       200     -
Pressing Pvt. Ltd.
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sbi Global Factors Ltd                  Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AAA     1598    Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd                  LT Bk lines           ICRA AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt. Ltd           CC                    ICRA D       65
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt. Ltd           TL                    ICRA D       18.5    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Rating continuous to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries         CC                    ICRA B       45      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries         TL                    ICRA B       14.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller              FBL- CC               ICRA B+      65      Reaffirmed
Flour Mills
Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller              FBL- TL               ICRA B+      1       Reaffirmed
Flour Mills
Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller              Unallocated limits    ICRA B+      4       Reaffirmed
Flour Mills
Sunil And Company                       FB CC                 ICRA B-      75      Reaffirmed
Sunil And Company                       FB Channel Funding    ICRA B-      20      Reaffirmed
Suyash Polymer                          Fund basedTL          ICRA B+      8.6     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Suyash Polymer                          Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      46      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Swastik Enterprise                      CC                    ICRA BB-     80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA BB-     80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Synco Industries Ltd                    FB CC                 ICRA C+      85      Reaffirmed
Tata International Ltd                  Issuer Rating         ICRA A       -       Withdrawn
Vasant Cotton                           CC                    ICRA B       47.5
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
Vasant Cotton                           TL                    ICRA B       12.4    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BBB-    500     Assigned
Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated Bk lines  ICRA BBB-    4500    Assigned
Vishwasrao Naik Sahakari                Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BB-     100     -
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information
Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd                Fund based-CC         ICRA B       50      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd                Fund based/Non Fund   ICRA B / A4  5       -
                                        based-Unallocated
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Yash Pal & Sons Huf                     LT Fund based/TL      ICRA B+      195     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
