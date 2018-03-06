FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 5, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 15 hours

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 5

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Mar 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals           Non-fund Based –      ICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Working Capital Fac
Coatings And Coatings (India)           Non-Fund based- LOC   ICRA A4+     10      ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Deepak Phenolics Ltd                    Non-FBL               ICRA A3+     650     Assigned
Diagold Designs Ltd.                    ST – FB- Working      ICRA A4      200     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Diagold Designs Ltd.                    ST - Non-fund         ICRA A4      80      Reaffirmed
                                        BasedWorking Capital
                                        Fac
Diagold Designs Ltd.                    ST - Unallocated      ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Durga Construction Company              Non-fund based- BG    ICRA A4+     300     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          CP#                   ICRA A1+     3000    Reaffirmed
#carved out of working capital limits
Excel Foods Pvt Ltd                     ST – Non-Fund Based   -            5       Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
                                                                                   on NDS
Jala Shakti Ltd                         ST: NonFB LT – Fund   ICRA D       16      ISSUER NOT
                                        Based LT – Fund Based                      COOPERATING
                                        ST – NonFund Based
Krishna Gems                            Non-Fund based-       ICRA A4      2       ISSUER NOT
                                        Forward Contract                           COOPERATING
Kunj Bihari Textiles                    Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      30      Assigned
Kss Abhishek Safety Systems             Non-fund Based        ICRA A2      80      Assigned /
Pvt. Ltd.                                                                          Outstanding  
                                                            
M Ganesh                                Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      -       Review
                                                                                   process is
                                                                                   underway
Maharashtra Oil Extractions             One-off ST Facility   ICRA A2      200     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maharashtra Oil Extractions             Pledge Loan           ICRA A2      1250    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Marigold Paints Pvt. Ltd.               Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      10      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Mehta & Associates Fire                 Non-fund based- LOC   ICRA A4      22.5    ISSUER NOT
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd                                                         COOPERATING
Minox Metals Pvt Ltd                    Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4+     450     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
Nirma Ltd                               CP Programme          ICRA A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Pacific Development                     Non-fund based-Bk     ICRA A1      405.7   Upgraded
Corporation Ltd                                                                    from ICRA A2+
Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd          FB – Working Capital  ICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Quality Engineering And                 ST- FBL               ICRA A1+     300     Withdrawn
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd
Quality Engineering And                 ST- Non-fund based    ICRA A1+     10      Withdrawn
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd
S.K.T.Textile Mills                     ST Non fund based     ICRA A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Samet Plast                             Non-fund based- LOC   ICRA A4      20      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Shri Damodar Yarn                       Non-FBL               ICRA A3      75      Re-affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd                Non-fund based-       ICRA A4      4       ISSUER NOT
                                        Limits^                                    COOPERATING
^Includes Rs. 0.25 crore fund based limits as sublimit of cash credit facility

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals           FB – Working Capital  ICRA A+      550     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals           TL                    ICRA A+      30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Arihant Packwell                        CC                    ICRA B+      40      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Arihant Packwell                        TL                    ICRA B+      60      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Baraka Overseas Traders                 LT – FB               ICRA B+      180     Reaffirmed
Burckhardt Compression (India)          Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BBB+/   145     Issuer
Pvt Ltd                                                       A2+                  delayed in
                                                                                   giving
                                                                                   information
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  Provisional  95.9    Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust                                ICRA A(SO)
February 2018
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          Provisional  3308.6  Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust                                ICRA AAA(SO)
February 2018
Coatings And Coatings (India)           Fund based-CC/WCDL    ICRA BB+     200     ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Coatings And Coatings (India)           Fund based-TL         ICRA BB+     30      ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Deepak Phenolics Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BBB     8400    outstanding
Deepak Phenolics Ltd                    FBL – CC              ICRA BBB     550     Assigned
Durga Construction Company              Fund based - TL       ICRA BB+     31.8    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Durga Construction Company              Fund based - CC       ICRA BB+     120     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB - TL               ICRA A+      574.4   Reaffirmed
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB - Working Capital  ICRA A+      5650    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Non-fund Based -      ICRA A+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital Fac
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Unallocated Limits    ICRA A+      -       Reaffirmed
Excel Foods Pvt Ltd                     LT – Fund Based       -            150     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
                                                                                   on NDS
Excel Foods Pvt Ltd                     LT – Fund Based       -            5       Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
                                                                                   on NDS
Jala Shakti Ltd                         LT: FundBased         ICRA D       242.2   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Jala Shakti Ltd                         LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA D       6.8     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Krishna Gems                            Fund based-Export     ICRA BB-     72      ISSUER NOT
                                        Packing Credit/Post                        COOPERATING
                                        Shipment Credit/Standby limit
Kshitij Kumar Choudhary                 Non-FBL BG            ICRA B+      100     Info and fee
                                                                                   not provided
Kunj Bihari Textiles                    FB Working Capital FacICRA B-      20      Assigned
Kunj Bihari Textiles                    Unallocated Fac       ICRA B-      50      Assigned
M Ganesh                                FB Fac (CC)           ICRA B+      30      Review
                                                                                   process is
                                                                                   underway
Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt           BLR                   ICRA BB /    259.5   ISSUER NOT
Ltd                                                           ICRA A4              COOPERATING
Maharashtra Oil Extractions             FBL                   ICRA BBB+    300     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd              FB – Working Capital  ICRA A-      240     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd              FB – Working Capital  ICRA A-      170     ReAssigned
                                        Fac                                        from ICRA A+
                                                                                   (SO)
Mandalia Overseas Corporation           FB-Overdraft          ICRA D       10.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Mandalia Overseas Corporation           FB-Post-shipment      ICRA D       80      ISSUER NOT
                                        Credit**                                   COOPERATING
**Sublimit of post-shipment credit 
Mandalia Overseas Corporation           Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       9.5     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Marigold Paints Pvt. Ltd.               Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      70      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Mehta & Associates Fire                 Fund based – CC       ICRA B       40      ISSUER NOT
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd                                                         COOPERATING
Mehta & Associates Fire                 Non-fund based – BG   ICRA B       80      ISSUER NOT
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd                                                         COOPERATING
Minox Metals Pvt Ltd                    FB Fac                ICRA BB+     205     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Mitcon Consultancy And                  FB/ Non-fund based    ICRA         200     @
Engineering Services Ltd                                      BBB+/ICRA A2         

Neogem India Ltd                        LT and ST Fundbased   ICRA D       150     ISSUER NOT
                                        Limits                                     COOPERATING
Nirma Ltd                               NCD                   ICRA AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd                               NCD                   ICRA AA      -       Withdrawn
Pacific Development                     Fund based-TL         ICRA A       8094.3  Upgraded
Corporation Ltd                                                                    from ICRA A-
Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd          FB – Working Capital  ICRA A+      1070    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA A+      333.4   Reaffirmed
S.K.T.Textile Mills                     LT Un allocated       -            -       -
S.K.T.Textile Mills                     LT Fund based TL      ICRA BB+     173.7   Reaffirmed
S.K.T.Textile Mills                     LT Fund based CC      ICRA BB+     160     Reaffirmed
Saket Education Society                 TL                    ICRA A-      418.3   Reaffirmed
Saket Education Society                 FB Limits             ICRA A-      40      Reaffirmed
Samet Plast                             Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      50      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Samet Plast                             Fund based – TL       ICRA B+      10      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Shri Damodar Yarn                       Unallocated limit     -            -       -
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Shri Damodar Yarn                       FBL                   ICRA         238.6   Re-affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                                         BBB-/ICRA A3
Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd              Fund based-TL         ICRA D       300     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd                Fund based - TL       ICRA B+      8.5     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd                Fund based - CC       ICRA B+      50      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+      34.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                              /ICRA A4             COOPERATING
H.M. Industrial Pvt Ltd                 NCDs (NCD)            ICRA BB      50      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
H.M. Industrial Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated           ICRA BB      100     -
                                        NonConvertible
                                        Debentures (NCD)
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating
Ishwarlal Harjivandas                   FB – CC               ICRA BB-     300     -
Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd           CC Fac                ICRA BB-     120     Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kss Abhishek Safety Systems             CC                    ICRA BBB+    50      Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.