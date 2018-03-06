RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 5

(Repeating to add more ratings) Mar 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non-fund Based – ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Fac Coatings And Coatings (India) Non-Fund based- LOC ICRA A4+ 10 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Deepak Phenolics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 650 Assigned Diagold Designs Ltd. ST – FB- Working ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Diagold Designs Ltd. ST - Non-fund ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed BasedWorking Capital Fac Diagold Designs Ltd. ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Limits Durga Construction Company Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4+ 300 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CP# ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed #carved out of working capital limits Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST – Non-Fund Based - 5 Issuer not cooperating on NDS Jala Shakti Ltd ST: NonFB LT – Fund ICRA D 16 ISSUER NOT Based LT – Fund Based COOPERATING ST – NonFund Based Krishna Gems Non-Fund based- ICRA A4 2 ISSUER NOT Forward Contract COOPERATING Kunj Bihari Textiles Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 30 Assigned Kss Abhishek Safety Systems Non-fund Based ICRA A2 80 Assigned / Pvt. Ltd. Outstanding M Ganesh Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 - Review process is underway Maharashtra Oil Extractions One-off ST Facility ICRA A2 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pledge Loan ICRA A2 1250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Marigold Paints Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mehta & Associates Fire Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A4 22.5 ISSUER NOT Protection Systems Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Minox Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 450 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Nirma Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Pacific Development Non-fund based-Bk ICRA A1 405.7 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from ICRA A2+ Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Quality Engineering And ST- FBL ICRA A1+ 300 Withdrawn Software Technologies Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering And ST- Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 10 Withdrawn Software Technologies Pvt Ltd S.K.T.Textile Mills ST Non fund based ICRA A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed facility Samet Plast Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A4 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Damodar Yarn Non-FBL ICRA A3 75 Re-affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A4 4 ISSUER NOT Limits^ COOPERATING ^Includes Rs. 0.25 crore fund based limits as sublimit of cash credit facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FB – Working Capital ICRA A+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL ICRA A+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Arihant Packwell CC ICRA B+ 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Arihant Packwell TL ICRA B+ 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Baraka Overseas Traders LT – FB ICRA B+ 180 Reaffirmed Burckhardt Compression (India) Bk Loan Rating ICRA BBB+/ 145 Issuer Pvt Ltd A2+ delayed in giving information Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility Provisional 95.9 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust ICRA A(SO) February 2018 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A Provisional 3308.6 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust ICRA AAA(SO) February 2018 Coatings And Coatings (India) Fund based-CC/WCDL ICRA BB+ 200 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Coatings And Coatings (India) Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 30 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Deepak Phenolics Ltd TL ICRA BBB 8400 outstanding Deepak Phenolics Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BBB 550 Assigned Durga Construction Company Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 31.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Durga Construction Company Fund based - CC ICRA BB+ 120 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB - TL ICRA A+ 574.4 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB - Working Capital ICRA A+ 5650 Reaffirmed Fac Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A+ 50 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ - Reaffirmed Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based - 150 Issuer not cooperating on NDS Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based - 5 Issuer not cooperating on NDS Jala Shakti Ltd LT: FundBased ICRA D 242.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jala Shakti Ltd LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA D 6.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krishna Gems Fund based-Export ICRA BB- 72 ISSUER NOT Packing Credit/Post COOPERATING Shipment Credit/Standby limit Kshitij Kumar Choudhary Non-FBL BG ICRA B+ 100 Info and fee not provided Kunj Bihari Textiles FB Working Capital FacICRA B- 20 Assigned Kunj Bihari Textiles Unallocated Fac ICRA B- 50 Assigned M Ganesh FB Fac (CC) ICRA B+ 30 Review process is underway Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt BLR ICRA BB / 259.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd ICRA A4 COOPERATING Maharashtra Oil Extractions FBL ICRA BBB+ 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A- 240 Reaffirmed Fac Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A- 170 ReAssigned Fac from ICRA A+ (SO) Mandalia Overseas Corporation FB-Overdraft ICRA D 10.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mandalia Overseas Corporation FB-Post-shipment ICRA D 80 ISSUER NOT Credit** COOPERATING **Sublimit of post-shipment credit Mandalia Overseas Corporation Unallocated Limits ICRA D 9.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Marigold Paints Pvt. Ltd. Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mehta & Associates Fire Fund based – CC ICRA B 40 ISSUER NOT Protection Systems Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Mehta & Associates Fire Non-fund based – BG ICRA B 80 ISSUER NOT Protection Systems Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Minox Metals Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 205 Upgraded from ICRA BB Mitcon Consultancy And FB/ Non-fund based ICRA 200 @ Engineering Services Ltd BBB+/ICRA A2 Neogem India Ltd LT and ST Fundbased ICRA D 150 ISSUER NOT Limits COOPERATING Nirma Ltd NCD ICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD ICRA AA - Withdrawn Pacific Development Fund based-TL ICRA A 8094.3 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from ICRA A- Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A+ 1070 Reaffirmed Fac Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 333.4 Reaffirmed S.K.T.Textile Mills LT Un allocated - - - S.K.T.Textile Mills LT Fund based TL ICRA BB+ 173.7 Reaffirmed S.K.T.Textile Mills LT Fund based CC ICRA BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Saket Education Society TL ICRA A- 418.3 Reaffirmed Saket Education Society FB Limits ICRA A- 40 Reaffirmed Samet Plast Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Samet Plast Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Damodar Yarn Unallocated limit - - - Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn FBL ICRA 238.6 Re-affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BBB-/ICRA A3 Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 300 Revised from ICRA B+ Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B+ 8.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 34.5 ISSUER NOT /ICRA A4 COOPERATING H.M. Industrial Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA BB 50 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating H.M. Industrial Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 100 - NonConvertible Debentures (NCD) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Ishwarlal Harjivandas FB – CC ICRA BB- 300 - Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kss Abhishek Safety Systems CC ICRA BBB+ 50 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)