ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 8

Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheema Spintex Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Deepak Builders ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 350 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Escorts Heart Institute And Non-FB Limits ICRA A3 50 Research Centre Ltd Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt ICRA A4 4900 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A3 6000 Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A3 200 Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-fundbased Limits ICRA A3(SO) 972 Downgraded from ICRA A2+(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 5 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A3(SO) 0.2 Downgraded from ICRA A2+(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned/ Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Outstanding Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd ST Nonfund based ICRA A4 56 Reaffirmed Kent Ro Systems Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Maini Precision Products Ltd ST- Non- fundbased ICRA A1 220 Reaffirmed (Sub-limit) Padma Gems Limits ICRA A4+ - Reaffirmed Popees Baby Care Products Pvt ST, Non-FB Fac* ICRA A4+ - Ltd Assigned; *Sub-limit of fund-based facilities Renjin Construction Non-fund Based- BG ICRA A4 19.5 Re-affirmed Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd. Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A4 190 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT / ST –Fund based / ICRA BBB 586.6 Non fund based /ICRA A3+ Upgraded from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT / ST – - ICRA BBB - Upgraded Interchangeable /ICRA A3+ Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB 3.4 /ICRA A3+ Upgraded from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Brilliant Spaces Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA D 325 Withdrawn Brilliant Spaces Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA D 25 Withdrawn Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 487 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Colossus Trade Links Ltd. CC ICRA B+ 250 Upgraded from ICRA B Deepak Builders LT FBL ICRA BB- 250 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Escorts Heart Institute And TL ICRA BBB- 780 Research Centre Ltd Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Escorts Heart Institute And FB Limits ICRA BBB- 200 Research Centre Ltd Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd FBL - TL ICRA A-(SO) 103.1 on watch with negative implications Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA BB 5000 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB- 2500 Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 1050 Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1950 Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL ICRA 4178 BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits ICRA 2350 BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA+ 80000 Assigned/ Outstanding Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA+ - Outstanding Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 42540 Outstanding Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA+ 9500 Outstanding Handloom Bhandar Fund based-TL ICRA B 32 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Handloom Bhandar Fund based-CC ICRA B 50 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Fund based-Overdraft ICRA B 30 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd FBL – TL ICRA B 120 Withdrawn; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA 429.8 BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/ Working ICRA 30 Capital Demand Loans BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 2000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 25500 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA B+ 36.8 Downgraded from ICRA BB Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB and Non- FB Fac ICRA B+ Downgraded from ICRA BB Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT fund based ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT non fund based ICRA AA- 5 Reaffirmed Maini Precision Products Ltd LT-TL ICRA A 855 Reaffirmed Maini Precision Products Ltd LT- FB/CC ICRA A 1310 Reaffirmed Padma Gems LT/ST FB ICRA BB+ / 175 Popees Baby Care Products Pvt LT, FB Fac ICRA BB 97.5 Assigned Ltd Popees Baby Care Products Pvt LT, TL ICRA BB 78.5 Assigned Ltd Renjin Construction FB-Overdraft ICRA B+ 30 Re-affirmed Renjin Construction Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 23 Re-affirmed Rating action ICRA A4 Shiv Shakti Enterprise TL ICRA D 100 Revised from ICRA B and rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd. FB CC ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd CC ICRA D 300 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING V3S Infratech Ltd TL ICRA D 25 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING V3S Infratech Ltd BG ICRA D 400 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vikas Krishi Sewa Kendra LT - FBL ICRA B+ 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Wave Distilleries And Fund Based- CC ICRA BB+ - Breweries Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Wave Distilleries And Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 1510 Breweries Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)