FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 8, 2018 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 8

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cheema Spintex Ltd                      ST Non-FBL            ICRA D       150
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Deepak Builders                         ST Non-FBL            ICRA A4      350
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Escorts Heart Institute And             Non-FB Limits         ICRA A3      50
Research Centre Ltd
Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          CP/ST Debt            ICRA A4      4900
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   CP/ST Debt            ICRA A3      6000
Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Non-FB Limits         ICRA A3      200
Downgraded from ICRA A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    Non-fundbased Limits  ICRA A3(SO)  972
Downgraded from ICRA A2+(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     30000   Outstanding
Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd          Non-FBL – BG          ICRA A4      5
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Limits         ICRA A3(SO)  0.2
Downgraded from ICRA A2+(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     55000
Assigned/ Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    Outstanding
Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd              ST FB Fac             ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd              ST Nonfund based      ICRA A4      56      Reaffirmed
Kent Ro Systems Ltd                     ST non fund based     ICRA A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Maini Precision Products Ltd            ST- Non- fundbased    ICRA A1      220     Reaffirmed
                                        (Sub-limit)
Padma Gems                              Limits                ICRA A4+     -       Reaffirmed
Popees Baby Care Products Pvt           ST, Non-FB Fac*       ICRA A4+     -
Ltd
Assigned; *Sub-limit of fund-based facilities
Renjin Construction                     Non-fund Based- BG    ICRA A4      19.5    Re-affirmed
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd.               Non-fund Based LOC    ICRA A4      190     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bericap India Pvt Ltd                   LT / ST –Fund based / ICRA BBB     586.6
                                        Non fund based        /ICRA A3+
Upgraded from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3
Bericap India Pvt Ltd                   LT / ST – -           ICRA BBB     -       Upgraded
                                        Interchangeable       /ICRA A3+
Bericap India Pvt Ltd                   LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB     3.4
                                                              /ICRA A3+
Upgraded from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3
Brilliant Spaces Ltd                    LT FB – TL            ICRA D       325     Withdrawn
Brilliant Spaces Ltd                    LT - Unallocated      ICRA D       25      Withdrawn
Cheema Spintex Ltd                      LT FBL                ICRA D       487
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Colossus Trade Links Ltd.               CC                    ICRA B+      250
Upgraded from ICRA B
Deepak Builders                         LT FBL                ICRA BB-     250
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Escorts Heart Institute And             TL                    ICRA BBB-    780
Research Centre Ltd
Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Escorts Heart Institute And             FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    200
Research Centre Ltd
Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd             FBL - TL              ICRA A-(SO)  103.1
on watch with negative implications
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          NCDs                  ICRA BB      5000
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   NCDs                  ICRA BBB-    2500
Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    1050
Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB-    1950
Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    TL                    ICRA         4178
                                                              BBB-(SO)
Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fortis Hospitals Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA         2350
                                                              BBB-(SO)
Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          LT Bk lines           ICRA AA+     80000
Assigned/ Outstanding
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          Issuer Rating         ICRA AA+     -       Outstanding
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          NCD programme         ICRA AA+     42540   Outstanding
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA+     9500    Outstanding
Handloom Bhandar                        Fund based-TL         ICRA B       32
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Handloom Bhandar                        Fund based-CC         ICRA B       50
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd          Fund based-Overdraft  ICRA B       30
Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd          FBL – TL              ICRA B       120
Withdrawn; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA         429.8
                                                              BBB-(SO)
Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd          Overdraft/ Working    ICRA         30
                                        Capital Demand Loans  BBB-(SO)
Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 NCD programme         ICRA AA      3000    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 LT principal          PP-MLD ICRA  2000    Outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 LT principal          PP-MLD ICRA  25500   Outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd              Long-TL               ICRA B+      36.8
Downgraded from ICRA BB
Kapotex Industries Pvt Ltd              LT FB and Non- FB Fac ICRA B+
Downgraded from ICRA BB
Kent Ro Systems Ltd                     LT fund based         ICRA AA-     100     Reaffirmed
Kent Ro Systems Ltd                     LT non fund based     ICRA AA-     5       Reaffirmed
Maini Precision Products Ltd            LT-TL                 ICRA A       855     Reaffirmed
Maini Precision Products Ltd            LT- FB/CC             ICRA A       1310    Reaffirmed
Padma Gems                              LT/ST FB              ICRA BB+ /   175
Popees Baby Care Products Pvt           LT, FB Fac            ICRA BB      97.5    Assigned
Ltd
Popees Baby Care Products Pvt           LT, TL                ICRA BB      78.5    Assigned
Ltd
Renjin Construction                     FB-Overdraft          ICRA B+      30      Re-affirmed
Renjin Construction                     Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+ /    23      Re-affirmed
                                        Rating action         ICRA A4
Shiv Shakti Enterprise                  TL                    ICRA D       100
Revised from ICRA B and rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd.               FB CC                 ICRA BB-     20      Reaffirmed
V3S Infratech Ltd                       CC                    ICRA D       300
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
V3S Infratech Ltd                       TL                    ICRA D       25
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
V3S Infratech Ltd                       BG                    ICRA D       400
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Vikas Krishi Sewa Kendra                LT - FBL              ICRA B+      60
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Wave Distilleries And                   Fund Based- CC        ICRA BB+     -
Breweries Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Wave Distilleries And                   Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB+     1510
Breweries Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.