March 9, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 9

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

    Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  NFBF                  ICRA A3      155     Assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit        ICRA A4      10      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd              Import LOC            ICRA A4      10      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
India Factoring And Finance             ST Bk Lines           ICRA A1      7500    Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA]A2+
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP programme          ICRA A1+     90000   Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   outstanding
                                        financing)
Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.           ST FB Limits          ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.           ST Non-FBL            ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     0       Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme          ICRA A1+     90000   outstanding
Metal Alloys Corporation                LC/BG                 ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   CP                    ICRA A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 ST - Fund Based *     ICRA A1      40      Reaffirmed
Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 ST - Non-fund Based * ICRA A1      54      Reaffirmed
Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 ST – Interchangeable  ICRA A1      -40     Reaffirmed
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL               ICRA A1(SO)  432.5   reassigned
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA]BBB-
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Fund based- Bill      ICRA A4+     10      -
                                        Discounting under LC
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Fund based- Export    ICRA A4+     65      -
                                        Packing Credit
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Non-fund based –      ICRA A4+     7.5     -
                                        Inland/Foreign LOC
                                        (LC)
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Non-fund based-       ICRA A4+     7.5     -
                                        Inland/Foreign
                                        Guarantee
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd                       Fund based - Vendor   ICRA A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
Versatile Engineers                     Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      0.6     Withdrawn
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aeroc Space Technologies Pvt.           BG                    ICRA B       128.2   Assigned
Ltd.
Aeroc Space Technologies Pvt.           Unallocated limits    ICRA B       1.8     Assigned
Ltd.
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB-    225     Assigned
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  FBTL                  ICRA BBB-    120     Assigned
Bangalore Electricity Supply            Issuer Rating         ICRA BBB+            Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Field Motor Pvt Ltd                     Fund based-TL         ICRA BB+     10.9    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Field Motor Pvt Ltd                     Fund based-CC (e-DFS) ICRA BB+     165     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Field Motor Pvt Ltd                     Fund based-Ad-hoc CC  ICRA BB+     40      -
                                        (e-DFS)
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Field Motor Pvt Ltd                     Fund based-CC (Spares ICRA BB+     10      -
                                        & Lubes)
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gulbarga Electricity Supply             Fund based -TL        ICRA BBB-    6530    Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Gulbarga Electricity Supply             Fund based – OverdraftICRA BBB-    1000    Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd              CC                    ICRA B       107.4   -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      20000   outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    outstanding
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      10000   outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk Lines           ICRA AA      57750   outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      25100   outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD ICRA  5000    outstanding
                                        protected equity      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD ICRA  1000    outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.           LT FB TL              ICRA BB      40      Reaffirmed
Janta Rice Mills                        LT Fund based/CC      ICRA B       95      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Janta Rice Mills                        LT Fund               ICRA B       25      -
                                        based/Warehousing
                                        Receipt Finance
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Janta Rice Mills                        LT Fund               ICRA B       10      -
                                        based/Warehousing
                                        Receipt Finance
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     8761    outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs                  ICRA AAA     2519    outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC and TL             ICRA AAA     63910   outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty Linked          PP-MLDICRA   412.5   outstanding
                                        Debentures            AAA
M/S. M. S. Engineering                  FB CC                 ICRA B+      650     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex             FBL                   ICRA D       56.1    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA]C
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex             Unallocated limit     ICRA D       43.9    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from
                                                                                   ICRA]C
                                                                                   /ICRA]A4
Marina Distributors                     LT Non-FBL            ICRA A+(SO)  250     Assigned
Metal Alloys Corporation                Working Capital       ICRA BB-     -       Reaffirmed
^EPC of Rs. 6.50 crore as sub-limit
Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd          Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB     6668.5  Reaffirmed
Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd          Fund based – OverdraftICRA BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd          Unallocated limits    ICRA BBB     471.5   Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA AAA     100000  Reaffirmed
Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA A       280     Reaffirmed
Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LT – TL               ICRA A       340     Reaffirmed
Sat India Ltd                           FBL-CC                ICRA B-      55
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A-(SO)  750     Reaffirmed
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 FB limits             ICRA A-(SO)  400     Reaffirmed
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Fund based – CC       ICRA BB      35      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Fund based – TL       ICRA BB      10      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd                       Fund based - CC       ICRA BBB+    75      Upgraded
                                                                                   From
                                                                                   ICRA]BBB
(incl. 7.5 PCFC limits)
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd                       Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB+    3.5     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA]BBB
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd                       Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB+    21.5    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA]BBB
Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd               Fund based-TL         ICRA D       80      Withdrawn
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd               Fund based-CC LT FB CCICRA D               Withdrawn -
Versatile Engineers                     Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     35.3    Withdrawn
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Versatile Engineers                     Fund based-CC         ICRA BB-     50      Withdrawn
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Webfil Ltd                              Fund basedCC          ICRA C+      33.8    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Webfil Ltd                              Non-Fund based-LOC    ICRA C+      54      -
                                                              /ICRA A4
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Webfil Ltd                              Non-Fund based-BG     ICRA C+      49      -
                                                              /ICRA A4
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
