ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 9

Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd NFBF ICRA A3 155 Assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A4 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd Import LOC ICRA A4 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines ICRA A1 7500 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from ICRA]A2+ India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 outstanding financing) Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST FB Limits ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn Financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 outstanding Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based * ICRA A1 40 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based * ICRA A1 54 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST – Interchangeable ICRA A1 -40 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1(SO) 432.5 reassigned from ICRA]BBB- Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund based- Bill ICRA A4+ 10 - Discounting under LC (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund based- Export ICRA A4+ 65 - Packing Credit (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A4+ 7.5 - Inland/Foreign LOC (LC) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A4+ 7.5 - Inland/Foreign Guarantee (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Fund based - Vendor ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed Financing Versatile Engineers Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 0.6 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeroc Space Technologies Pvt. BG ICRA B 128.2 Assigned Ltd. Aeroc Space Technologies Pvt. Unallocated limits ICRA B 1.8 Assigned Ltd. Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB- 225 Assigned Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd FBTL ICRA BBB- 120 Assigned Bangalore Electricity Supply Issuer Rating ICRA BBB+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 10.9 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC (e-DFS) ICRA BB+ 165 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based-Ad-hoc CC ICRA BB+ 40 - (e-DFS) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Field Motor Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC (Spares ICRA BB+ 10 - & Lubes) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gulbarga Electricity Supply Fund based -TL ICRA BBB- 6530 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Gulbarga Electricity Supply Fund based – OverdraftICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 107.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA AA 57750 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 1000 outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT FB TL ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Janta Rice Mills LT Fund based/CC ICRA B 95 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Janta Rice Mills LT Fund ICRA B 25 - based/Warehousing Receipt Finance (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Janta Rice Mills LT Fund ICRA B 10 - based/Warehousing Receipt Finance (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 8761 outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 2519 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 412.5 outstanding Debentures AAA M/S. M. S. Engineering FB CC ICRA B+ 650 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex FBL ICRA D 56.1 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA]C Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Unallocated limit ICRA D 43.9 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA]C /ICRA]A4 Marina Distributors LT Non-FBL ICRA A+(SO) 250 Assigned Metal Alloys Corporation Working Capital ICRA BB- - Reaffirmed ^EPC of Rs. 6.50 crore as sub-limit Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BBB 6668.5 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd Fund based – OverdraftICRA BBB 180 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Godavari) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB 471.5 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA A 280 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A 340 Reaffirmed Sat India Ltd FBL-CC ICRA B- 55 Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB 35 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BBB+ 75 Upgraded From ICRA]BBB (incl. 7.5 PCFC limits) Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BBB+ 3.5 Upgraded from ICRA]BBB Tech Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 21.5 Upgraded from ICRA]BBB Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 80 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC LT FB CCICRA D Withdrawn - Versatile Engineers Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 35.3 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Versatile Engineers Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 50 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Webfil Ltd Fund basedCC ICRA C+ 33.8 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Webfil Ltd Non-Fund based-LOC ICRA C+ 54 - /ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Webfil Ltd Non-Fund based-BG ICRA C+ 49 - /ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)