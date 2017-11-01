FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1
#Company News
November 1, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

   Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharti Enterprises (Holding)            CP                    ICRA A1+     23000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bharti Telecom Ltd                      CP                    ICRA A1+     45000   Assigned
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          CP/ST Debt Programme  ICRA A3      5000    revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A2
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     6000    Assigned
Co. Ltd
Haldia Energy Ltd                       CP                    ICRA A1+     4500    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A4      2       Reaffirmed
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA A4      17.8    upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           CP                    ICRA A1      1500    upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd                     LOC                   ICRA A4      12.5    Affirmed
Shree Pushkar Chemicals &               Non-fund based –      ICRA A1      368.2   Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd                         LOC/BG/Off balance
                                        exposure
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd                    LC/FCL                ICRA A4      130     Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd                  Bk Fac                ICRA B+ /    65      -
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Adino Telecom Ltd                       Bk Fac                ICRA B+ /    120     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agri Power And Engineering              LT – NCD              ICRA B+      1190    Revised from
Solutions Pvt Ltd                                                                  ICRA BB@
@ - Under rating watch with negative implications
Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac                ICRA D       100     -
Issuer not cooperating
B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA B+ /    150     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Bharat Cottage Industries               BLR                   ICRA B- /    113     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac                ICRA BBB /   692.5   -
                                                              ICRA A3+
Issuer not cooperating
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt          NCDs                  ICRA]BBB-    4900    rating
Ltd                                                                                revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB+
Future Financial Servicess Pvt          PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)           Withdrawn
Ltd
Geetanjali Agro Industries              LT – FB CC            ICRA B+      92.5    Reaffirmed
Geetanjali Agro Industries              LT – TL               ICRA B+              Reaffirmed
Geetanjali Agro Industries              LT – Unallocated      ICRA B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        limits
Kailash Motors                          Unallocated           [ICRA B      11.1    Reaffirmed
Kailash Motors                          FB Limits             ICRA B       250.4   Reaffirmed
Kailash Motors                          FB Limits             ICRA B       138.5   Reaffirmed
                                                              (Stable)/A4;
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd               BLR                   ICRA BB+     327.5   -
Issuer not cooperating
Omkar Infratech Ltd                     LT FBL                ICRA B       80      -
Issuer not cooperating
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA B+      112.2   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd            LT Fund based         ICRA B       75      -
Issuer not cooperating
Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd            LT Unallocated        ICRA B       8.8     -
Issuer not cooperating
Savidha Medical Center And              LT – TL               ICRA B       50      Assigned
Hospital
Savidha Medical Center And              LT, Fund - Proposed   ICRA B       50      Assigned
Hospital                                Fac
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           LT/ST Working Capital ICRA A       2800    upgraded
                                        Fac                                        from ICRA
                                                                                   A-/ICRA A2+
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd                     CCL                   ICRA B-      30      Affirmed
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA B-      40.4    Affirmed
Shree Pushkar Chemicals &               FB – CC               ICRA A       420     Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd
Shree Pushkar Chemicals &               FB - SLC              ICRA A       15      Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd
Shree Pushkar Chemicals &               FB – TL               ICRA A       0.2     Withdrawn
Fertilisers Ltd
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd                    CCL                   ICRA B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Sln Rice Industries                     LT – FB- CC           ICRA B+      70      -
Issuer not cooperating
Sln Rice Industries                     LT – FB- Unallocated  ICRA B+      80      -
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         PTC Series A          ICRA A+(SO)  926.3   Assigned
Sterlite Technologies Ltd               BLR                   ICRA AA- /   45000   -
                                                              ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
Sterlite Technologies Ltd               CP                    ICRA AA- /   4500    -
                                                              ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
Sterlite Technologies Ltd               NCD                   ICRA AA- /   1500    -
                                                              ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
Talwalkars Better Value                 Proposed NCD programmeICRA AA-     175     Assigned
Fitness Ltd
Talwalkars Better Value                 LT-TL                 ICRA AA-     2980.7  Outstanding
Fitness Ltd
Talwalkars Better Value                 NCD programme         ICRA AA-     2375    Outstanding
Fitness Ltd
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA BB+ /   250     -
                                                              ICRA A4+
Issuer not cooperating
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA AAA(SO)         Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
