ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Enterprises (Holding) CP ICRA A1+ 23000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bharti Telecom Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A3 5000 revised from Ltd ICRA A2 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing CP Programme ICRA A1+ 6000 Assigned Co. Ltd Haldia Energy Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4500 Assigned / Outstanding Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2 Reaffirmed Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 17.8 upgraded from ICRA B Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1 1500 upgraded from ICRA A2+ Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 12.5 Affirmed Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Non-fund based – ICRA A1 368.2 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd LOC/BG/Off balance exposure Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd LC/FCL ICRA A4 130 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 65 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Adino Telecom Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 120 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Power And Engineering LT – NCD ICRA B+ 1190 Revised from Solutions Pvt Ltd ICRA BB@ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 100 - Issuer not cooperating B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 150 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Cottage Industries BLR ICRA B- / 113 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 692.5 - ICRA A3+ Issuer not cooperating Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA]BBB- 4900 rating Ltd revised from ICRA BBB+ Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd Geetanjali Agro Industries LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Geetanjali Agro Industries LT – TL ICRA B+ Reaffirmed Geetanjali Agro Industries LT – Unallocated ICRA B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed limits Kailash Motors Unallocated [ICRA B 11.1 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors FB Limits ICRA B 250.4 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors FB Limits ICRA B 138.5 Reaffirmed (Stable)/A4; Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 327.5 - Issuer not cooperating Omkar Infratech Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 80 - Issuer not cooperating Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 112.2 Upgraded from ICRA B Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B 75 - Issuer not cooperating Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B 8.8 - Issuer not cooperating Savidha Medical Center And LT – TL ICRA B 50 Assigned Hospital Savidha Medical Center And LT, Fund - Proposed ICRA B 50 Assigned Hospital Fac Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Working Capital ICRA A 2800 upgraded Fac from ICRA A-/ICRA A2+ Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CCL ICRA B- 30 Affirmed Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 40.4 Affirmed Shree Pushkar Chemicals & FB – CC ICRA A 420 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Shree Pushkar Chemicals & FB - SLC ICRA A 15 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Shree Pushkar Chemicals & FB – TL ICRA A 0.2 Withdrawn Fertilisers Ltd Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd CCL ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sln Rice Industries LT – FB- CC ICRA B+ 70 - Issuer not cooperating Sln Rice Industries LT – FB- Unallocated ICRA B+ 80 - Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A+(SO) 926.3 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd BLR ICRA AA- / 45000 - ICRA A1+ Review process is underway Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP ICRA AA- / 4500 - ICRA A1+ Review process is underway Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD ICRA AA- / 1500 - ICRA A1+ Review process is underway Talwalkars Better Value Proposed NCD programmeICRA AA- 175 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value LT-TL ICRA AA- 2980.7 Outstanding Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme ICRA AA- 2375 Outstanding Fitness Ltd Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ / 250 - ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.