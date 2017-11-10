ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A2 100 Bhavya Enterprises Non Fund basedBG ICRA A4 25 Issuer not cooperating Desai Brothers Ltd ST – Non fund based – ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed BG Hanuman Rice Mills Fund Based- Packing ICRA A4 50 Credit Issuer not cooperating Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 27500 Assigned Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A3 360 Outstanding Jaguar Overseas Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 1700 Withdrawn Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac – LOC ICRA A2+ 650 Assigned Lumino Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac – BG ICRA A2+ 2460 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 13 Withdrawn Patton International Ltd FB Limits# ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed # 100% inter-changeable among cash credit/ EPC/ PCFC/ FUBP/ FDBP/ EBR/ FCNR(B) Patton International Ltd Non FB Limits^ ICRA A1+ 265 Reaffirmed ^ Inter-changeable from LC to BG to the extent of Rs. 20.00 crore Radiant Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 22.5 Assigned Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd ST NonFB Limits ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd ST: Non fund based ICRA A2(SO) Reaffirmed (sub limit) Sical Logistics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 2430 Sical Multimodal And Rail ST: Non fund based ICRA A2(SO)1 600 Reaffirmed Transport Ltd Rating watch with developing implications Spdd Infra Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Limits ICRA A4 57.5 Issuer not cooperating Stanley Lifestyles Ltd ST- Non-Fund Based- ICRA A2 245 Assigned LOC Sungold Processed Foods ST – FB ICRA A4 180 Assigned Sungold Processed Foods ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 60 Assigned Tex-Styles International Pvt Fund basedPacking ICRA A4 40 Ltd credit Issuer not cooperating Tex-Styles International Pvt Non fund basedForeign ICRA A4 30 Ltd bill discounting Issuer not cooperating Tex-Styles International Pvt Non fund based – LOC ICRA A4 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ & 5600 &: Ratings under watch with developing implication Ufo Moviez India Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A1+ & 100 placed on rating watch with developing implication & Rating watch with developing implication Utility Forms Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A3 10 upgraded from ICRA A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Desai Brothers Ltd Mediun term - Fixed MAA- 1000 Reaffirmed Deposit Desai Brothers Ltd Medium term - Fixed MAA- 500 Reaffirmed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 130 Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 300 Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd FB – Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 100 Limits Bharat Export Overseas LT FB Limit ICRA D 130 Issuer not cooperating Bhatia Colonizers Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 250 Issuer not cooperating Bhavya Enterprises Fund based-CC ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Bhavya Enterprises Fund basedUnallocated ICRA B 15 Limit Issuer not cooperating Champalal K Khinvasara Fund based-TL ICRA BB 120 Issuer not cooperating Hanuman Rice Mills Fund Based- CC ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB- 70 Outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT – Interchangeable ICRA BBB- Assigned (CC) Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB- 170 Assigned (Proposed) /ICRA A3 Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB- 275 Withdrawn Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT/ST Non-fund based ICRA BBB- 50 Withdrawn /ICRA A3 Jonna Steels FBL ICRA B+ 145 Reaffirmed Jonna Steels Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 64 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA BB- 118 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd FB Limits-TL ICRA BB- 38 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 37.5 Issuer not cooperating Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – e-DFS ICRA B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – Dropline OverdrafICRA B+ 15 Issuer not cooperating Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – Adhoc Limit on ICRA B+ 15 e-DFS Issuer not cooperating Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 2.5 Issuer not cooperating Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA B+ 207.5 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA B+ 121.3 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA B+ / 20.8 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Lumino Industries Ltd FB Fac - CC ICRA A- 535.3 Assigned Lumino Industries Ltd FB Fac – Bills ICRA A- 594.4 Assigned discounting under LOC Lumino Industries Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A- 260 Assigned Lumino Industries Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA A- Assigned Mahi Formaline FB – TL ICRA B 350 Issuer not cooperating Mahi Formaline FB – CC ICRA B 50 Issuer not cooperating Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 65 Issuer not cooperating Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA B+ 5 facilitates Issuer not cooperating Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ICRA 90 B+/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Narula Solvex Pvt Ltd LT fundbased ICRA D 120 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Neelkanth Properties CC ICRA B+ 180 Withdrawn Neha Ceramic Industries FB – CC ICRA BB- 40 Withdrawn Neha Ceramic Industries FB – TL ICRA BB- 9.7 Withdrawn Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 27.3 Withdrawn A4 Norsea Offshore India Ltd LT: TL ICRA 476.1 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Norsea Offshore India Ltd LT: TL proposed ICRA 43.9 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Orient Body Shop Solutions CC ICRA B+ 60 India Pvt Ltd Review process in underway Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe CC ICRA BB 2500 Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe TL ICRA BB 1100 Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Patron Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA 200 B+/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Patton International Ltd FB Limits ICRA AA 450 Reaffirmed Prestige Garden Constructions TL ICRA A+ (SO) 1070 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Radiant Solar Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 44 Assigned Radiant Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 23.5 Assigned /ICRA A4 Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 100.7 Reaffirmed Regency Nirman Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 320 Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) Reaffirmed Sardar Cotton Fund based-TL ICRA B 8 Issuer not cooperating Sardar Cotton Fund based-CC ICRA B 105 Issuer not cooperating Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased Limits ICRA BB 355.4 Issuer not cooperating Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd LT: TL proposed ICRA 5000 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd LT: FBL ICRA 500 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd LT: Non fund based ICRA 500 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd LT: Non fund based ICRA Reaffirmed (sub limit) BBB+(SO) Sical Logistics Ltd LT: CC ICRA BBB+ 2500 Sical Logistics Ltd LT: TL Outstanding ICRA BBB+ 3620 Sical Logistics Ltd LT: Proposed Fac ICRA BBB+ 60.8 Sical Logistics Ltd LT: NCD ICRA BBB+ 1000 Sical Multimodal And Rail LT: TL ICRA 670 Reaffirmed Transport Ltd BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Sical Multimodal And Rail LT: TL proposed ICRA 544.4 Reaffirmed Transport Ltd BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Sical Multimodal And Rail LT: FBL ICRA 400 Reaffirmed Transport Ltd BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Sical Multimodal And Rail NCD ICRA 1000 Reaffirmed Transport Ltd BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Sical Saumya Mining Ltd LT: TL ICRA 720 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Sical Saumya Mining Ltd LT: TL proposed ICRA 280 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Rating watch with developing implications Spdd Infra Pvt Ltd LT-FB Limits ICRA B+ 27.5 Issuer not cooperating Sri Karpagam Steels CC ICRA B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LT- Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB+ 250 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LT- Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB+ 37.4 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 35.4 Assigned / ICRA A2 Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits [ICRA BBB 1650 Review process in underway Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT-Fund BasedTL ICRA BBB- 800 Review process in underway Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd LT-Fund BasedCC ICRA BBB- 600 Review process in underway Tcil Bina Toll Road Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 620 Td Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 3014 Review process in underway Tex-Styles International Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA 1.8 Ltd C+/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara CC ICRA C+ 350 Sakkare Karkhane Issuer not cooperating Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NonConvertible ICRA AA & 15000 Debentures &: Ratings under watch with developing implication Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd BLR ICRA AA/A1+ 29660 & &: Ratings under watch with developing implication Ufo Moviez India Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1070 Placed on rating watch with developing implication Ufo Moviez India Ltd LT, FB Limits ICRA AA- & 30 Placed on rating watch with developing implication & Rating watch with developing implication Utility Forms Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB- 60 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vijay Engineering Equipment CC Limits ICRA B 160 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment Unallocated Limits ICRA B 15 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.