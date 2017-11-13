FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Asia
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 13, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd                 ST Non FB             ICRA A4      233     -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Alivira Animal Health Ltd               ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+(SO) 520     Outstanding
rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding
Art And Crafts Inc.                     ST Fundbased          ICRA A4      145     -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Baroda Pioneer Asset                    Baroptionally         ICRA A1+mfs  -       Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd              convertible
                                        debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund
Baroda Pioneer Asset                    Baroptionally         ICRA A1+mfs  -       Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd              convertible
                                        debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund
Bharat Kolkata Container                CP                    ICRA A1      500     Assigned
Terminals Pvt Ltd
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd                ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2      230     Reaffirmed
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd                ST, Unallocated Fac   ICRA A2      10      Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators           ST Non FB             ICRA A4      20      -
(Issuer not cooperating)
India Tin Industries Pvt Ltd            ST – LOC              ICRA A4+     95      -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Mazda Colours Ltd                       NFBL                  ICRA A1      265     Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Associates                ST fundbased          ICRA A4      150     -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Rspl Ltd                                CP                    ICRA A1+     4000    -
Rspl Ltd                                Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A1+     2280    -
Sukhmani Cotton Industries              ST FB Facility        ICRA A3(S)   16      Reassigned
                                                                                   from its
                                                                                   earlier
ratings of ICRA A4
Vadsola Ceramic                         BG                    ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer not cooperating)
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd                  CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd                  ST, FB Bk Fac         ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd                 LT Fund based-CC      ICRA BB-     45      -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Alivira Animal Health Ltd               TL                    ICRA         1250    Withdrawn
                                                              BBB+(SO)
rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding
Alivira Animal Health Ltd               LT, FB Fac            ICRA         450     Outstanding
                                                              BBB+(SO)
rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding
Art And Crafts Inc.                     LT Fund based-TL      ICRA BB      75      -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD                   ICRA         140     confirmed as
                                                              BBB+(SO)             final
Bharat Kolkata Container                TL                    ICRA A       1100    Outstanding
Terminals Pvt Ltd
Bharat Kolkata Container                LT/ST non-fund based^ ICRA A /     500     Outstanding
Terminals Pvt Ltd                                             ICRA A1
Bharat Kolkata Container                LT/ST non-fund based  ICRA A /     50      Outstanding
Terminals Pvt Ltd                       (sub limits)^         ICRA A1
^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities
Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd                   CC                    ICRA BBB     90      Upgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB     11.8    Upgraded
                                                                                   fromICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(revised from 2.00 CR)
Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA BBB     18.2    Upgraded
                                                                                   fromICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(enhanced from 1.00 CR)
Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd                LT, FB Fac            ICRA BBB+    260     Reaffirmed
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd (Ffpl;             NCD                   ICRA         200     confirmed as
Erstwhile Intrepid Finance &                                  BBB+(SO)             final
Leasing Pvt Ltd)
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          NCD programme         ICRA AA+     42540   Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA+     9500    Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          LT Bk lines           ICRA AA+     40000   Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd          Issuer rating         ICRA AA+     -       Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT Fund based - TL    ICRA B       73.1    -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT Fundbased – CC     ICRA B       120     -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT/Shortterm          ICRA B       26.9    -
                                        Unallocated
(Issuer not cooperating)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.