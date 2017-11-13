ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 233 - (Issuer not cooperating) Alivira Animal Health Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+(SO) 520 Outstanding rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding Art And Crafts Inc. ST Fundbased ICRA A4 145 - (Issuer not cooperating) Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd convertible debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund Baroda Pioneer Asset Baroptionally ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd convertible debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund Bharat Kolkata Container CP ICRA A1 500 Assigned Terminals Pvt Ltd Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 230 Reaffirmed Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated Fac ICRA A2 10 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators ST Non FB ICRA A4 20 - (Issuer not cooperating) India Tin Industries Pvt Ltd ST – LOC ICRA A4+ 95 - (Issuer not cooperating) Mazda Colours Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 265 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Associates ST fundbased ICRA A4 150 - (Issuer not cooperating) Rspl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 - Rspl Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A1+ 2280 - Sukhmani Cotton Industries ST FB Facility ICRA A3(S) 16 Reassigned from its earlier ratings of ICRA A4 Vadsola Ceramic BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST, FB Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 45 - (Issuer not cooperating) Alivira Animal Health Ltd TL ICRA 1250 Withdrawn BBB+(SO) rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding Alivira Animal Health Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA 450 Outstanding BBB+(SO) rating watch with developing implications); Outstanding Art And Crafts Inc. LT Fund based-TL ICRA BB 75 - (Issuer not cooperating) Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA 140 confirmed as BBB+(SO) final Bharat Kolkata Container TL ICRA A 1100 Outstanding Terminals Pvt Ltd Bharat Kolkata Container LT/ST non-fund based^ ICRA A / 500 Outstanding Terminals Pvt Ltd ICRA A1 Bharat Kolkata Container LT/ST non-fund based ICRA A / 50 Outstanding Terminals Pvt Ltd (sub limits)^ ICRA A1 ^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 90 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 11.8 Upgraded fromICRA BBB- (revised from 2.00 CR) Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 18.2 Upgraded fromICRA BBB- (enhanced from 1.00 CR) Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Fino Finance Pvt Ltd (Ffpl; NCD ICRA 200 confirmed as Erstwhile Intrepid Finance & BBB+(SO) final Leasing Pvt Ltd) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 42540 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer rating ICRA AA+ - Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators LT Fund based - TL ICRA B 73.1 - (Issuer not cooperating) Great India Steel Fabricators LT Fundbased – CC ICRA B 120 - (Issuer not cooperating) Great India Steel Fabricators LT/Shortterm ICRA B 26.9 - Unallocated (Issuer not cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.