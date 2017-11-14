ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Non Fund BasedLOC ICRA A4 92.5 - Issuer not cooperating Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed Practices Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Fund basedForward ICRA A4+ 0.6 - Contract Issuer not cooperating Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Non fund basedBG ICRA A4+ 5 - Issuer not cooperating Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Non fund basedLOC ICRA A4+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Goa Carbon Ltd ST unallocated ICRA A3 400 Reaffirmed Gokak Textiles Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 738.1 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) Ic India Pvt. Ltd. ST – BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Fund basedWarehousing ICRA A4 50 Loan Issuer not cooperating Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – ICRA A4 25 Foreign Documentary Bills for Purchase Issuer not cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd STFB ICRA A4 5.5 - Issuer not cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd STNFB ICRA A4 7.5 - Issuer not cooperating Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – ICRA A4 50 Forward Contract Issuer not cooperating Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – LOC ICRA A4 ** Issuer not cooperating ** sub-limit of cash credit facility Maruti Papers Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 20 - Info and fee not provided Noble Natural Resources India ST FB Limits ICRA A1+ (S) 2700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LOC ICRA A4+ 150 - Issuer not cooperating Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A4+ 40 - Forex Derivative Issuer not cooperating Repco Home Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8000 assigned / outstanding Sabarmati Gas Ltd Non-fund ICRA A1+ 1615 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 20250 Reaffirmed Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A3 5 Withdrawn Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A3 5 Withdrawn Tablets (India) Ltd ST: FB Fac – sublimit ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac – ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed sub-limit Tata Capital Financial ST Loans ICRA A1+ 13250 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial CP Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Services Ltd Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non Fund basedCC ICRA A4+ 100 Issuer not cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit MAA+ Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA D 100 - Issuer not cooperating Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund BasedCC ICRA B 110 - Issuer not cooperating Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund BasedTL ICRA B 37.5 - Issuer not cooperating Avon Elastomers India FBL ICRA B+ 75 Withdrawn Avon Elastomers India LT Non-fund Based ICRA B+ 55 Withdrawn Avon Elastomers India Unallocated (proposed ICRA B+ 45 Withdrawn limits) Brij Bhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1500 Assigned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Issuer Rating ICRA BB Assigned Palike Buddha Sortex Rice Industries FBL ICRA B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt BLR ICRA BBB- / 400 - Ltd ICRA A2 - Review process is underway Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned Capital Fac Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non- fund ICRA BBB- Assigned basedInterchangeable Cms It Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA BBB- Assigned based-Working Capital (Stable)/ Fac ICRA A3; Dindayal Jalan Textiles Ltd LT fundbased ICRA BB- 140 - Issuer not cooperating Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1520 Reaffirmed (revised from 151.17 CR) Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- - Reaffirmed (revised from 6.83 CR) Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 70 - Issuer not cooperating Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 9 - Issuer not cooperating Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Fund based / non fund ICRA BB+ / 10.4 - based - Unallocated ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. Unallocated - - - Ltd. (earlier 4.00 CR) Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. FBL ICRA BBB+ 491 Reaffirmed Ltd. (revised from 74.00 CR) Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. NFBL ICRA BBB+ / 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd. ICRA A2 (revised from 125.00 CR) Goa Carbon Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Goa Carbon Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL - - Reaffirmed (earlier 20.00 CR) Gokak Textiles Ltd TL ICRA B+ 487.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.79 CR) Gokak Textiles Ltd FB Working-capital ICRA B+ 443.5 Reaffirmed Limits (revised from 137.15 CR) Gowra Ventures Pvt. Ltd: Icra Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 100 ASSigned Bb(Stable) Assigned Ic India Pvt. Ltd. LT – CC ICRA BB- 25 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Ic India Pvt. Ltd. LT – TL ICRA BB- 8 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA B 120 Issuer not cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd LTFB ICRA B 72.5 - Issuer not cooperating K.R.K Educational Trust LTFB ICRA C 300 - Issuer not cooperating Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 51.2 Issuer not cooperating Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Cotton FBL ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed M/S. Perfect Communication Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 60 - Issuer not cooperating Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA A- 100 Withdrawn Maruti Papers Ltd FBL ICRA BB 150.1 - Info and fee not provided Neeta Developer Fund Based-TL ICRA BB- 150 - Issuer not cooperating Noble Natural Resources India LT/ ST Fundbased ICRA 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limits AA-(S)/ICRA A1+(S) P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd BF ICRA BB+ / 300 - ICRA A4+ - Review process is underway Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB 60 - Issuer not cooperating Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA BB 120 - Issuer not cooperating Pramanik Metal Corporation Fund based-CC ICRA B 100 - Issuer not cooperating Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt LT – Fund based ICRA BBB- / 100 - Ltd ICRA A3 - Issuer delayed in giving information Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt ST – Non Fund Based ICRA BBB- / 450 - Ltd ICRA A3 - Issuer delayed in giving information Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA- 15000 Outstanding Sabarmati Gas Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 632.2 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA AA- 135 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA AA- 198.5 Reaffirmed Shri Agarwal Educational And LTFB ICRA B+ 210 Withdrawn Cultural Society Shri Agrawal Educational And LT FB ICRA B+ 210 Withdrawn Cultural Society Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises LT –FBL ICRA B+ 94.9 Withdrawn Shyam Enterprises LT -unallocated LimitsICRA B+ 21.1 Withdrawn Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB- 45 Withdrawn Sms Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB- 45 Withdrawn Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 54.8 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 100 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedLOC ICRA BB 25 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Drugs Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 200 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 60 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-Fund basedLOC ICRA BB 15 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA BB 2.5 - Issuer not cooperating Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedForward ICRA BB 1.5 - Contract Issuer not cooperating Svr Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB / 51 - ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating T A Pai Management Institute LT – Unallocated ICRA A- 294.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Tablets (India) Ltd LT: TL ICRA A- upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Tablets (India) Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A- 325 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Tablets (India) Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA A- 198 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Tamil Nadu Power Finance And LT bond programmes ICRA A-(SO) 1964.2 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCDs Programme ICRA AA+ 20000 ASSigned Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCDs Programme ICRA AA+ 90319.3 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 14054.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt ICRA AA+ 7865.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial LT FBL ICRA AA+ 115250%#Outstanding Services Ltd %includes Rs. 4,153 crore interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans #includes Rs. 700 crore interchangeable between long term fund based and long term non-fund based Tata Capital Financial LT Loans ICRA AA+ 16500 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial LT NFBL ICRA AA+ 5000 Outstanding Services Ltd Universal Freight Management Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 143 - India Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Universal Freight Management Fund based / non fund ICRA BB- 107 - India Pvt Ltd based - Unallocated Issuer not cooperating Vama Infra LT : FBL ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 100 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.