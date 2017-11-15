ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3 1100 Reaffirmed Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 15 Outstanding Hdfc Credila Financial CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned financing) L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Withdrawn financing) L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 185000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP Programme ICRA A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ltd Ncl Wintech India Ltd NFBL ICRA A2 55 placed on rating watch with developing implications Page Industries Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 800 Assigned Fac Prakash Oils Ltd Non- Fund Based- ICRA A4 670 Limits Issuer not cooperating Rms Construction Pvt Ltd: Non-fund based BG ICRA A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Rating Reaffirmed Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – LOC ICRA A4 20 Withdrawn Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – BG ICRA A4 Withdrawn Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – ICRA A4 1 Withdrawn Forward Contract Limit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB+ 95 Issuer not cooperating Abp News Networks Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ 400 Withdrawn Abp News Networks Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB+ 200 Withdrawn Capital Fac Abp News Networks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB+ 300 Withdrawn Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BB+ 115 Issuer not cooperating Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 98.7 Outstanding Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 25.3 Outstanding Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran LT FB ICRA BB- 15 upgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA B+ Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST: FB Fac ICRA A 500 upgraded (positive) from ICRA A- / ICRA A1 / ICRA A2+ Dm Education And Research FB Fac ICRA BB+ 2630 Assigned Foundation Dm Education And Research Non-FB Fac ICRA BB+ 150 Assigned Foundation Energy Infratech Pvt. Ltd LT/Shortterm Non Fund ICRA BB / 335 based ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AA+ 1500 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd programme Hdfc Credila Financial Non-convertible ICRA AAA 500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd subordinated debenture programme Hdfc Credila Financial Non-convertible ICRA AAA 500 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd subordinated debenture programme K.D. Cements FB – CC ICRA BBB 100 Withdrawn L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Programme L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding Issuance) L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 52500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 Outstanding / ICRA A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Master Blenders Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ / 70 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Ncl Wintech India Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 193.6 placed on rating watch with developing implications Ncl Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 11.4 placed on rating watch with developing implications Noble Educational And LT – TL ICRA D 140.1 Revised from Charitable Trust ICRA B+ Noble Educational And LT – CC ICRA D 2.5 Revised from Charitable Trust ICRA B+ Noble Educational And LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA D 7.4 Revised from Charitable Trust ICRA B+ / ICRA A4 Page Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA AA 2400 Assigned Prakash Oils Ltd Fund BasedLimits ICRA BB 220 Issuer not cooperating Sms Constructions FB Fac ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Sms Constructions Non-FB Fac ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Sms Constructions Unallocated Fac ICRA B 40 Issuer not cooperating Triumph Wires Pvt Ltd Fund based ICRA BB Issuer not cooperating Triumph Wires Pvt Ltd Non Fund based ICRA BB Issuer not cooperating Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 16 upgraded from ICRA B Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non Fund ICRA B+ 470 upgraded based – CC from ICRA B / ICRA A4 Varsha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 0.1 upgraded from ICRA B/ ICRA A4, reaffirmed Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 150 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from ICRA B+ Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT: TL ICRA BB- 72.7 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from ICRA B+ Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB- 33.5 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from ICRA B+ Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 39 Withdrawn Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 72.5 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)