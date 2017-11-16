ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST fund based ICRA A2+ 3650 Issuer not cooperating Aarneel Technocrafts Pvt Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BB 60 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A2+ 2710 Issuer not cooperating Blde University Non FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Issuer delayed in giving information Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 5 Withdrawn Concept Clothing ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 236 Withdrawn Concept Clothing ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 236 Withdrawn G3 Motors Ltd Non fund basedLOC ICRA A4+ 200 - Issuer not cooperating Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 150000 Withdrawn financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4500 Outstanding I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA A4+ 10 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA A4+ 10 - Issuer not cooperating Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Non-FBL ICRA D* 60 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 * Issuer not cooperating Kanani Industries Ltd. FBL ICRA A4 250 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Mittal International NFBL ICRA A3 3 Assigned Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Raj Engineering Co. BG ICRA A4 130 - Issuer not cooperating Raj Engineering Co. LOC ICRA A4 50 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt DAUE* ICRA D 3.5 Revised from Ltd ICRA A4 *Drawing against Un-cleared Effects (un-cleared cheques) Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 47 Reaffirmed Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – CEL ICRA A4 0.9 Reaffirmed for Forward Contract Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A3 110^ Upgraded from ICRA A4+ ^^sublimit of cash credit facility Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 110^ Upgraded from ICRA A4+ ^^sublimit of cash credit facility Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4+ 1275 Review process is underway Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4+ 1318.9 Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Long-TL ICRA A- 2302.2 Issuer not cooperating Aarti Drugs Ltd LT fund based ICRA A- 300 Issuer not cooperating Aarti Drugs Ltd LT / ST Unallocated ICRA A- 107.8 /ICRA A2+ Issuer not cooperating Bajrang Bronze Llp Fund based-TL ICRA B- 22.9 - Issuer not cooperating Bajrang Bronze Llp Fund based-CC ICRA B- 30 - Issuer not cooperating Bitcon India Infrastructure Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 75 Upgraded Developers Pvt. Ltd Capital Fac from ICRA BB+ Bitcon India Infrastructure Non-fund ICRA BBB- 425 Upgraded Developers Pvt. Ltd based-Working Capital from ICRA BB+ Fac Blde University TL ICRA BB 40 Issuer delayed in giving information Blde University FB Fac ICRA BB 40 Issuer delayed in giving information Boltmaster (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 228 - Issuer not cooperating Boltmaster (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 228 - Issuer not cooperating Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 184.6 Withdrawn City Corporation Bk Loan Rating ICRA BBB Issuer delayed in giving information Concept Clothing LT – FB Fac ICRA BB+ 14 Withdrawn Concept Clothing LT – FB Fac ICRA BB+ 14 Withdrawn G3 Motors Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 120 - Issuer not cooperating G3 Motors Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 27.2 - Issuer not cooperating G3 Motors Ltd Fund based / non fund ICRA BB 152.8 - based - Unallocated Issuer not cooperating Gramaudyogik Shilshan Mandal Issuer Rating ICRA BBB+ - Assigned Gramaudyogik Shilshan Mandal Issuer Rating ICRA BBB+ - Assigned Indian Furniture Products Ltd BLR ICRA 849.6 BBB(SO)/ ICRA A2(SO) Review underway I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Fund basedEPC/FBD ICRA BB 30 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 16.5 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 4.5 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Fund basedEPC/FBD ICRA BB 30 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 16.5 - Issuer not cooperating I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 4.5 - Issuer not cooperating Jr Recreation Clubs And TL ICRA AA-(SO) 716.1 Withdrawn Resorts Ltd Kanani Polyfab Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Kanani Polyfab Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Kanani Polyfab Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 70 Assigned /ICRA A4 Kanani Polyfab Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 70 Assigned /ICRA A4 Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 2517 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 6541 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 412.5 Outstanding Debentures AAA M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 50 Withdrawn M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 12 Withdrawn M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd FB – SME Gold Card^ ICRA B 5 Withdrawn M/S. Shiv Dal Mill FB TL ICRA B+ 50 Assigned M/S. Shiv Dal Mill FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Assigned Mall Of Joy Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BBB- 300 Review process is underway Mittal International FB Limits ICRA BBB- 243.4 Assigned Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd LT Fund Based Bk LinesICRA AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Nlc India Ltd LT; Borrowing ICRA AAA 20000 Assigned Programme Nlc India Ltd LT; TL ICRA AAA 14000 Outstanding Nlc India Ltd LT, NCD ICRA AAA 6000 Outstanding Raj Engineering Co. CC ICRA BB 70 - Issuer not cooperating Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA D* 540 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B/A4 * Issuer not cooperating Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 252.5 Reaffirmed Sai Point Bikes And Cars Dropline facility ICRA B 120 - Issuer not cooperating Sesha Sai Cotton Company LT – CC ICRA B 60 - Issuer not cooperating Sesha Sai Cotton Company Unallocated ICRA B 60 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt CC ICRA D 250 Revised from Ltd ICRA B+ Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt TL ICRA D 150 Revised from Ltd ICRA B+ Sowparnika Projects & LT- Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 413 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Sowparnika Projects & LT- Unallocated ICRA BB+ 887 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Sowparnika Projects & LT- Fund Based- ICRA BB+ 800 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NonConvertible Debenture Programme Srs Agri Foods TL ICRA C 140 Withdrawn Vaidehi Enterprise Fund based-CC ICRA B 50 - Issuer not cooperating Vedamatha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT– Fundbased CC ICRA D 125 Downgraded from ICRA B Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 280 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 69.6 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – Forward Contract ICRA BBB- Upgraded Limit from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – ICRA BBB- Upgraded EPC/PCFC//EBC/FBD/BC from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – Derivative / CEL ICRA BBB- 1 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 79.4 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 2536.1 / ICRA A4+ Review process is underway -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.