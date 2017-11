ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 16 Part II

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2017 (Part II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Construction - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aadhi Vinayaga Spinners - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Abhinav Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Adg Agrotech Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Adino Telecom Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aggarwal And Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Agrasia Impex - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aircel Cellular Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aircel Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aircel Smart Money Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ajit Kumar Swain - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Akr Impex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Alappuzha Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Al-Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Alpine Panels Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ambernath Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Amma Chandravati Educational & - - - ISSUER NOT Charitable Trust COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anant Promoters And Fincon Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anant Rice Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ananya Hospital Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anmol Cold Storage - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anondita Healthcare (Noida) - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Anondita Healthcare Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Apex Constructions - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Arihant Vastu Nirman Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Aristo Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Arya Cotton Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ashirvad Industries & - - - ISSUER NOT Infrastructure COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd(Erstwhile Asia Woven Sacks COOPERATING Pvt. Ltd.) Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Atom Ceramic - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd. COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Auro Industries Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Avera Resource Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ayush Texlene Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) B.D. Steels Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) B.K. Exports - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) B.P. Construction - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) B.V.L. Exports Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Baba Jatadhari Agro (India) - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose - - - ISSUER NOT Himghar Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Badami Town Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Balaji Industrial And - - - ISSUER NOT Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Balaji Motors - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ballari City Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Barani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Basant City Centre Malls Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Basantdevi Charitable Trust - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Beko Dimon Fishing Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bengaluru Metropolitan - - - ISSUER NOT Transport Corporation COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bhagwati Woven Pvt. Ltd. - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bharani Commodities Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bhilai Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bicero Tiles Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bidar City Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bilaspur Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bipin Kumar Agrawal - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Blde University - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bonza Vitrified Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Bpa Builders & Developers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Brij Engineering Works - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) C.K. Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Cairo International - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Calyx Merlin Ventures Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Capital Clothing Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Capital Steel Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Chandri Paper & Allied - - - ISSUER NOT Products Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Chemtrade Overseas Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Chennai United Metal - - - ISSUER NOT Industries Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Chintamani’S Jewellery Arcade - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Coatings And Coatings (India) - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt. Ltd. COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dahyabhai B Patel - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Danapur Nizamat Municipal - - - ISSUER NOT Council COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Darbhanga Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Darvesh Constructions Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dashmesh Agro Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Deccan Ispat Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Deepthy Fenishers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dhansmruti Textile Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dhar Construction Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dharti Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dindigul City Municipal - - - ISSUER NOT Corporation COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dishnet Wireless Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dm Cotton Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dnh Projects Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Durg Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Durga Construction Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Dusmer Tools Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) East End Technologies Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Elite India Constructions Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Enrich Rd Infraprojects Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ethics Polysack Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Excel Foods Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Expert Educational And - - - ISSUER NOT Charitable Foundation COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Field Motor Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Finolite Ceramic - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Flourish Paper And Chemicals - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) French Motor Car Co. Ltd. - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Fusion Jewelry Manufacturing - - - ISSUER NOT Company Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ganapati Motors - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ganga Dairy Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ganga Diagnostic And Medical - - - ISSUER NOT Research Center Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gangavathi City Municipal - - - ISSUER NOT Council COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gangtok Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gautam Industrial Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt. Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Geetanjali Ispat & Power Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Geo Foundations & Structures - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt. Ltd. COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Globe Steels Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gmw Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gowthami Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Goyal Automobiles - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Goyal Motocorp Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Graduate Agro & Mechanical - - - ISSUER NOT Engineers COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Graphic Era Educational Society - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Greater Hyderabad Municipal - - - ISSUER NOT Corporation COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Green Petro Fuels Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Grotech Landscape Developers - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gujarat Cotton Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Guru Ashish Shipbreakers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gurukrupa Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gururamdas Knit Fab - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Guruvayoor Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) H.K. Agro Impex - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Haldia Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Handloom Bhandar - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hans Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hanuman Agro Products - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hanuman Foods - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Haran Chandra Cold Storage Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hari Construction And - - - ISSUER NOT Associates Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd. - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Harshita Polypack - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hassan City Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Heather Constructions - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hindusthan Malleables & - - - ISSUER NOT Forgings Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hitech Hydraulics - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hospet City Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hyderabad Steels - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Hydromatik - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Il Jin Electronics (India) Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Inexo Cast Metal Solutions Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ishwarlal Harjivandas - - - ISSUER NOT Jewellers Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) J M Constructions Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) J.I. Enterprises - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) J.K Transformers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jai Bharat Steel Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jaigo Agro Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jak Associates - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jalan Synthetics - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jalaram Cotton Ginning And - - - ISSUER NOT Pressing Factory COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jalna Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Janki Rice & Solvent - - - ISSUER NOT Industries Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Javi Home Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jay Metal - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jay Palghar Net Co - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jay Umiya Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jayco Synthetics - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jayshree Builders - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Joymakali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Js Estates And Projects Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. B. Products Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. K. Cotex - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. S. Fiber - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. Venkata Raju Engineers& - - - ISSUER NOT Contractors Pvt. Ltd. COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K.D. Iron And Steel Company - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K.K. Builders - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K.K. Leisures & Tourism - - - ISSUER NOT International Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K.R. Anand - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K.R.K Educational Trust - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kalaburagi City Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kalpana Wines - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kalwakurthy Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kamakhya Traders - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kamsri Printing & Packaging - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kanchan Motors - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kanha Exim - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kannur Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Karaikudi Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Karna International - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT (Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt COOPERATING Ltd) Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kaya Knits - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Khandesh Roller Flour Mills - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Khedut Cotex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kirthi Power Solutions Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kishan Gum Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kishanganj Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kkb Projects Pvt. Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kkv Agro Powers Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kolar City Municipal Council - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Krishi Infratech - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Krishna Gems - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Krishna Kanhaiyya Milk - - - ISSUER NOT Processing Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kvr Projects Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Lalitpur Power Generation Co. - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Lamco Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Latur City Municipal - - - ISSUER NOT Corporation COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Laxmi Transmissions - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Laxmikant Cotton - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Leonard Exports - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Liners India Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M V Agro Renewable Energy Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M V Shiptrade Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M. S. Engineering - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M/S. Ashutosh Bandyopadhayay - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M/S. Jagatpal Singh - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Madhusudan Garai - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maha Sai Laboratories - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mahalaxmi Cotton - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mahavir Ship Breakers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mahavir Trading Co - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maheshwar Refoils Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maheshwari Coal Benefication & - - - ISSUER NOT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Malankara Plantations Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Malegaon Municipal Corporation - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Malpefresh Marine Export Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mangaldeep Cotton Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Marbilano Tiles Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Marigold Paints Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Marketing Rex - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mass Cashews - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Massimo Enterprise - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mateshwari Food Stuff Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) M-Bo Granito Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meena Advertisers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meenamani Real Venture Llp - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meenar Industries Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meera Casting - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Megha Marketing - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mehta & Associates Fire - - - ISSUER NOT Protection Systems Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Melange Developers - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)