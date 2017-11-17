ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 40 Assigned Apex Constructions BG ICRA A4 70 Assigned /Outstanding Issuer not cooperating Bharat Industrial Enterprises Standby LOC ICRA A4 80 Withdrawn Ltd Call Express Construction LT/ ST – Unallocated ICRA A4 100 - India Pvt Ltd Limits Review process underway Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) ICRA D 15 - Client Not co-operating Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (ST) ICRA D 46.3 - Client Not co-operating Chiripal Poly Filmsltd Non Fund Based - LOC ICRA A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed / BG Dcb Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Programme Elite Engineering & NFBL ICRA A4+ 151.8 - Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd * Issuer not cooperating Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt ST FBL ICRA D 50 - Ltd Client Not co-operating India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ksb Pumps Ltd ST – FB ICRA A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Ksb Pumps Ltd ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 1510 Reaffirmed Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 41.9 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd NFBLUnallocated ICRA A4 28.1 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Metexim (Sourcing) Pvt. Ltd. ST, FB Fac ICRA A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA A1 152 Upgraded Capital Fac (ST) from ICRA A2+ Nandan Denim Ltd Non- FB Fac ICRA A1 500 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Rockland Ceramic Llp NFBL ICRA A4 24 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Sln Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-fund ICRA A4 62.5 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Outlook revised from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Social Performance SP2 - Withdrawn Assessment Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.50 CR) Toyota Financial Services CP programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned / India Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from 500.00 cr) Tractebel Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based-BGs* ICRA A1 516.2 Assigned * Fund based and non-fund based limits upto Rs. 80.0 crore are fully interchangeable Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA BB+ 382.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd FB Limits-TL ICRA BB+ 83.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB+ / 20 Upgraded ICRA A4+ from ICRA BB / CARE A4 Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 100 Assigned Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 315 Assigned Amrut Cotton Industries FBL ICRA B+ 177 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore ) Apex Constructions CC ICRA B+ 60 Assigned /Outstanding Issuer not cooperating Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills FB – CC ICRA B 72.3 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B- Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills FB – TL ICRA B 15 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B- Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills Non-fund based – BG ICRA B / 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills Unallocated ICRA B / 7.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 from ICRA B- / ICRA A4 Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit ICRA BB 600 Withdrawn Ltd Bharat Industrial Enterprises Corporate Loan ICRA BB 40 Withdrawn Ltd Call Express Construction LT –Fund -Based LimitsICRA BB- 500 - India Pvt Ltd Review process underway Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA D 41 - Client Not co-operating Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT, Fundbased Fac ICRA D 145 - Client Not co-operating Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac (LT) ICRA D 112.7 - Client Not co-operating Chiripal Poly Filmsltd Fund Based - - - - Unallocated Chiripal Poly Filmsltd Fund Based - TL ICRA A- 2950 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Chiripal Poly Filmsltd Fund Based - CC Limit ICRA A- 1600 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Dcb Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA A+(hyb) 1500 Assigned Tier II Bonds Programme Dcb Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA A+(hyb) 4000 Outstanding Tier II Bonds Programme Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB / 62.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Dlf Emporio Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 5250 Reaffirmed Elite Engineering & FBL ICRA BB+ 48.2 - Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd * Issuer not cooperating Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT, FB Fac ICRA D 240 - Ltd Client Not co-operating Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt NFBL ICRA D 192.8 - Ltd Client Not co-operating Gb Engineering Enterprises Pvt LT / ST - unallocated ICRA D 32.6 - Ltd Client Not co-operating India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Fund based-TL ICRA D 30867 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Fund based- Working ICRA D 6530.4 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Non-fund ICRA D 4352.6 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Kohli Industries LT: FBL – CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ksb Pumps Ltd FB – CC ICRA AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Kunj Bihari Lal Radhey Shyam LT-FB Limits ICRA B+ 75 - Metals Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Lakshmi Narasimha Warehousing BLR ICRA B 60 - Issuer not cooperating M/S B.P. Construction Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 140 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Malik Cars Pvt Ltd CCL ICRA BB+ 210 Reaffirmed (revised from 15.00 CR) Malik Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 110 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.50 CR) Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd FBL-CC ICRA B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Client Not co-operating Mbc Infraspace Pvt Ltd FBLUnallocated ICRA B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Metexim (Sourcing) Pvt. Ltd. LT: TL - 0 - (revised from 0.25) Metexim (Sourcing) Pvt. Ltd. LT: Unallocated ICRA B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) Mnr Cottons Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Mnr Cottons Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Mnr Cottons Ltd Non-fund basedWorking ICRA BB- 58 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Mnr Cottons Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- - Reaffirmed Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FB Limits ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed And Others (revised from 14.35 CR) Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Non-FB Limits ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed And Others Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy Unallocated ICRA BB- / 60 Reaffirmed And Others ICRA A4 (revised from 3.65 CR) Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A 4245.6 Upgraded from ICRA A- Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A 1698 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA A- Phillips Carbon Black Ltd TL ICRA A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / 51.4 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 45.4 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB 110 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Limit – UnallocatedICRA BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG ICRA BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Rockland Ceramic Llp FBL-CC ICRA B 50 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Rockland Ceramic Llp FBL-TL ICRA B 124.5 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Rockland Ceramic Llp Unallocated ICRA B / 1.5 Outstanding ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Pandoh Proposed TL ICRA A- 14500 Assigned Takoli Highway Pvt Ltd Sln Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive Sln Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based- ICRA BB- 45 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Outlook revised from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive Sln Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd NCD ICRA B 80 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 66 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 4 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Sri Venkateswara Warehousing BLR ICRA B 80 - Issuer not cooperating Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.74 crore) Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Tractebel Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A 510 Assigned Capital Fac* * Fund based and non-fund based limits upto Rs. 80.0 crore are fully interchangeable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 