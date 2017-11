ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA A4 25 - (Issuer not cooperating) Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-fund BasedILG ICRA A4 5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Best Crop Science Llp Non Fund Based ICRA A4 150 - (Issuer not cooperating) (sub-limit within overall CC limits of Rs.16.00 crore) Delhi Waste Management Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 102.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 60000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Industrial Chemical Works FB – Packing Credit ICRA A4 300 Reaffirmed Industrial Chemical Works Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Inland/Import LC cum Buyer’s Credit People'S Action For MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Transformation Shree Sakthi Vinayagar Weaves Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 7.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sakthi Vinayagar Weaves Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Singer India Ltd Non FB ICRA A3+ 170 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 13.00 CR) Tgs Investment And Trade Pvt CP Programme ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / 200 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 207.1 Assigned Ashoka Foam Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 150 - Review under process Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB – TL I ICRA B 16.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB – TL II ICRA B 29.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 4 - (Issuer not cooperating) Best Crop Science Llp Fund Based- CC ICRA B+ 160 - (Issuer not cooperating) Best Crop Science Llp Fund Based- TL ICRA B+ 128.6 - (Issuer not cooperating) Best Crop Science Llp Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 11.4 - (Issuer not cooperating) Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 40 - (Issuer not cooperating) Dream Digital BLR ICRA B- / 51.8 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Egret Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 171 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Egret Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA 13.8 Upgraded BBB-(SO) from ICRA BB+(SO) Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- / 182.6 - ICRA A3 Issuer delayed in giving information Expert Educational And LT Fund Based ICRA BBB 500 - Charitable Foundation (Issuer not cooperating) Finolite Ceramic BLR ICRA B / 235 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) G R Gupta & Brothers LT:FBL ICRA BB 400 - (Issuer not cooperating) Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 61.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA B-(SO) 42.7 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 43.4 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 2000 Outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Indian Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA AA+ 5000 - Industrial Chemical Works FB – CC ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Jayshree Builders BLR ICRA B- / 750 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) K. B. Products Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 70 - (Issuer not cooperating) K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills BLR ICRA B+ / 231.5 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Kailash Cold Storage FB limits –CC ICRA B 29.6 Withdrawn Kailash Cold Storage FB limits – TL ICRA B 38.3 Withdrawn Kalpana Wines LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 40 - (Issuer not cooperating) Kalpana Wines LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+ 10 - (Issuer not cooperating) Leonard Exports Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 70 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) M/S. Kamakhya Traders LT – Fund Based ICRA B 60 - (Issuer not cooperating) M/S. Kamakhya Traders LT – Unallocated ICRA B 10 - (Issuer not cooperating) Mse Loan Pool Trust – X PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 205.3 Upgraded from ICRA A(SO) Mse Loan Pool Trust – Xi PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 77.3 Reaffirmed Rishiraj Education Foundation FBTL ICRA D 98.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB- (Issuer not cooperating) Rishiraj Education Foundation FBCC ICRA D 30 Downgraded from ICRA BB- (Issuer not cooperating) Rishiraj Education Foundation NFB BG ICRA D 20 Downgraded from ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Bk Fac ICRA D 60 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 24.8 Withdrawn BBB+(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A3 ICRA 9.9 Withdrawn BBB+(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 611.6 Withdrawn BBB+(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A ICRA 988.7 Assigned BBB+(SO) Shree Sakthi Vinayagar Weaves FB CC ICRA B+ 49 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sakthi Vinayagar Weaves FB – TL ICRA B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sakthi Vinayagar Weaves Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Yamuna Ginning And FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Shree Yamuna Ginning And FB TL ICRA B+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory (reduced from 0.93 CR) Shree Yamuna Ginning And Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory (enhanced from 0.47 CR) Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Singer India Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 130 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- / 350 - ICRA A3 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway. Sturdy Industries Ltd TL** ICRA D 1124.8 Assigned ** Includes working capital term loans (WCTL) and funded interest term loans (FITL) Sturdy Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 900 Assigned Sturdy Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 1334 Assigned Sturdy Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 141.2 Assigned Sungraceenergy Solutions Pvt BLR ICRA B+ / 100 - Ltd ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Tcil Lakhnadone Toll Road Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 412 Assigned Tgs Investment And Trade Pvt NCD Programme ICRA AA 2500 Assigned Ltd Tgs Investment And Trade Pvt NCD Programme ICRA AA 2500 Outstanding Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.