ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 1.9 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ - Assigned Practices Ginni Filaments Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 531 - Fac Issuer not cooperating Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LOC ICRA A4 2400 Upgraded from ICRA D Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP Programme ICRA A1 5000 Outstanding Ltd Indoco Remedies Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST, non FB limits ICRA A1 2100 Reaffirmed Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-fund based - LOC ICRA A4 2400 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries ST – Fund Based ICRA A4 90 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 3210 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac ICRA A2 779.8 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Prism Cement Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1 800 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1 1920 Reaffirmed Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 640 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Sai Industries Pvt Ltd FB limit – Packing ICRA A3 40 Assigned credit Sanchita Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 100 - Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Sanchita Marine Products Pvt ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 550 - Ltd Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Suprabha Protective Products ST – Interchangeable ICRA A3 - - Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 50 - Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac Provisional 300 Reassigned ICRA BBB+ Aircel Ltd FB/NonFBL ICRA D 174790^ Revised from ICRA BB- ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aircel Smart Money Ltd FB/NonFBL ICRA D 174790^ Revised from ICRA BB- ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Basantdevi Charitable Trust FBlimit- TL ICRA D 150 Downgraded from ICRA BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd TL ICRA B- 16.6 - Issuer not cooperating Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd CC ICRA B- 65 - Issuer not cooperating Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 14.9 - Issuer not cooperating Dedicated Freight Corridor Issuer Rating ICRA AAA - Assigned Corporation Of India Ltd Della Adventure & Resorts Pvt LT FB limitsTL ICRA B+ 373.8 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB- Dishnet Wireless Ltd FB/NonFBL ICRA D 174790^ Revised from ICRA BB- ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dlf Promenade Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 3750 Reaffirmed Eastern Gases Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 410 - Issuer Not Cooperating Eastern Gases Ltd Non-Fund basedBG ICRA D 60 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ginni Filaments Ltd LT nonconvertible ICRA BB+ 43 - debentures Issuer not cooperating Ginni Filaments Ltd LT fund - based Bk FacICRA BB+ 3577 - Issuer not cooperating Ginni Filaments Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BB+ 49 - Fac Issuer not cooperating Greenwood High Trust FB-TL ICRA A+ 64 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust FB- Working Capital ICRA A+ 94.5 Reaffirmed Fac Greenwood High Trust Unallocated Fac ICRA A+ 341.5 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Non- Convertible ICRA A 20000 Outstanding Ltd DebenturesExisting Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Lines (TL) ICRA A 4900 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Fund- based Bk Lines ICRA A 3200 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Preference Share ICRA A- 7600 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs ICRA AA+ 7500 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs Provisional 1505 Assigned Ltd ICRA AA+ Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs Provisional 20995 Outstanding Ltd ICRA AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 3157.1 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Long-TL ICRA AA- 1650 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA- 974 Reaffirmed Jay Palghar Net Co. TL ICRA B 22.5 Assigned Jay Palghar Net Co. CC Limit ICRA B 7.5 Assigned Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based ICRA B 61.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT / ST –Unallocated ICRA B / A4 38.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA A+ 24000 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT / ST, unallocated ICRA A+ / 150 Reaffirmed limits A1 Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd - - - - ICRA has moved the rating of Machinfabrik Industries Private Limited to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to non submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA B+ 60 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Mahalaxmi Cashew Industries LT – TL ICRA B+ 100 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Malpefresh Marine Export Pvt LT- Fund Based ICRA B 100 - Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Mandalia Overseas Corporation Bk Loans ICRA D 100 - Issuer not cooperating Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB 190 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Mangalore Cashew Industries TL ICRA BB 15 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Ozone Urbana Infra Developers LT – Fund Based TL ICRA BBB 7000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 6224 Reaffirmed Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 5776 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd Long –term, FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 1280 Upgraded (CCs) from ICRA BBB Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (TL) ICRA BBB+ 150.2 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Pragatej Builders & Developers Bk Loans ICRA D 200 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Prism Cement Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A- 5600 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL ICRA A- 10805 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A- 2979 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd LT / ST, FB Fac ICRA A- / 400 Reaffirmed A1 Prism Cement Ltd LT / ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A- / 1100 Reaffirmed A1 Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA A- 138.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A- 448 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac ICRA A- 50 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST- Proposed Fac ICRA A- / 37 Upgraded ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+/A2 Sai Industries Pvt Ltd FB limit – CC ICRA BBB- 80 Assigned Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 250 Upgraded Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from ICRA BB+ Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 450 Upgraded Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Capital Fac from ICRA BB+ Shree Chhatrapati Shahu LT -Unallocated ICRA BBB- 300 Upgraded Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from ICRA BB+ Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd TL ICRA B+ 903.4 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC ICRA B+ 1320 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 1494 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 785.4 Reaffirmed Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt LT - Fund Based ICRA B+ 43 Withdrawn Ltd Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt LT - Non Fund Based ICRA B+ 25 Withdrawn Ltd Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA B+ / 32 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA A4 Suprabha Protective Products LT – Fundbased TL ICRA BBB- 30 - Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Suprabha Protective Products LT – Fundbased CC ICRA BBB- 270 - Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Suprabha Protective Products LT – Interchangeable ICRA BBB- - - Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Tata Teleservices TL ICRA A+ 3590^ Upgraded (Maharashtra) Ltd from ICRA A- Rating watch with developing implications removed Tata Teleservices FB/Non-FBL ICRA A+ 4650 Upgraded (Maharashtra) Ltd from ICRA A- ^amount outstanding as on September 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 203 crore Tata Teleservices Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 1880 Upgraded (Maharashtra) Ltd from ICRA A- The Krishna Sahakari Sakkare LT – CC ICRA B 100 Revised from Karkhane Niyamit ICRA B+ Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – CC ICRA BB+ 230 Revised from ICRA BBB- Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – TL ICRA BB+ 110 Revised from ICRA BBB- Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 15441 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 108000 Outstanding Additional Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 100 Withdrawn Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 20300 Assigned Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 79000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 25306 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 50000 Outstanding Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 