#Company News
November 21, 2017 / 10:26 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 21

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd                Non-FB Fac            ICRA A1+     26500   Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd                CP                    ICRA A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd                  ST - FB Fac           ICRA A3      520     Assigned
Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd                  ST - Non-FB Fac       ICRA A3      65      Assigned
Great India Steel Fabricators           ST Non FB             ICRA A4      20      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      CP                    ICRA A1      250     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1+
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      ST FB Limits          ICRA A1      75      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1+
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      ST Non-FBL            ICRA A1      75      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1+
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      ST Non-FBL#           ICRA A1      3500    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1+
#Sub-limit to the term loan facility
Tag Corporation                         Non-fund based- Bk FacICRA A2      500     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering           LT – Loan Facility    ICRA D       158     Issuer Not
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Cooperating
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering           LT – Fund Based       ICRA D       20      Issuer Not
Pvt Ltd                                 Facility                                   Cooperating
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering           LT – Unallocated      ICRA D       22      Issuer Not
Pvt Ltd                                                                            Cooperating
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           CP and Bk Fac         ICRA A+/     5140.3  Issuer
Ltd.                                                          ICRA A1+             delayed in
                                                                                   giving
                                                                                   information
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd                NCD                   ICRA AA-     10000   Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd                TL                    ICRA AA-     27000   Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd                FB Fac                ICRA AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BBB-    425     Assigned
Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd                  LT - FB Fac           ICRA BBB-    425     Assigned
Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd                  LT– Proposed Fac      ICRA BBB-    965     Assigned
Fairyland Foundations Pvt Ltd           LT, Unallocated       ICRA BB-     -       Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT FB – CC            ICRA B       120     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT FB – TL            ICRA B       73.1    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Great India Steel Fabricators           LT / ST Unallocated   ICRA B       26.9    Issuer Not
                                                              /ICRA A4             Cooperating
Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd                  FB Limit – Open CC    ICRA D       500     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL – BG          ICRA D       50      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL – Inland LOC  ICRA D       50      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
India Infoline Finance                  PTCs                  Provisional  1193.8  -
Ltd-Solitaire Cv – 1                                          rating of 
Trust Sep 2017                                                ICRA AAA(SO)                      
            
Indiafirst Life Insurance Co.           Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      1000    Assigned
Ltd                                     Programme
Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd                Fund based – TL       ICRA BBB-    750     Outstanding
Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd                Fund based – TL       ICRA BBB-    375     Assigned
Rich Prints Pvt Ltd                     Bk limits^            ICRA BB-     278.4   Issuer Not
                                                              /ICRA A4             Cooperating
^Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      TL / Buyers Credit /  ICRA A       7438.8  Revised from
                                        Capex LC                                   ICRA A+
Sanghvi Movers Ltd                      LT FB Limits, CC      ICRA A       1000    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A+
Shree Kaushalya Fibers                  LT Fundbased – CC     ICRA B       45      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shree Kaushalya Fibers                  LT Fundbased – TL     ICRA B       15      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shree Kaushalya Fibers                  LT Unallocated        ICRA B       30      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Tag Corporation                         Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
Tag Corporation                         Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
