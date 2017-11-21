ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 520 Assigned Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 65 Assigned Great India Steel Fabricators ST Non FB ICRA A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanghvi Movers Ltd CP ICRA A1 250 Revised from ICRA A1+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A1 75 Revised from ICRA A1+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1 75 Revised from ICRA A1+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST Non-FBL# ICRA A1 3500 Revised from ICRA A1+ #Sub-limit to the term loan facility Tag Corporation Non-fund based- Bk FacICRA A2 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT – Loan Facility ICRA D 158 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT – Fund Based ICRA D 20 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Facility Cooperating Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT – Unallocated ICRA D 22 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels CP and Bk Fac ICRA A+/ 5140.3 Issuer Ltd. ICRA A1+ delayed in giving information Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL ICRA AA- 27000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 425 Assigned Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 425 Assigned Bmr Industries Pvt Ltd LT– Proposed Fac ICRA BBB- 965 Assigned Fairyland Foundations Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA BB- - Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators LT FB – CC ICRA B 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Great India Steel Fabricators LT FB – TL ICRA B 73.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Great India Steel Fabricators LT / ST Unallocated ICRA B 26.9 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd FB Limit – Open CC ICRA D 500 Issuer Not Cooperating Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – BG ICRA D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Imperial Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – Inland LOC ICRA D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating India Infoline Finance PTCs Provisional 1193.8 - Ltd-Solitaire Cv – 1 rating of Trust Sep 2017 ICRA AAA(SO) Indiafirst Life Insurance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Programme Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 750 Outstanding Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 375 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd Bk limits^ ICRA BB- 278.4 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating ^Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1 Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL / Buyers Credit / ICRA A 7438.8 Revised from Capex LC ICRA A+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd LT FB Limits, CC ICRA A 1000 Revised from ICRA A+ Shree Kaushalya Fibers LT Fundbased – CC ICRA B 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Kaushalya Fibers LT Fundbased – TL ICRA B 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Kaushalya Fibers LT Unallocated ICRA B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Tag Corporation Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Tag Corporation Fund based- Working ICRA BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 