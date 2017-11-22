ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind And Rajan Constructions Non-Fund basedBG ICRA A4 25 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhartiingot Pvt Ltd ST Fac ICRA A4+ 80 Withdrawn Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 1500 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Escorts Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 3980 upgraded From A1 (reduced from 419.0 CR) Escorts Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 upgraded From A1 Hemani Industries Ltd ST - Fund based ICRA A2 750 - working capital Fac (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hemani Industries Ltd ST - Fund ICRA A2 80 - based/non-fund based Bk Fac (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 550 Reaffirmed National Industrial NFB ICRA A4+ 8.7 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A4 Nice Sesame Agro Industries BG ICRA A4 2 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tata Capital Financial ST Loans ICRA A1+ 13250 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial CP Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Services Ltd Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt Unallocated ICRA A2+(SO) 35 - Ltd Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt FB limits ICRA A2+(SO) 1965 - Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaneya Rice Industries Fund based ICRA B+ 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Arvind And Rajan Constructions Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 25 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT- TL ICRA BBB- 2700 Withdrawn Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd Long- Proposed TL ICRA BBB- 1800 Withdrawn Bank Of India Innovative Perpetual ICRA AA- 6580 Withdrawn Debt Instruments (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Baramati Tollways Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 361.7 Downgraded from BB+ Bhartiingot Pvt Ltd LT Fac ICRA BB+ 10 Withdrawn Bhartiingot Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facilties ICRA BB+ 20 Withdrawn Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 30 Withdrawn Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 30.6 Withdrawn Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 29.4 Withdrawn Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 2000 Assigned Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (unsecured) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 11000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Escorts Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1763 upgraded from A (reduced from 202.5 CR) Escorts Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ / 4340 upgraded ICRA A1 from A / ICRA A1 (reduced from 478.0 CR) Escorts Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ / 1192 upgraded ICRA A1 from A / ICRA A1 (enhanced from 28.0 CR) Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / 250 - ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Goa Antibiotics & LT – Fund based/CC ICRA BB 80 Assigned Pharmaceuticals Ltd Goa Antibiotics & LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA BB / 5 Assigned Pharmaceuticals Ltd ICRA A3+ Haideri Timber Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B / 90 - ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hemani Industries Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 116.3 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hemani Industries Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 14.1 - limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills TL ICRA BB- 39 Reaffirmed Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills CC ICRA BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills Unallocated facility ICRA BB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL ICRA BB 1706.7 Withdrawn Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CCL ICRA BB 500 Withdrawn Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL ICRA BB 9.7 Withdrawn Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC limits/ Short-TL ICRA BB / 650 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB limits ICRA BB / 50 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Proposed limits ICRA BB / 200 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed National Industrial FB CC ICRA BB 230 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Nice Sesame Agro Industries CC ICRA B+ 89.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nice Sesame Agro Industries TL ICRA B+ 8.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Polo Queen Industrial And FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 Assigned Fintech Ltd Polo Queen Industrial And FB – Advance against ICRA BB- 20 Assigned Fintech Ltd Government supply bills Prasad Agrico Industries Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 92.5 Assigned Ltd Prasad Agrico Industries Pvt Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ 207.5 Assigned Ltd limits) Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 293.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 166.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BBB- 290 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pyrotech Workspace Solutions CC ICRA BB 120 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated ICRA BB 20 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pyrotech Workspace Solutions BG ICRA BB 195 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Bk limits^ ICRA BB+ 130.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 3000 Assigned Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 7865.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial NCDs Programme ICRA AA+ 110319.3Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 14054.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial LT FBL ICRA AA+ 115250#%Outstanding Services Ltd %includes Rs. 4,028 crore interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans #includes Rs. 825 crore interchangeable between long term fund based and long term non-fund based. Tata Capital Financial LT Loans ICRA AA+ 16500 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial LT NFBL ICRA AA+ 5000 Outstanding Services Ltd Veljan Denison Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed (revised from 30.00 CR) Veljan Denison Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.00 CR) Veljan Denison Ltd Non Fund based – BG ICRA BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd Non Fund based – LOC ICRA BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Workspace Metal Solution Pvt CC ICRA B+ 30.5 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Workspace Metal Solution Pvt TL ICRA B+ 56 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Workspace Metal Solution Pvt BG ICRA B+ 25 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Unallocated ICRA B+ 40 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.