ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atc Telecom Infrastructure ST Fac ICRA A1+& 5800 Pvt. Ltd & -Under watch with developing implications Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non Fund basedBG ICRA A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Hamsa Minerals & Exports FB - Foreign ICRA A4 23.5 Discounting Bill Purchase Issuer not cooperating Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund CP Programme ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned Ltd Lexona Ceramic Non-FBL ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 157.5 Issuer not cooperating Lof Constructions Non-fund based - BG ICRA A4 25 Issuer not cooperating Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Orange Ceramics Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 8 Assigned Rosabella Ceramic Llp Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Assigned Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd ST PS ICRA A4+ 120 Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 3 Uupgraded from ICRA A4 Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 1 Upgraded from ICRA A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD Programme MC+ 50 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atc Telecom Infrastructure LT Fac (Including ICRA AA-& 26855.1 Pvt. Ltd working capital limits) & - Under watch with developing implications Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL ICRA B 260 Issuer not cooperating Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL ICRA B 300 Assigned Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 730 Issuer not cooperating Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 32.6 Issuer not cooperating Hamsa Minerals & Exports FB - CC ICRA B- 35 Issuer not cooperating Hamsa Minerals & Exports FB - TL ICRA B- 33.5 Issuer not cooperating Hamsa Minerals & Exports Unallocated ICRA B- 192 Issuer not cooperating Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 Provisional 461.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A-(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 Provisional 43.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB-(SO) Iskcon Metals FB – CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Iskcon Metals FB – TL ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL ICRA B 126.3 Revised from /ICRA A4 ICRA B+/ICRA A4 Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund NCD Programme ICRA AAA 3000 Assigned Ltd Lexona Ceramic FB Limit ICRA BB- 91.8 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd FBL ICRA C 342 Issuer not cooperating Liners India Ltd Unallocated ICRA C/ICRA 0.5 A4 Issuer not cooperating Lof Constructions FB - CC ICRA B 35 Issuer not cooperating M V Agro Renewable Energy Pvt LT – TL ICRA D 115 Revised from Ltd ICRA B-* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. M V Agro Renewable Energy Pvt LT – CC ICRA D 40 Revised from Ltd ICRA B-* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. M V Agro Renewable Energy Pvt LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA D 5 Revised from Ltd ICRA B- /ICRA A4* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Orange Ceramics FB – TL ICRA B+ 50 Assigned Orange Ceramics FB – CC ICRA B+ 30 Assigned Orange Ceramics Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 2 Assigned Psk Infrastructures And CC limits ICRA BBB 240 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Psk Infrastructures And BG limits ICRA BBB 760 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Psk Infrastructures And Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA BB+ / 160 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+; Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB+ / 207 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+; Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd FB - CC ICRA B 50 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd FB/ Nonfund based ICRA B 70 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 30 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Rosabella Ceramic Llp FB Limit ICRA B 120.8 Assigned Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT FB TL ICRA B+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA B Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech LT FB CC ICRA B+ 70 Upgraded from ICRA B Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 19.8 Final Rating ICRA BBB+(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 419.7 Final Rating ICRA A(SO) Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports LT Fund Based ICRA D 209.7 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports LT Unallocated ICRA D 2.8 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd FBL ICRA D 164 Info and fee not provided Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd FBL ICRA D 35 Info and fee not provided Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 198 Info and fee not provided Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BB+ 970 Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd Bk Lines Programme ICRA BB+ 700 Sv Creditline Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BB+ 100 Programme (Sub-debt) Taj Agro Industries Llp Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 40.2^ Reaffirmed ^ comprise two term loans of Rs. 1.27 crore and Rs. 2.75 crore Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 70* Reaffirmed *consists EPC/FBD/PCFC/EBR limit of Rs. 3.75 crore (enhanced from Rs. 1.70 crore), a sub-limit of cash credit facility. Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditICRA BB 8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)