ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd ST – FBL ICRA A2 20 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Bachi Shoes Ltd ST fund based facilityICRA A1+ 650 Withdrawn developing implication Bachi Shoes Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A1+ 310 Withdrawn facility developing implication Ccl International Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 85 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Dcb Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Programme Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Outstanding Hcl Infosystems Ltd CP/ STD ICRA A1 3000 Reaffirmed Jayant Printery Llp Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 25.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Floater ST Fund ICRA A1+mfs Outstanding Management Company Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs Outstanding Management Company Lgb Forge Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA A1 152 Outstanding Capital Fac (ST) Nandan Denim Ltd Non- FB Fac ICRA A1 1100 Assigned/ Outstanding Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd CP ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical ST – Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd (SO) Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL – LOC ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Enterprises FB – Packing Credit ICRA A4+ Upgraded from ICRA A4 Sri Enterprises Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4+ Upgraded from ICRA A4 Sri Enterprises Non-fund based – LOC/ ICRA A4+ Upgraded Letter of Comfort/ from ICRA A4 Bills Discounting/ Letter of Guarantee Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A3 210 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 11 CR); fully interchangeable Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 210 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 11 CR); fully interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Hotels Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.0 CR) Ab Hotels Ltd LT unallocated limits ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60.0 CR) Ag Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA (SO) 64.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.96 CR) Ag Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA (SO) 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.0 CR) Ag Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA 350 Reaffirmed Ag Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA AA 690 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55.0 CR) Ag Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.75 CR) Ag Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA 200 Reaffirmed Arjandass & Sons -- -- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; No Default Statement Avg Motors Ltd LT – FBL ICRA BBB+ 134 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Avg Motors Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB+ 35.7 Upgraded /A2 from ICRA BBB / A3+ Ccl International Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Chiddarwar Construction Bk Loans ICRA B/ A4 100 Company Pvt Ltd Issuer not co-operating Dcb Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds (hyd) Programme Deccan Cements Ltd FB – TL ICRA A 34.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.53 crore) Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 5.6 Reaffirmed Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB 70 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BBB 130 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 100000 Assigned (enhanced from 8,500 CR) Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 5500 Outstanding Gita & Company BLR ICRA BB /A4 104 Review process is underway Gmax Auto Ltd TL ICRA AA (SO) 564 Reaffirmed (reduced from 84.52 CR) Gmax Auto Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA (SO) 95 Reaffirmed Gmax Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA 350 Reaffirmed (SO) /A1+ (SO) Greenpack Industries LT, FBL – TL ICRA BB+ 60 Issuer not co-operating Greenpack Industries LT, FBL – CC ICRA BB+ 30 Issuer not co-operating Hajipur Municipal Council Issuer Rating ICRA B+ Assigned Infant'S Travels Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Jayant Printery Llp Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Jayant Printery Llp Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 22 Reaffirmed K P Sanghvi & Sons LT / ST, FBL ICRA A- /A2+ 12100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Flexi Debt ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Scheme Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Treasury ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Advantage Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bking and PSU ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Company Debt Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Capital ICRA Provisional Management Company Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Scheme Series 5 Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Capital ICRA Provisional Management Company Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Scheme Series 6 Lgb Forge Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA AA- 170 Reaffirmed (SO) Meridian Medical Research And FB – Working Capital ICRA AA- 50 Reaffirmed Hospital Ltd (SO) Meridian Medical Research And FB – TL ICRA AA- 650 Reaffirmed Hospital Ltd (SO) Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A 4705.4 Assigned/ Outstanding Nandan Denim Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A 2748.2 Assigned/ Capital Fac Outstanding Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA AA- 400 Reaffirmed /A1+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA AA- Reaffirmed Working capital /A1+ (Interchangeable with FB – Working Capital) Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FB – TL ICRA AA- 1750 Reaffirmed /A1+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA AA- 350 Reaffirmed Working capital limits/A1+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA AA- Reaffirmed limits /A1+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ST – Unallocated ICRA AA- Reaffirmed limits /A1+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical FB – Working Capital ICRA AA- 50 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd (SO) Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical FB – TL ICRA AA- 350 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd (SO) Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed Limits ICRA AA- 1280 Provisional (SO) withdrawn Patny Systems Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BBB- 30 Assigned Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA BBB- 50 Assigned Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 20 Assigned Purnea Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating Ir BB Assigned Rmz Azure Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL ICRA A+ (SO) 1800 Provisional Sanghvi Buildtech Llp LT- TL ICRA B 300 Assigned Sasaram Municipal Council Issuer Rating ICRA B+ Assigned Shankar Rice & Gen. Mills LT FB Limits ICRA B 745 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.00 CR) Shantha Trust LT – FB ICRA D 80 Revised from ICRA B+ Shree Gurudatta Shikshan FB – CC ICRA BB 22.5 Assigned/ Sanstha Outstanding (enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Shree Gurudatta Shikshan FB – TL ICRA BB 48.1 Outstanding Sanstha (reduced from Rs.5.00 crore) Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1400 Assigned Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits – CC ICRA BB- 170 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits – TL ICRA BB- 27 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL – BG ICRA BB- 480 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Sp Solren Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA BBB+ 600 Review process is underway Sri Enterprises FB – CC ICRA BB+ Upgraded from ICRA BB Suryoday Small Finance Bank LT Bk Lines ICRA A- 5500 Ltd. (Erstwhilesuryoday Micro Finance Ltd) Review process is underway Suryoday Small Finance Bank NCD ICRA A- 2935 Ltd. (Erstwhilesuryoday Micro Finance Ltd) Review process is underway Suryoday Small Finance Bank Subordinated Debt ICRA A- 250 Ltd. (Erstwhilesuryoday Micro Programme Finance Ltd) Review process is underway Svp Builders (I) Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 1000 Issuer delayed in giving information Tripura Natural Gas Company Bk Fac ICRA A- 110 Review process is underway Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 380 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 28.00 CR) Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 169.6 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 6.96 CR) Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – Forward Contract ICRA BBB- Outstanding Limit /A3 Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – EPC/ PCFC/ / ICRA BBB- Outstanding EBC/ FBD/ optionally /A3 convertible debentureBC Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB – Derivative / CEL ICRA BBB- 1 Outstanding /A3 Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 79.4 Outstanding /A3 Vijay Industries FB – CC ICRA BB 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 