ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA A4+ 12.5 Issuer delayed in giving information Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST –Fund based ICRA A4+ 1 Issuer delayed in giving information Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST – Unallocated ICRA A4+ 27 Issuer delayed in giving information Bharat Timber & Construction ST – FB Fac ICRA A3 120 Reaffirmed Co. Bharat Timber & Construction ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 639.1 Reaffirmed Co. Bmw India Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chennai International BG ICRA A1 980 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST – fund- based Fac ICRA A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST –non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 102 Reaffirmed Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Non-fund based-LOC ICRA D 60 Revised from Minerals Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Non-fund ICRA D 3 Revised from Minerals Pvt Ltd based-Forward ICRA A4 Contract Limit Indian Overseas Bank CD ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd CP/STD programme ICRA A1+ 2700 Reaffirmed (revised from 130 CR) Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Unallocated ICRA A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.00 CR) Kakinada Seaports Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A1 1095.5 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Kems Forgings Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A3+ 86.5 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3 400 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Melco India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A3 200 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3+ 900 Withdrawn Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 1000 Withdrawn National Highways Authority Of Fund Based – OverdraftICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed India Shm Shipcare Non fund based LOC ICRA A4+ 562.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd Non fund based LOC ICRA A4 17.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Smartchem Technologies Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Sms Envocare Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 5 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac U.S.Granites LOC ICRA A4 8.2 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerospace Processing India Pvt TL ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 19.20 CR) Aerospace Processing India Pvt LT / ST fund based / ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd non-fund based interchangeable Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT – fund based –CC ICRA BB 75 Issuer delayed in giving information Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT – fund based –TL ICRA BB 57.5 Issuer delayed in giving information Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BB 27 Issuer delayed in giving information Barque Hotels Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 2550 removed from ‘rating watch with developing implications Bharat Timber & Construction LT – TL ICRA BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Co. Chennai International TL ICRA AA (SO) 2001.4 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd (revised from 237.85 CR) Chennai International LT proposed ICRA AA (SO) 1135 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd (revised from 75.79 CR) Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 127500 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Secured Bk Lines ICRA AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Programme (enhanced from 450.00 CR) Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 72500 Withdrawn Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked ICRA 23476 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme PP-MLD ICRA AAA Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 11865.6 Withdrawn Debenture Programme AAA Clean Wind Power (Ratlam) Pvt. TL ICRA BBB+ 5728 Reaffirmed Ltd Clean Wind Power (Ratlam) Pvt. Working Capital – ICRA BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Fund based Credo Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 100 Assigned Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB Outstanding Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT – FB TL Fac ICRA A- 711 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT – FB working ICRA A- 1015 Upgraded capital Fac from ICRA BBB+ Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT non-fund –based FacICRA A- 16 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT/ ST – Unallocated ICRA A- /A2+ 251 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ /A2+ Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Fund based- CC ICRA D 85 Revised from Minerals Pvt Ltd ICRA B Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Fund based- ICRA D 2 Revised from Minerals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds ICRA A- 21323 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds ICRA A- 3000 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA A+ 15900 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds - Basel ICRA A+ 8000 Reaffirmed III (hyb) Industrial Development FB Limits ICRA B+ 100 Downgraded Corporation Of Orissa Ltd. from ICRA BB- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 700 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.00 CR) Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Fund based/ Non-FB FacICRA AA- 3200 Reaffirmed /A1+ (revised from 301.50 CR) Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA AA- 402.5 Reaffirmed /A1+ (revised from 78.75 CR) Kajaria Ceramics Ltd FB Limits ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Kakinada Seaports Ltd TL ICRA A 3394.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 433.01 CR) Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT unallocated ICRA A 934.8 Reaffirmed Kems Forgings Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB 200 Assigned (Overdraft) Kohinoor Education Trust Bk Loans ICRA D 610 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 14.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Melco India Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB 9.2 Withdrawn Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB 240.8 Withdrawn limits /A3+ National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing ICRA AAA 590000 Outstanding India Programme for 2017-18 National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing ICRA AAA 331180 Outstanding India Programme for 2016-17 National Highways Authority Of Tax-free Bonds – ICRA AAA 190000 Outstanding India 2015-16 National Highways Authority Of 54EC bonds – 2014-15 ICRA AAA 33430 Outstanding India Plasma Metal Processing Pvt. Fund based- TL ICRA D 350 Ltd. ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Renew Wind Energy FB – LT Limits ICRA BBB+ 2790 Upgraded (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Shm Shipcare Fund based-CC ICRA BB 296.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shm Shipcare Fund based-TL ICRA BB 41 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Polyester Industries Pvt BLR ICRA BB- /A4 160 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd Fund based / non fund ICRA BB- 32.5 based - Unallocated ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Smartchem Technologies Ltd FBL ICRA AA- 1000 Assigned Sms Envocare Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 16.1 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Sms Envocare Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA BB 10 Downgraded Capital Fac from ICRA BB+ Spectra Auto Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Spectra Auto Fund based / non fund ICRA BB- 70 based - Unallocated ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ssr Crest Engineers And BLR ICRA BB- /A4 310 Constructions Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Star Rays Bk Loans ICRA A- /A2+ 3250 Review process is underway Suraksha Traders LT – FBL ICRA B 25 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Suraksha Traders Unallocated ICRA B 25 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING U.S.Granites Cash-Credit ICRA B 60.5 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING U.S.Granites Unallocated ICRA B 27.8 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Universal Realtors Pvt Ltd TL Limits ICRA BB 750 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Venus Jewel LT / ST, FBL ICRA A+ /A1+ 7050 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA A+ /A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Viswateja Cotton Industries BLR ICRA B 75 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Yash Pal & Sons (Huf) LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 195 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)