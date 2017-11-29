RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A1+ 6350 Reaffirmed Mudran Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 370 Reaffirmed Revised from 36.00 CR Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A2 450 Assigned Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 6480 Reaffirmed Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC ICRA A2+ 1550 Assigned / / BG Outstanding ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Iifl Management Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laxveer Ceramic Llp Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedLOC ICRA A4 12.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA A4 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedCapex ICRA A4 - - LC/BG ^ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / ^Sublimit of term loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA A- 2950 Outstanding ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Fund Based - CC Limit ICRA A- 1600 Outstanding ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kanwarji Construction Co LT fund based ICRA BB+ 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kanwarji Construction Co LT / ST - Non Fund ICRA BB+ / 560 - Based A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laxveer Ceramic Llp FB TL ICRA B+ 170 Upgraded from ICRA B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laxveer Ceramic Llp FB Working Capital FacICRA B+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 86.4 - Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 82 - Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Non-fund basedLC/DP/DAICRA D 120 - Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Non-fund basedBuyers ICRA D - - Credit Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA D 160 - Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Non-fund basedForward ICRA D 20 - Contract Pyramid Technoplast Pvt. Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA BBB- / 420 - A3 Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 250 - Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 25 - Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Fund basedUnallocated ICRA B 77.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Uniproducts (India) Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 857.5 Assigned ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Uniproducts (India) Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB- 450 Assigned Uniproducts (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- / 200 Assigned A3 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Asa International India PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 271.7 Assigned Microfinance Ltd Asa International India PTC Series A2 ICRA 23.4 Assigned Microfinance Ltd BBB-(SO) Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note LT - Fund Based / CC ICRA AAA 2300 Reaffirmed Mudran Pvt Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note LT - Non Fund Based ICRA AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Mudran Pvt Ltd Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B / 90 - ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING India Dairy Products Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- / 200 - ICRA A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Untied limits - - - Revised from 10.00 CR Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Revised from 19.00 CR Marine Electricals (I) Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB+ / 558.7 - ICRA A2+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Nandini Fitness Pvt. Ltd. LT: Fund based ICRA D 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt LT FB Limit ICRA B+ 40 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB- Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt LT and STWorking ICRA B+ / 210 Revised from Ltd Capital Limits ICRA A4 ICRA BB- / Reaffirmed Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 5100 Assigned Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT – Non-fund Based ICRA BBB+ 450 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company LT, FB limits ICRA A 8339.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 931.48 CR) Sheetal Manufacturing Company LT, TL ICRA A 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company LT, non FB ICRA A 1859 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company LT, unallocated limitsICRA A 181.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 50.62 CR) Sunil & Company FBL ICRA B- 75 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Sunil & Company FBL ICRA B- 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Tata Metaliks Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA AA- 1480 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Tata Metaliks Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1716.7 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 275 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Uno Feeds BLR ICRA BBB- 280 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)