ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuvaneswari Tex ST FB ICRA A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex ST Non-FB ICRA A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FB Fac-ST ICRA A4 130 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer not cooperating Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac-ST ICRA A4 25 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer not cooperating Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated-ST ICRA A4 5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Issuer not cooperating Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Globe Steels Pvt Ltd ST: LOC ICRA A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Jak Group Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4+ 400 Assigned / Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Kotak Securities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned / Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Tata Business Support Services Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 350 - Ltd Rating watch with developing implications Tata Business Support Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 - Ltd Rating watch with developing implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 293.2 Assigned ICRA A Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 14.8 Assigned ICRA BBB Balaji Enterprise FB CC ICRA B 65 Assigned Bhuvaneswari Tex LT FB ICRA BB+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 81.9 Reaffirmed Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Globe Steels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL – CC ICRA BB 122.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Gomatha Cotton Industries FBL ICRA B 120 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Jak Group Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 50 Outstanding Jivandhara Cotton Industries FB Limit – CC ICRA B+ 140 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 127.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 2.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2220 Assigned Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 6541 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 2519 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 412.5 Outstanding Debentures AAA Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally ICRA AAA 500 Outstanding Convertible Debenture Programme Malankara Plantations Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Nooli Jewellers Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 220 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / A4 495 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Piramal Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA 96720 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 70000 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinated Bond ICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Tier II) Programme Saraf Builders FBL ICRA BB- 137.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sbi Dfhi Ltd Issuer Rating1 ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Solairedirect Energy India Pvt LT/ST –Non Fund Based ICRA BBB+ / 750 - Ltd ICRA A2+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Business Support Services FB Limits ICRA A+ 430 - Ltd Rating watch with developing implications Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB+ 100 Revised from ICRA BB- Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB+ - Revised from ICRA BB- Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 13 Revised from ICRA BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)