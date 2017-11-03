ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag Granites Pvt Ltd ST – FB ICRA A3 140 Reaffirmed Ag Granites Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A3 18 Reaffirmed Amman Granites ST – FB ICRA A4+ 220 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 13.50 crore Amman Granites ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 2.30 crore Barbeque Nation Hospitality CP ICRA A1+ 150 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3 172.5 Issuer not cooperating Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Equinox Solutions Ltd LOC ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Equinox Solutions Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Flexituff International Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A2 2930 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ 6000 Outstanding earlier 1000 CR Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 200 Outstanding Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 9000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 400.00 CR) Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 3500 Outstanding Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Outstanding financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4500 Outstanding K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non Fund based – LOC ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non Fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 3 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding N.D. Gupta & Sons NFBL ICRA A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Narendra Dev Girrajji NFBL ICRA A4 50 Issuer not Constructions (Jv) cooperating Narendra Dev Railways NFBL ICRA A4+ 287 Issuer not cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd CPs (CP) ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned / Pvt Ltd financing) Outstanding (enhanced from 1,000 CR) Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme/ST debt ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd programme Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 19.6 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Toyota Financial Services CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag Granites Pvt Ltd LT – FB ICRA BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ag Granites Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BBB- 17 Reaffirmed /A3 Amman Granites LT – FB ICRA BB+ 130 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Aneesh Ahmad Khan Bk limits^ ICRA C+ /A4 70.8 Issuer not cooperating Arjandass & Sons Bk Loans ICRA B+/ 75 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating Barbeque Nation Hospitality TL ICRA A+ 925 Reaffirmed Ltd Barbeque Nation Hospitality Proposed TL ICRA A+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Bodhre Dhule Highway Proposed TL ICRA BBB+ 3000 Assigned Bodhre Dhule Highway Proposed Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 1080 Assigned Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 66.2 Issuer not cooperating Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 237.5 Issuer not cooperating Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB- 20$ Issuer not cooperating $ Sublimit to cash credit facility Coatings And Coatings (India) Bk Loans ICRA BB+ / 240 Issuer not Pvt. Ltd. ICRA A4+ cooperating Dlf Power And Services Ltd TL Provisional 10550 Final ICRA A(SO) Dlf Power And Services Ltd Fund Based Provisional 250 Final ICRA A(SO) Edelweiss Financial Services NCD programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Equinox Solutions Ltd CC ICRA BB- 49.5 Issuer not cooperating Equinox Solutions Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 50.5 Issuer not cooperating Flexituff International Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Flexituff International Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 2890 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 1050 Outstanding Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1950 Outstanding Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BB+ 64 Issuer not cooperating Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG ICRA BB+ 400 Issuer not cooperating Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA]BB 45 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd LT Non fund based ICRA]BB 350 Upgraded from ICRA B+ (revised from Rs. 7.00 crore) Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA]BB 155 Upgraded from ICRA B+ (revised from Rs. 3.50 crore) Haldwani Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating ICRA BB - Assigned Hitech Hydraulics BLR ICRA BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd FB/ NonFBL ICRA BBB- 100 Issuer not /ICRA A3 cooperating Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Goldstein Ifmr Capital from ICRA 2016 B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Goldstein Ifmr Capital from ICRA 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Leonardo Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB- Downgraded Ltd- Leonardo Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) from ICRA BB-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Moses Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Moses Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Napoleon Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Oceania Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A3 ICRA C (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Oceania Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Raphael Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA C-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Raphael Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA C+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Smith Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Smith Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA C- (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Syme Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA B(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA C+ (SO) Downgraded Ltd- Syme Ifmr Capital 2016 from ICRA BB-(SO) K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 257.5 Reaffirmed K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB+ 62.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.02crs) K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB+ / 38.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BB- 30 Issuer not cooperating K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BB- 4 Issuer not cooperating K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd FBL – Vehicle Loan ICRA BB- 4 Issuer not cooperating K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB- 135.6 Issuer not cooperating Kolar Paper Mills Ltd FBL ICRA BB 510 Upgraded from ICRA B+ revised from Rs. 60.62 crore Kolar Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB 5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Kolar Paper Mills Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 230 Upgraded from ICRA B+ revised from Rs. 13.38 crore Koppal Green Power Ltd TL ICRA BB- 26.3 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 2.54 crore Koppal Green Power Ltd CC ICRA BB- 180 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 14 crore Koppal Green Power Ltd BG ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 2 crore Koppal Green Power Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 0.46 crore Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 2519 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 6541 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 412.5 Outstanding Debentures AAA Liners India Ltd BLR ICRA C/ICRA 500 - A4 Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 520 - Ltd ICRA A3+ Milton Cycle Industries Ltd FB CC ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed N.D. Gupta & Sons Fund BasedCC ICRA BB- 25 Issuer not cooperating Namishree Infratech Term-loan ICRA BB 280 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Narendra Dev Girrajji Fund BasedCC ICRA BB- 25 Issuer not Constructions (Jv) cooperating Narendra Dev Railways Fund BasedCC ICRA BB 119.8 Issuer not cooperating Print Solutions Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 190 Revised from ICRA B Purandar Milk And Agro FBL – TL ICRA D 50 Issuer not Products Ltd cooperating Purandar Milk And Agro FBL – CC ICRA D 9 Issuer not Products Ltd cooperating Purandar Milk And Agro Unallocated ICRA D 11 Issuer not Products Ltd cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AAA 100000 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AAA 100000 Outstanding Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT – FB ICRA B+ 123 Issuer not cooperating Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT – Unallocated ICRA B+ 7 Issuer not cooperating Satin Creditcare Network PTC Series A1 Provisional 482.2 Final Ltd-Vivriti Aquila 002 2017 ICRA A-(SO) Shree Shakti Agro Industries Fund BasedTL ICRA B+ 9 Issuer not cooperating Shree Shakti Agro Industries Fund BasedCC ICRA B+ 90 Issuer not cooperating Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd NCD Programme ICRA D 200 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Balaji Industries CC ICRA B 150 Assigned Siddhivinayak Construction LT- Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 40 Issuer not cooperating Siddhivinayak Construction LT / ST - Non Fund ICRA BB- 40 Based – BG Issuer not cooperating Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT – FB ICRA BB- 130.4 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BB- / 16.7 Issuer not Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 cooperating Teesta Urja Ltd TL ICRA D 40964.9 Assigned / Outstanding enhanced from 3328.90 CR Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL – TL ICRA BB- 325.9 Issuer not cooperating Udagiri Sugar And Power Ltd LT, FBL – Unallocated ICRA BB- 24.1 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)