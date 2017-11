RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 6

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of November 3, 2017) Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Resurfacing Of Road ST-Non-Fundbased ICRA A4 132.5 Issuer not Agency Pvt Ltd Limits cooperating C.G. Chandrappa ST Non-fundbased- BG ICRA A4 64 Issuer not cooperating Hsil Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from 50.00crs) Idfc Bank Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 Outstanding Idfc Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 69500 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing And CP ICRA A1+ 17000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd (enhanced from 1,000crs) Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3+ 90 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 300 Withdrawn Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1 187 Withdrawn Fac Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A2+ 20000 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 20250 Assigned /Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Sundaram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Non-fund based- ST ICRA A1+ 1470 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac^ ^includes Rs. 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Short-TL ICRA A3+ 3500 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Non fund Based ICRA A3+ 137 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Venky’S India Ltd Short-TL ICRA A2 750 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Venky’S India Ltd ST Non fund Based ICRA A2 75 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Anglo French Drugs & ST- NFBL ICRA A3 60 Industries Ltd Review process is underway Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1+ 110 Assigned Review process is underway Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 200 Assigned Review process is underway Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ST ICRA A3+ 350 Withdrawn Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1 (SO) 200 Outstanding Under rating watch with negative implications Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1750 Outstanding (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit MAA+ - Outstanding Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 74 Withdrawn Amiya Commerce & Construction FB-limit- cashcredit ICRA D 125 Issuer not Co. Pvt Ltd facility cooperating Amiya Commerce & Construction Non-FB-limit ICRA D 100 Issuer not Co. Pvt Ltd cooperating Amiya Commerce & Construction Unallocated Limits ICRA D 30 Issuer not Co. Pvt Ltd cooperating Asian Resurfacing Of Road LT-FB Limits ICRA BB- 5 Issuer not Agency Pvt Ltd cooperating Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD ICRA BBB& 1774.4 Reaffirmed & - Under watch with developing implications C.G. Chandrappa LT FBSecured Over ICRA BB- 50 Issuer not Draft cooperating C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT/ ST, non-FB Fac ICRA AA- / 250 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT fundbased limits ICRA D 200 Issuer not cooperating Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA A+# 4000 Reaffirmed Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac (TL)ICRA D 55 Downgraded from ICRA C Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac (Working ICRA D 439 Downgraded Capital) from ICRA C Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA D 604.9 Downgraded (Working Capital) from ICRA A4 Hero Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. NCD ICRA A# 3150 Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 372821.2Outstanding Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 100000 Outstanding Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 67018.8 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A-(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XV 2016 BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A-(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr from ICRA Capital P.B.I. BBB+(SO) XV 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A-(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr from ICRA Capital P.B.I. BBB+(SO) XV 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A-(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr from ICRA Capital P.B.I. BBB+(SO) XV 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A-(SO) - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr from ICRA Capital P.B.I. BBB+(SO) XV 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr from ICRA Capital P.B.I. XVI BBB(SO) 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI BBB(SO) 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA BBB+(SO) Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital P.B.I. from ICRA XVI 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.XII 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.XII 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.XII 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.XII 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.XII 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCDs ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital M.I.B.Xii 2015 BBB+(SO) Indian Potash Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A+ 11000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing And LT – TL ICRA AAA 3500 Outstanding Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing And NCD Programme ICRA AAA 44750 Outstanding Financial Services Ltd Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 500 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Karda Constructions Ltd Fund -based TL Limits ICRA BB- 310 Reaffirmed Karda Constructions Ltd Fund -based CC Limits ICRA BB- 330 Reaffirmed Karda Constructions Ltd Fund and Non FB LimitsICRA BB-/ 360 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 /Assigned Lnj Power Ventures Ltd TL ICRA BBB+# 842.4 Maheshwari Structures FBL – TL ICRA B 11 Issuer not cooperating Maheshwari Structures FBL – CC ICRA B 50 Issuer not cooperating Modern Machinery Store LT-FB Limits ICRA B 92 Issuer not cooperating Modern Machinery Store LT-Non-FB Limits ICRA B 3 Issuer not cooperating Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 122.5 Issuer not cooperating Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 125 Issuer not cooperating Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A 1063 Withdrawn Raja Charity Trust LT: TL ICRA AA+(SO) 386.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 47.80crs) Raja Charity Trust LT: Unallocated limitsICRA AA+(SO) 36.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.20crs) Rashmi Housing Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 650 Issuer not cooperating Ravi Iron Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.0crs) Sbc Minerals Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 200 Issuer not cooperating Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 250 Outstanding Shriram Transport Finance Co. subordinated debt ICRA AA 500 Withdrawn Ltd programme Sri Vaibhav Muruga Agro Tech FBL ICRA B+ 131 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 12.74crs) Sri Vaibhav Muruga Agro Tech Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 69 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 7.26crs) Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 69818 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated ICRA AAA 14571 Upgraded Debentures from ICRA AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd LT Loans from Bks ICRA AAA 10000 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks ICRA AAA 22500 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks ICRA AAA 80.8 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac** ICRA AA- 1060 Reaffirmed Ltd **includes Rs. 60 crore of short term fund based facilities Tirunelveli Vayu Energy LT: TL Fac ICRA BB 100 Assigned Generation Pvt Ltd Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL ICRA BBB 3118.7 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC ICRA BBB 2395 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt LT -unallocated ICRA BBB 61.3 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Venky’S India Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 2229.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Venky’S India Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 3050 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage FBL ICRA B 70.5 Issuer not cooperating Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage Unallocated limits ICRA B /A4 9.5 Issuer not cooperating Anglo French Drugs & LT- TL Fac ICRA BBB- 10 Industries Ltd Review process is underway Anglo French Drugs & LT-FBL ICRA BBB- 170 Industries Ltd Review process is underway Anmol Cold Storage FBL ICRA B 71.5 Issuer not cooperating Anmol Cold Storage Unallocated limits ICRA B /A4 8.5 Issuer not cooperating Annapurna Trading Company BLR ICRA B/ A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) BLR ICRA BBB 163 Pvt Ltd /A3+ Review process is underway Hexagon Nutrition BLR ICRA BBB 135 (International) Pvt Ltd /A3+ Review process is underway Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB 220 /A3+ Review process is underway Indian Renewable Energy Tax-free bonds ICRA AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy TBs ICRA AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy GoI fully serviced ICRA AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Development Agency Ltd bonds Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 525 Reaffirmed Review process is underway Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA A+ 150 Assigned Review process is underway Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ /A1+ 440 Assigned Review process is underway Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL – CC ICRA BB 2500 Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL – TL ICRA BB 1100 Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- /A4 1000 Issuer not cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Energy BLR ICRA AA- 2400 (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD ICRA AA (SO) 2000 (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Review process is underway Shree Ram Kripa Buildhome Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 150 Ltd Info and fee not provided Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd TL – LT ICRA BBB 443.3 Reaffirmed reduced from 100 CR Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd Unallocated – LT ICRA BBB 64 Reaffirmed Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd FB – LT ICRA BBB 50 Withdrawn Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA BBB 1800 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.