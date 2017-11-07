ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned Aquatica Frozen Foods Global ST - FB Fac ICRA A3+ 540 Assigned Pvt Ltd Diligent Media Corporation Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A2+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limit LOC ICRA A4+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac – sub limit ICRA A3 Reaffirmed Ltd Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac ICRA A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Short- Term- NFBL ICRA A1 21.8 Reaffirmed Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Short- Term- proposed ICRA A1 278.2 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd FB Limits^ ICRA A4 Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit of the fund based facilities of Rs. 25.00 crore Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Non-FBL^ ICRA A4 Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit of the fund based facilities of Rs. 25.00 crore Metco Roof Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A3 180 Assigned S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST – LOC ICRA A4 300 Reaffirmed Shadiram & Sons ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 950 Reaffirmed Shankaranarayana Constructions ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 2310 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4 15 Assigned Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST - Fund Based ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST - Non-fund Based ICRA A1 940 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST - Interchangeable ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Outstanding (SO) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ 5600 Placed on rating watch with developing implication Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 750 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahalia Money Exchange And LT Bk Fac ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Financial Services Pvt Ltd Aquatica Frozen Foods Global LT – Non FB Fac ICRA BBB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi BLR ICRA D 388 Industries Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 120 Issuer not cooperating Diligent Media Corporation Ltd NCD programme ICRA A (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FB-limit- CC facility ICRA BB+ 130 Issuer not cooperating Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA/ A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Elgi Electric And Industries Proposed LT Fac ICRA BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Long- Term- FB Limits ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Long- Term- proposed ICRA A+ 500 Reaffirmed Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd BLR ICRA B /A4 340 Issuer not cooperating India Infoline Finance Ltd- PTC ICRA AAA Withdrawn Robust Cv Trust Dec 2014 (SO) India Infoline Finance Ltd- Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB Withdrawn Robust Cv Trust Dec 2014 (SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Withdrawn Pvt Ltd- Nephthys Sbl Ifmr (SO) Capital 2014 Kamarli Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Loans ICRA B+ /A4 200 Issuer not cooperating Kartekya Wines FB - CC ICRA BBB- 150 Withdrawn Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh FB - CC ICRA BBB- 300 Withdrawn & Others Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 20 Withdrawn & Others Laxmi Transmissions BLR ICRA B /A4 400 Issuer not cooperating Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 250 Reaffirmed Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BBB- 70 Assigned Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Bk limits^ ICRA D 90 Issuer not cooperating Navkiran Techno Feeds BLR ICRA B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Neogem India Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 150 Issuer not cooperating P Kishanchand Textiles Ltd Bk Loan ICRA B /A4 130 Issuer delayed in giving information Raj Agro FB Limits ICRA B 58.6 Issuer not cooperating Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B 55 Reaffirmed Rsg Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B 20 Reaffirmed S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT – CC^ ICRA B+ Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit of short-term non-fund based limit Sandor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA B- 350 Reaffirmed Shankaranarayana Constructions LT – Fund Based CC ICRA A- 470 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 85.3 Assigned/ Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore Supreme Solar Systems LT –TL ICRA BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Supreme Solar Systems LT –CC ICRA BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT - CC ICRA A+ 560 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT/ST - Fund Based/ ICRA A+ /A1 2500 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs (NCDs) # ICRA AA 16000 Reaffirmed # Aggregate amount outstanding against the rated NCDs is Rs. 800 crore The Lifestile Realty Bk Loan Rating ICRA B 130 Issuer delayed in giving information Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL ICRA AA 11710 Placed on rating watch with developing implication Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB limits (CC) ICRA AA 17950 Placed on rating watch with developing implication Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 15000 Placed on rating watch with developing implication Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd NCD (Proposed) ICRA AA- 500 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 515 Outstanding Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 395 Outstanding /A1+ Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 690 Outstanding /A1+ Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 1400 Outstanding /A1+ Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac ICRA A 33 Reaffirmed revised from 95 CR Zee Media Corporation Ltd Long-TL ICRA A 552 Reaffirmed revised from 80 CR Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT / ST, Unallocated ICRA A /A2+ 1165 Reaffirmed Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.