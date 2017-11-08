ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company NFBL ICRA A4 17.5 Re-assigned from ICRA A3+(SO) Issuer not cooperating Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 reassigned from ICRA A1+(SO) and assigned to enhanced portion (earlier Rs. 200.0 crore) Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1300 Outstanding Bharat Industrial Enterprises ST Fund Based ICRA A4 80 - Ltd G U Financial Services Pvt Ltd MFI Grading ICRA M3 - Assigned General Polytex Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 23 - Issuer not cooperating Happy Forgings Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 314.4 Revised from ICRA A2 Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) ST: FBL ICRA A2 83 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3+ (enhanced from Nil) Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) ST: NFBL ICRA A2 20 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3+ (reduced from 5.30) Hexagon Nutrition ST, fund based/ ICRA A2 32.5 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd non-fund based from ICRA A3+ working capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST: FBL – ICRA A2 40 upgraded Postshipment Credit from ICRA A3+ (PCFC) (enhanced from 1.00) Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2 20 upgraded from ICRA A3+ (enhanced from Nil) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 ASsigned Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Holdings Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Holdings Ltd Financing) Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based ICRA A4 85 Downgraded facility from ICRA A4+ Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4 6 Downgraded facility – Credit from ICRA A4+ exposure limit Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: BG ICRA A4 - Downgraded from ICRA A4+ (revised from (0.60) Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1250 - Issuer not cooperating Logon India Infrastructure Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Withdrawn Ltd Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt LOC ICRA A4 300 - Ltd Nijanand Pipes And Fittings ST: Non-FBL ICRA D 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Oswal Cable Products NFB ICRA A3+ 90 upgraded from ICRA A3 Petronet Lng Ltd ST Limits- Non Fund ICRA A1+ 80670 Reaffirmed Based Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt. NFBL ICRA A3+ 1150 Withdrawn Ltd. Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt NFBL ICRA A3+ 51.7 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 207.1 - Issuer not cooperating Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 50 - (Raigarh Unit) Issuer not cooperating Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt NFB ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company FBL ICRA BB- 50.6 Re-assigned from ICRA BBB(SO) Issuer not cooperating Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A-(SO) 9.7 Withdrawn Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A-(SO) 10.9 Withdrawn Apex Auto Ltd FBL ICRA D 696.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 92.16) Apex Auto Ltd NFBL ICRA D 190 Reaffirmed (revised from 11.00) Apex Auto Ltd Untied limits ICRA D 113.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.00) Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1210 Outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1250 Outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA- 4450 Outstanding /A1+ Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 650 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Aristo Industries BF ICRA B+ / 120 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Industrial Enterprises LT Fund Based ICRA BB 640 - Ltd C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL ICRA D 50 - Issuer not cooperating C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL ICRA D 300 - Issuer not cooperating C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd NFBL ICRA D 1250 - Issuer not cooperating Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd LT: FBL – CC ICRA B 32.5 Reaffirmed Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd LT: FBL – TL ICRA B 66 Reaffirmed G U Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 220 Assigned General Petrochemicals Ltd FB-TL ICRA B+ 17.6 - Issuer not cooperating General Petrochemicals Ltd FB-CC ICRA B+ 80 - Issuer not cooperating General Petrochemicals Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 27.4 - Issuer not cooperating General Polytex Pvt Ltd FB-TL ICRA B 583.4 - Issuer not cooperating General Polytex Pvt Ltd FB-CC ICRA B 180 - Issuer not cooperating Happy Forgings Ltd FB CC ICRA A- 750 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Happy Forgings Ltd FB TL ICRA A- 1435.7 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A- / 199.9 Revised from A2+ ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 Haridwar Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating ICRA BB- Assigned Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) LT/ ST, fund based/ ICRA - - - Pvt Ltd non-fund based working capital Fac (earlier 10.00) Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) LT: FBL – CC ICRA BBB+ - Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB (reduced from 1.00) Hexagon Nutrition (Exports) LT: FBL – TL ICRA BBB+ 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB (enhanced from Nil) Hexagon Nutrition LT, Fund based: TL ICRA BBB+ 48.3 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Hexagon Nutrition LT/ ST, fund based/ ICRA BBB+ / 30 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd nonfund based working A2 from ICRA capital Fac BBB / ICRA A3+ Hexagon Nutrition LT/ ST, unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 24.2 Upgraded (International) Pvt Ltd limits A2 from ICRA BBB / ICRA A3+ Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, fund base d/ ICRA - - - non-fund based working capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT: FBL – CC ICRA BBB+ 70 upgraded from ICRA BBB (enhanced from 6.00) Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT: FBL – TL ICRA BBB+ 90 upgraded from ICRA BBB (reduced from 11.00) Il&Fs Wind Energy Ltd NCD ICRA A+ (SO) 2000 - Issuer not cooperating Jm Financial Capital Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd LT mkt linked deb progPP-MLD ICRA 2000 Outstanding AA Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding debentures (Principal AA Protected) Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 Outstanding Holdings Ltd Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB- 82 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ (revised from 9.70) Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd Long/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB- / 27 Downgraded facility A4 from ICRA BB+ / ICRA A4+ (revised from 1.20) Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 250 - Issuer not cooperating Logon India Infrastructure Pvt LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 80 Withdrawn Ltd Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt CC ICRA B+ 50 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Nijanand Pipes And Fittings LT: FB limits ICRA D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA C Nijanand Pipes And Fittings Unallocated ICRA D 18.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA C / ICRA A4 One Point Realty Pvt Ltd NFB-BG ICRA BB 142.7 Reaffirmed Orb Energy Pvt Ltd LT – NCD ICRA D 65 Revised from ICRA B Oswal Cable Products FB CC ICRA BBB 17.5 upgraded from ICRA BBB- Oswal Cable Products Unallocated ICRA BBB 2.5 upgraded from ICRA BBB- Petronet Lng Ltd LT Limits- FBL ICRA AAA 2000 Revised from ICRA AA+ Petronet Lng Ltd LT/ST Limits- Fund ICRA AAA 37330 Revised from based/ Non-FBL ICRA AA+ / ICRA A1+ Petronet Lng Ltd LT - Bond programme ICRA AAA 9000 Revised from ICRA AA+ (reduced from Rs 1300.00 crore) Prenit World Llp LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BB- / 250 Assigned A4 Roorkee Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating ICRA BB Assigned Shankar Mahadev And Company BF ICRA BB- /A4 60 - Issuer not cooperating Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt. FBL ICRA BBB 300 Withdrawn Ltd. Shree Balaji Wirenetting LT – TL ICRA - - Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wirenetting LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Industries India Pvt Ltd (revised from 0.41 CR) Shree Balaji Wirenetting LT /ST – Unallocated ICRA B+ / A4 9 Reaffirmed Industries India Pvt Ltd Fac (revised from 0.49) Shree Govardhan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt FBL ICRA BBB 528.3 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 337.9 - Issuer not cooperating Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 350 - (Raigarh Unit) Issuer not cooperating Sri Ram Industries LT – TL ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & FB CC ICRA B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & FB TL ICRA B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & NFB ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated ICRA B+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt CC ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt TL ICRA B+ 186.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt Unallocated ICRA B+ 105.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limit ICRA - Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.85) Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd LT CC ICRA BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd LT TL ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.15) Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd LT- Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00) Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL ICRA A- 1280 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Swastik Cold Storage FB – CC Pledge ICRA B 22 - Issuer not cooperating Swastik Cold Storage FB – CC Clean ICRA B 2.5 - Issuer not cooperating Swastik Cold Storage FB – TL ICRA B 40 - Issuer not cooperating Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A- 29 Reaffirmed Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A-/ A2+ 40.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)